How to Find Token Contract Addresses on MEXC

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
1. What is a Token Contract Address?


Each token has its own address. The token contract address refers to a unique address on the Ethereum or other blockchain for a token contract, composed of a series of numbers and letters. It is important to note that the token contract address is not your personal wallet address.

The token contract address serves as the unique identifier for a token. By searching for the token contract address through a blockchain explorer, you can access relevant information about the token, such as transaction history, balance, and other records.

2. How to Find Token Contract Addresses on MEXC


2.1 Website


Open and log in to the official MEXC website, then click on [Wallets] in the top right corner and select [Deposit].


On the deposit page, select the crypto and deposit network. We will use MX Token as an example for demonstration purposes.

Below the deposit address, you can see the last 5 digits of the MX Token's contract address on the Ethereum chain. Click on the last 5 digits of the contract address in blue, and you will be redirected to the Ethereum blockchain explorer.


On the Ethereum blockchain explorer, you can see the complete token contract address for MX Token on the Ethereum chain. You can verify it by checking whether the last 5 digits of the token address on the MEXC platform are consistent with one on the blockchain explorer.


2.2 App


Let's use the iOS version as an example for demonstration purposes.

Open the MEXC App, select [Wallets] in the bottom right corner of the homepage. On the Overview page, tap on [Deposit].

Similarly, we will use MX Token as an example. In the search bar on top, enter "MX" and select the ERC20 network to enter the MX deposit page.

At the bottom of the MX deposit page, you can see the last 5 digits of MX Token's contract address on the Ethereum chain. Tap on the last 5 digits of the contract address in blue, and you will be redirected to the Ethereum blockchain explorer.


On the Ethereum blockchain explorer, you can see the complete token contract address for MX Token on the Ethereum chain. You can verify it by checking whether the last 5 digits of the token address on the MEXC platform are consistent with one on the blockchain explorer.


Normally, when users make deposits, they will confirm whether the deposited tokens are correct through the token contract address. Please make sure not to rely on the token's name or icon for identification to prevent falling victim to phishing.

When depositing tokens on the MEXC platform, it is crucial to verify whether the contract address of the crypto matches MEXC's supported address. Otherwise, your deposit may not be credited.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

