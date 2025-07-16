How to Enable MEXC Desktop Notifications





If you have not enabled notifications in your system or browser settings, you will not be able to check the "Desktop Notifications" option to receive alerts in the Market Alerts settings on the MEXC website, as shown in the image below.













By adjusting your browser settings, you can check the "Desktop Notifications" option, allowing you to receive desktop notifications on market changes. We recommend using Google Chrome or Edge, as you may experience delays or missed notifications with other browsers.









On the MEXC futures trading page, click the settings button next to the URL input box, then click [Site settings].









On the site settings page, find "Notifications" under the "Permissions" section, and set it to "Allow."









Return to the MEXC futures trading page. After adjusting the notification settings, an instruction will appear at the top of the futures trading page. Click [Reload].









Open the "Market Alerts Settings" page again. Now, you should be able to check the "Desktop Notifications" option normally.













On the MEXC futures trading page, click the settings button next to the URL input box, then click [Permissions for this site].









On the site settings page, set the "Notifications" option to "Allow."









Return to the MEXC futures trading page. After adjusting the notification settings, an instruction will appear at the top of the futures trading page. Click [Refresh].









Open the "Market Alerts Settings" page again. Now, you should be able to check the "Desktop Notifications" option normally.













By adjusting your system notification settings, you can receive pop-up notifications on your desktop for market price alerts, similar to mobile phone notifications. Here, we will demonstrate the process using the macOS operating system.





Click the [] button in the upper left corner and select [System Settings].









In the system settings, select [Notifications], find "Google Chrome" or "Microsoft Edge," click [>], and then toggle on the "Allow notifications" switch.









The setting process for the Windows system is similar. Click the Windows icon in the bottom left corner, click [Settings] to enter the settings page, and then click [System]. On the system page, select [Notifications & actions], find "Google Chrome" or "Microsoft Edge," and toggle on the relevant switch.



