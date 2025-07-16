1. What is a BBO Order? BBO (Best Bid Offer) refers to the best bid price available, aiming to ensure that traders can execute their trades at the most optimal price. BBO is used to quickly set a1. What is a BBO Order? BBO (Best Bid Offer) refers to the best bid price available, aiming to ensure that traders can execute their trades at the most optimal price. BBO is used to quickly set a
Learn/Trading Guide/Futures/How to Use ...ers on MEXC

How to Use BBO Orders on MEXC

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Futures#Beginners
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1611-1.64%
CreatorBid
BID$0.04587-3.69%
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.0049-3.52%
Belong
LONG$0.02968-16.32%
Archer Hunter
FASTER$----%

1. What is a BBO Order?


BBO (Best Bid Offer) refers to the best bid price available, aiming to ensure that traders can execute their trades at the most optimal price. BBO is used to quickly set a limit order price that matches the BBO option. When placing an order using the BBO option, the system automatically selects the matching market quote to execute the order.

On the MEXC platform, the BBO option includes four choices: Counterparty 1, Counterparty 5, Queue 1, and Queue 5.

Counterparty 1: Sets your order price to the best reverse market price. For buy orders, this is the current lowest selling price; for sell orders, it is the highest buying price. If you use Counterparty 1 in a BBO order, you will execute the order as a taker and pay the corresponding fee.

Counterparty 5: Sets your order price to the fifth-best reverse market price. For buy orders, this is the fifth-lowest selling price; for sell orders, it is the fifth-highest buying price. If you use Counterparty 5 in a BBO order, you will execute the order as a taker and pay the corresponding fee.

Queue 1: Sets your order price to the best price in the same direction as your order. For buy orders, this is the current highest buying price; for sell orders, it is the lowest selling price. If you use Queue 1 in a BBO order, the system will automatically charge the corresponding fee based on whether you are a maker or a taker.

Queue 5: Sets your order price to the fifth-best price in the same direction as your order. For buy orders, this is the fifth-highest buying price; for sell orders, it is the fifth-lowest selling price. If you use Queue 5 in a BBO order, the system will automatically charge the corresponding fee based on whether you are a maker or a taker.

Each option represents the position of the price in the corresponding order book at which the order will be executed. For example, if a user selects Counterparty 1 in a BBO order, fills in the quantity, and opens a long position (active buying direction), the order will be executed at the first-tier price on the reverse selling side. If the user opens a short position (active selling direction), the order will be executed at the first-tier price on the reverse buying side.

2. Advantages of BBO Orders


Best Execution Price: BBO orders aim to execute trades at the best available bid and ask prices in the current market, ensuring the most favorable trading price and reducing trading costs for traders.

Faster Execution for Increased Efficiency: BBO orders enable traders to quickly enter the market, helping them capture instantaneous opportunities and reducing execution deviations caused by market fluctuations.

Auto Price Adjustment: The price of a BBO order typically adjusts automatically according to the best bid and ask prices in the market, ensuring that the order is always executed at the best price.

3. How to Use BBO Orders on MEXC


Currently, MEXC has introduced the BBO order option for limit orders in futures trading.

Web


Open the MEXC futures trading page, and click the [BBO] button in the limit order section to start placing a BBO order.


Using the example mentioned earlier, we will use Counterparty 1 to open a long position in BTC futures.

Select [Counterparty 1], enter or adjust the slider to set the quantity, and click [Open Long] to open the BTC futures position.


App


1) Open the MEXC App and tap the [Futures] button at the bottom.
2) On the futures trading page, select [BBO] under the [Limit] order option.
3) Taking the previously mentioned example, choose [Counterparty 1] to open a long position in BTC futures.
4) Enter or slide the button below to set the amount.
5) Click [Open Long] to open the BTC futures position.


4. Differences Between BBO Orders and Limit Orders


Using the example of opening a long position, we will explain the differences between BBO orders and limit orders.

Suppose the current market best selling price for BTC futures is 62,900 USDT. With a limit order, you can set your long entry price at 62,500 USDT and wait for the price to reach this level to successfully open a long position.

If you use a BBO order with Counterparty 1 to go long, the BBO order will select the current best selling price and execute immediately at 62,900 USDT, thereby increasing your trading efficiency.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

1. What is MEXC Futures Earn?Futures Earn is a financial product offered by MEXC for Futures users. Once activated, eligible funds in your Futures account will automatically enroll in this exclusive E

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

In the cryptocurrency market, Futures trading has become an important tool for many investors to improve capital efficiency and capture market opportunities, thanks to its features such as high levera

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

1. What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?MEXC Hold and Earn allows users to generate returns on designated tokens held in their Spot account. The product offers full flexibility: users can trade, withdraw, or us

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus