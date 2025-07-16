When using MEXC, some users need to export their personal deposit and withdrawal history from their MEXC accounts. This article will provide you with a detailed guide on how to export your depositWhen using MEXC, some users need to export their personal deposit and withdrawal history from their MEXC accounts. This article will provide you with a detailed guide on how to export your deposit
How to Export Deposit and Withdrawal History

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Spot
When using MEXC, some users need to export their personal deposit and withdrawal history from their MEXC accounts. This article will provide you with a detailed guide on how to export your deposit and withdrawal history.

1. Web


You can export your deposit and withdrawal history on the website's spot account statement page and deposit/withdrawal history page.

1.1 Exporting from the Spot Statement Page


Open the MEXC official website and log in to your account. In the navigation bar under [Wallets], click on [Spot].


On the right side of the Spot assets page, click on [Spot Statement].


On the Spot Statement page, select "Deposit/Withdraw/Send," then click the [Export] button on the right side.


In the "Transaction Type" section, select "Deposit/Withdraw/Send." You can choose from four different data ranges: All, Deposit/Withdrawal, Fees, and Funds Sent. Select the data range you want to export.

Set the "Crypto," "Direction," and "Time" for the export records. Choose whether to check "Encrypt the file", and click [Generate] to export the deposit and withdrawal history.


Please note that there is a monthly limit on the number of times you can export spot account statements. Refer to the display on the page for the specific limit. Plan your export operations according to your needs and avoid frequent operations. If you need to export a large number of spot account history, try exporting the data in multiple batches to prevent file crashes.

1.2 Exporting from the Transaction History Page


In addition, you can also go to the [Transaction History] page, select "Deposit" or "Withdrawal," and then click [Export].


In the "Type" section, there are three different data ranges: Deposit, Withdraw, and Other. Select the data range you want to export.

Set the "Time" for the wallet history you want to export and choose whether to check "Encrypt the file" and "Auto-send to email after generation." You can "Set File Password" and the "Email" to receive the file (by default, it is the email linked to your account). Click [Generate] to export the deposit and withdrawal history.


Similarly, please note that there is also a monthly limit on the number of times you can export the transaction history. Refer to the display on the page for the specific limit. Plan your export operations according to your needs and avoid frequent operations. If you need to export a large number of records, try exporting the data in multiple batches to prevent file crashes.

2. App


Open the MEXC App and log in to your account. Tap on the user icon in the top left corner, select [Transactions], and tap on [Deposits/Withdrawals].


On the spot history page, select "Funding History," then tap the export button in the top right corner. On the Export Transaction History page, click on [+ Export New].

In "Record Type", there are options for Deposit, Withdrawal, and Others. Select the data range you want to export.

Set the "Period" for exporting history and choose whether to check "Encrypt the file" and "Email me once generated." Tap [Generate] to export the deposit and withdrawal history.


Please note that there is a monthly limit on the number of times you can export your transaction history. Please refer to the display on the page for the specific limit. Plan your export operations according to your needs and avoid frequent operations. If you need to export a large number of records, try exporting the data in multiple batches to prevent file crashes.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

