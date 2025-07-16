To protect your personal assets, you should not only minimize your wallet's exposure, you should also manage your accounts and logins. You may be logged into your MEXC account on multiple devices,To protect your personal assets, you should not only minimize your wallet's exposure, you should also manage your accounts and logins. You may be logged into your MEXC account on multiple devices,
Learn/Trading Guide/User Guide/How To Log ...ple Devices

How To Log Into Your MEXC Account on Multiple Devices

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Beginners
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007232-0.11%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01928+0.52%
MAY
MAY$0.02711+0.11%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0471+3.60%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

To protect your personal assets, you should not only minimize your wallet's exposure, you should also manage your accounts and logins. You may be logged into your MEXC account on multiple devices, some of which you might not own on the off chance that you borrowed or used someone else's device to log into your account.

To protect your MEXC account and asset security, MEXC has introduced the multi-device login management feature.

1. How To Manage Your Logins


1.1 Website


Log in to the official MEXC website and click on the user icon on the top right corner. Then, select [Security].


Scroll down to the bottom to manage the devices that are allowed to log in to your account under "Devices and Activities".


Click on the [View] button beside "Account Activities" to view the information regarding your personal account, such as which devices and IP addresses have been used to log in within the last 30 days.


If you find devices and addresses that do not belong to you, you should be cautious about the security of your account.

Navigate back to the previous page, click on [Manage] beside "Device Management". Here, you can [Remove] those devices that have logged into your personal account but do not belong to you.

If you have recently changed your phone, we also recommend removing the old phone that you no longer use to prevent any potential leakage of your personal account.


1.2 App


On the app homepage, tap on the user icon in the top left corner and select [Security]. Then, click on [Device Management].


On the "Device Management" page, you can choose to [Remove] those devices that have logged into your personal account but do not belong to you.


2. Regarding Account Login Restrictions


In addition to providing users with the feature to manage logins for personal accounts on multiple devices, MEXC has also implemented corresponding security mechanisms to further protect users' personal account security.

Your account session will remain active for 24 hours on the website. After this time period, you will need to log in again to access your personal account information. This is to prevent situations where you may have logged into your account on a non-personal or shared computer and forgot to log out, reducing the risk of account exposure.

On the mobile app, at any given time, your personal account can only be logged into one mobile device. If another mobile device logs into your account, your current session will be displaced.

3. What To Do in Case of an Account Breach


If your account has been compromised, we recommend that you go to the [Security] page and change the linked email and mobile number, as well as update your login password. Google Authenticator can also be removed and re-linked.

You can also choose to freeze your account and contact MEXC customer service for assistance.


Safeguarding the security of your personal account protects your assets. MEXC implements various security measures to ensure account safety. It is crucial for you to actively safeguard your account during daily use. To effectively protect your assets, avoid sharing your password or lending your account to others.


Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

1. What is MEXC Futures Earn?Futures Earn is a financial product offered by MEXC for Futures users. Once activated, eligible funds in your Futures account will automatically enroll in this exclusive E

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

In the cryptocurrency market, Futures trading has become an important tool for many investors to improve capital efficiency and capture market opportunities, thanks to its features such as high levera

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

1. What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?MEXC Hold and Earn allows users to generate returns on designated tokens held in their Spot account. The product offers full flexibility: users can trade, withdraw, or us

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

1. What is the Market Movers Board?MEXC Market Movers board monitors and displays trading pairs that experience significant price fluctuations within a specific period. By tracking price movements and

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus