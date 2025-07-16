In the previous article, we introduced how to sign up for a MEXC account on the website. Once you already have a MEXC account, you can also log in to MEXC on the website by scanning a QR code. How toIn the previous article, we introduced how to sign up for a MEXC account on the website. Once you already have a MEXC account, you can also log in to MEXC on the website by scanning a QR code. How to
Learn/Trading Guide/User Guide/How to Log ...ing QR Code

How to Log in to MEXC on the Website by Scanning QR Code

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Beginners
Sign
SIGN$0.03891-0.63%
RWAX
APP$0.0008669-2.97%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.307-2.22%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.27795+0.37%

In the previous article, we introduced how to sign up for a MEXC account on the website. Once you already have a MEXC account, you can also log in to MEXC on the website by scanning a QR code.

How to Log in to MEXC by Scanning QR Code


First, you need to log in to your personal account on the MEXC App and tap the scan button in the top right corner.


Open the official MEXC website and click on [Log In/Sign Up] in the top right corner.


Use the MEXC App to scan the QR code on the right side.


On the MEXC App, tap on [Authorize].


After successful authorization verification, you will be logged into your MEXC account on the website and can commence your trading activities.


Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

1. What is MEXC Futures Earn?Futures Earn is a financial product offered by MEXC for Futures users. Once activated, eligible funds in your Futures account will automatically enroll in this exclusive E

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

In the cryptocurrency market, Futures trading has become an important tool for many investors to improve capital efficiency and capture market opportunities, thanks to its features such as high levera

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

1. What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?MEXC Hold and Earn allows users to generate returns on designated tokens held in their Spot account. The product offers full flexibility: users can trade, withdraw, or us

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

1. What is the Market Movers Board?MEXC Market Movers board monitors and displays trading pairs that experience significant price fluctuations within a specific period. By tracking price movements and

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus