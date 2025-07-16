Switching accounts is one of the frequently used functions in daily use. When you need to switch between different accounts, this feature can greatly reduce the time spent on repetitive input ofSwitching accounts is one of the frequently used functions in daily use. When you need to switch between different accounts, this feature can greatly reduce the time spent on repetitive input of
How To Switch MEXC Accounts

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
Switching accounts is one of the frequently used functions in daily use. When you need to switch between different accounts, this feature can greatly reduce the time spent on repetitive input of account and password information, improving efficiency. Additionally, it helps mitigate the risk of input errors, ensuring a smoother and more secure account switching experience.

Web Platform


Open the MEXC official website homepage and log in to your account. Then, click the user icon and select [Switch Account].


On the "Switch Account" page, simply click on a different account to complete the switch. You can also click [Add Account] to add other accounts.


App


Open the MEXC App, tap on the user icon in the top left corner, and select [Switch Account] at the bottom of the page to enter the corresponding page. Then, proceed with account switching.

On the "Switch Account" page, click on the [+] icon in the top right corner to add other accounts.


Disclaimer:  This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


