1. What is an Anti-Phishing Code? An anti-phishing code is a string of characters set by the user to help identify fake MEXC websites or emails. Once successfully set, all emails sent by the official1. What is an Anti-Phishing Code? An anti-phishing code is a string of characters set by the user to help identify fake MEXC websites or emails. Once successfully set, all emails sent by the official
Learn/Trading Guide/User Guide/How to Set ...ode on MEXC

How to Set an Anti-Phishing Code on MEXC

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Beginners
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007244-0.02%
MAY
MAY$0.0272+0.81%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.27792+0.33%
Checkmate
CHECK$0.01712+242.40%
RWAX
APP$0.0008663-3.12%

1. What is an Anti-Phishing Code?


An anti-phishing code is a string of characters set by the user to help identify fake MEXC websites or emails.

Once successfully set, all emails sent by the official MEXC platform will include the anti-phishing code. If it is not displayed or displayed incorrectly, it may indicate that you have received a phishing email from scammers.

2. How to Set an Anti-Phishing Code


2.1 Web


Open the MEXC official website and log in. Select [Security] under the user icon in the upper right corner.

Scroll down on the Security page to find "Anti-Phishing Code" in the Advanced Security settings, and click the [Set Up] button on the right to start setting it up.


Enter 1 to 6 characters, without special characters, as your anti-phishing code and click [Confirm] to complete the setup. Make sure not to use a commonly used password as your anti-phishing code.

At the bottom of the anti-phishing code setup page, there will be an example showing how the anti-phishing code will appear in emails. You can check your emails to verify this.


2.2 App


1) Open the MEXC official app and log in. Tap the user icon in the upper left corner.

2) Select [Security].

3) Select [Anti-Phishing Code].

4) After reading the reminder, tap the [Confirm] button.

5) Enter 1 to 6 characters, without special characters, as your anti-phishing code and tap [Confirm] to complete the setup. Make sure not to use a commonly used password as your anti-phishing code.


3. How to Modify the Anti-Phishing Code


3.1 Web


Open the MEXC official website and log in. Select [Security] under the user icon in the upper right corner.

Scroll down on the Security page to find "Anti-Phishing Code" in the Advanced Security settings, and click the [Change] button on the right.


On the Anti-Phishing Code page, you can see your current anti-phishing code. Enter the new anti-phishing code you want to set in the input box below, and click [Confirm] to complete the modification.


3.2 App


1) Open the MEXC official app and log in. Tap the user icon in the upper left corner.

2) Select [Security].

3) Select [Anti-Phishing Code].

4) After reading the reminder, tap the [Confirm] button.

5) Tap the anti-phishing code input box, enter the new anti-phishing code you want to set, and tap [Confirm] to complete the modification.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

1. What is MEXC Futures Earn?Futures Earn is a financial product offered by MEXC for Futures users. Once activated, eligible funds in your Futures account will automatically enroll in this exclusive E

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

In the cryptocurrency market, Futures trading has become an important tool for many investors to improve capital efficiency and capture market opportunities, thanks to its features such as high levera

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

1. What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?MEXC Hold and Earn allows users to generate returns on designated tokens held in their Spot account. The product offers full flexibility: users can trade, withdraw, or us

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

1. What is the Market Movers Board?MEXC Market Movers board monitors and displays trading pairs that experience significant price fluctuations within a specific period. By tracking price movements and

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus