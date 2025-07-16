The steps to sign up for a MEXC account are identical for both iOS and Android users. Here, we provide a demonstration of the process using the iOS interface. Open your MEXC App. For new users, theThe steps to sign up for a MEXC account are identical for both iOS and Android users. Here, we provide a demonstration of the process using the iOS interface. Open your MEXC App. For new users, the
How To Sign Up for a MEXC Account

Jul 16, 2025
The steps to sign up for a MEXC account are identical for both iOS and Android users. Here, we provide a demonstration of the process using the iOS interface.

Open your MEXC App. For new users, the first login is considered the sign-up. You can sign up or log in using your email address or mobile number. In this example, we will demonstrate using an email address.

Enter your email address and password, then tap Sign up. The password must be at least 10 characters long and include uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

If you have a referral code, you can click on [▾] and enter it in the input box. If you want to learn more about referrals, you can read "Inviting Friends to Sign Up on MEXC."


Tap on [Get Code]. Log in to the email address used for the sign-up and check for the verification code. Enter it in the Email Verification Code field, and tap on [Submit].


The screen will indicate that the sign-up was successful. Enter the MEXC page, and begin your trading journey.

You can also scan the QR code on the official MEXC website to download the app.


If you encounter any issues during sign-up, you can contact our Customer Service team for assistance.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

