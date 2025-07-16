MEXC requires its users to employ two-factor authentication for their accounts, binding at least two of the following: mobile phone number, email address, and Google Authenticator, to ensure theMEXC requires its users to employ two-factor authentication for their accounts, binding at least two of the following: mobile phone number, email address, and Google Authenticator, to ensure the
Learn/Trading Guide/User Guide/How to Tran...obile Phone

How to Transfer Google Authenticator for MEXC to a New Mobile Phone

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Beginners
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003305+8.60%
Common Protocol
COMMON$0.010542-1.29%
Particl
PART$0.3017-1.11%
MAY
MAY$0.02712+0.11%
RWAX
APP$0.0008664-3.10%

MEXC requires its users to employ two-factor authentication for their accounts, binding at least two of the following: mobile phone number, email address, and Google Authenticator, to ensure the security of their assets.

It is common to replace your mobile phone. If your MEXC account has Google Authenticator as part of its two-factor authentication and you want to enter the Google Authenticator code when logging in to your MEXC account on your new mobile phone, you need to transfer the Google Authenticator from your old mobile phone to the new mobile phone in advance.

How to Export and Transfer Google Authenticator to a New Mobile Phone


This tutorial provides specific instructions using an iOS device as an example. For Android phones, the button layout may differ, but the overall process is similar.

1. Download and install Google Authenticator on the new mobile phone.

iOS users can log in to the App Store, search for "Google Authenticator," and download it as shown in the image below.

Android users can log in to the Google Play Store, search for "Google Authenticator" and download it.


2. Open Google Authenticator on the old mobile phone and tap on [≡] in the top left corner.


3. Tap on [Transfer accounts], select [Continue], and proceed with facial recognition or enter the password.


4. Choose the verification codes you want to export. By default, all verification codes are selected. You can tap on the [✓] on the left side to deselect those you do not intend to export. Then, tap on [Export].


5. Open Google Authenticator on the new mobile phone, tap on [ + ] in the bottom right corner, select [Scan a QR code], and scan the QR code from the Google Authenticator on the old mobile phone.


After the scan is complete, tap on [Next] on the old mobile phone and choose the format for saving the verification code data. If you are exporting a large volume of verification code data, you may need to scan different QR codes multiple times.


For account security, it is recommended to select [Remove all exported accounts (Recommended)], and then tap on [Finish]. This way, the Google Authenticator on the old mobile phone will no longer contain the verification code data you exported.


6. After completing the QR code scan on the Google Authenticator on the new mobile phone, tap on [OK] to finish transferring data in Google Authenticator.


If you have not used Google Authenticator before and would like to learn more about linking Google Authenticator, you can click to read the article "Linking Google Authenticator" on MEXC Learn.

Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

1. What is MEXC Futures Earn?Futures Earn is a financial product offered by MEXC for Futures users. Once activated, eligible funds in your Futures account will automatically enroll in this exclusive E

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

In the cryptocurrency market, Futures trading has become an important tool for many investors to improve capital efficiency and capture market opportunities, thanks to its features such as high levera

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

1. What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?MEXC Hold and Earn allows users to generate returns on designated tokens held in their Spot account. The product offers full flexibility: users can trade, withdraw, or us

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

1. What is the Market Movers Board?MEXC Market Movers board monitors and displays trading pairs that experience significant price fluctuations within a specific period. By tracking price movements and

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus