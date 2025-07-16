MEXC is industry-renowned and highly regarded by users as a platform with the most trending tokens and extremely low fees. To improve our commitment to making crypto simple and accessible forMEXC is industry-renowned and highly regarded by users as a platform with the most trending tokens and extremely low fees. To improve our commitment to making crypto simple and accessible for
How to Set Up New Token Listing Reminders

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Spot#Beginners
MEXC is industry-renowned and highly regarded by users as a platform with the most trending tokens and extremely low fees. To improve our commitment to making crypto simple and accessible for everyone, we've introduced a new token listing reminder feature. This feature will ensure users never miss the latest MEXC token listings, helping them stay updated while monitoring the market.

1. How to Find Newly Listed Tokens on MEXC


1.1 Web


On the MEXC official website homepage, scroll down to find the "Most Trending Tokens Globally" section and look for the Newest widget next to Hot Futures and below Spot Gainers. The Newest list displays information such as the latest trading pairs and the countdown to their listings.


Click on More at the top right to visit a separate webpage that features a full list of the newest tokens (under New Listing) along with their recent price performances, and links to their trading pages. In addition, this page provides comprehensive information on all upcoming token listings.


1.2 App


On the homepage, navigate to the middle section, swipe to the right and click on New to view information on upcoming token launches, including the trading pair and countdown to listing time.


2. How to Set Up New Token Listing Reminders


2.1 Web


Under the Newest section, select any upcoming new trading pair to be redirected to its trading page. On the trading page, there will be a countdown timer in the middle indicating the start time for when the pair will be available for trading.

Beneath the countdown timer, toggle the switch next to Remind me 30m before listing to enable the new token listing reminder.


Click the > button on the right to customize the settings for the listing reminder, such as when you want the reminder to appear and how you want to be notified.

For example, you can choose to receive an alert 30 minutes, 10 minutes, or 3 minutes prior to the listing, or set a custom reminder time according to your preference.

The available notification methods include app pushes, platform notifications, and desktop notifications. For detailed instructions on enabling desktop notifications, please refer to How to Enable MEXC Desktop Notifications.


Please note that if you have already set a trading start reminder for a specific trading pair and it has been triggered, you will no longer be able to set a new reminder for the same trading pair.

2.2 App


Tap on any token pair in the New section to be redirected to the token's trading page. On the trading page, you can view the countdown to when the token will start trading.

Below the countdown, toggle the switch next to Remind me 30m before listing to enable the notification. Please note that you must first enable MEXC notifications on your phone to use this reminder feature.
By tapping on Remind me 30m before listing, you can customize the trading reminder.

You can choose to set the reminder for 30 minutes, 10 minutes, or 3 minutes before trading starts, or customize the time according to your preferences. Notification methods currently include App pushes, notifications, and desktop notifications. Please note that desktop notifications are only available on the Web version.


Again, please note that if you have already set a trading start reminder for a specific trading pair and it has been triggered, you will no longer be able to set a new reminder for the same trading pair.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

