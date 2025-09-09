How to Download MEXC App? Android, iOS & Latest Version Guide













Want to trade crypto on your phone? This mexc app download guide shows you exactly how to get MEXC running on your Android or iOS device. Whether you need the MEXC APK download, app store installation, or help fixing download problems, we've got you covered with step-by-step instructions that actually work.



Why Download the MEXC App? MEXC has built a reputation as one of the leading crypto exchanges, serving over 40 million users worldwide. The mobile app brings the full trading experience to your smartphone, letting you access 3,000+ trading pairs, zero maker fees for spot and futures trading, and industry-leading liquidity wherever you are.

What makes MEXC stand out is their focus on listing new cryptocurrencies early, often being among the first major exchanges to support trending tokens. The mobile interface keeps pace with the web platform, offering real-time market data, advanced charting tools, and instant order execution that serious traders need.

Search for and log in to the MEXC official website. Move the cursor to the top right corner of the website, where the "Scan to Download App" icon will appear. Scan the displayed QR code with your phone and follow the steps to complete the installation.









If you are unable to scan the QR code successfully, you can click on More Options below the QR code to be redirected to the download page, where you can select the Android MEXC App installation package to download and install.









During the installation process on Android, a security warning may pop up. If you have confirmed that the download link is from the official MEXC website or obtained through customer support, tap Install Anyway when the warning appears.













Open the Google Play Store on your phone, search for the MEXC App in the search bar, and tap Install. Once the installation is complete, the app will be ready to use.









Complete Android APK Installation Guide

Before installing the mexc exchange apk on your device, you'll need to adjust your Android settings to allow installations from unknown sources. This security feature is disabled by default, but it's necessary for direct APK downloads from MEXC's official website.

Navigate to your device Settings, then search for "Install unknown apps." The exact location varies by manufacturer, but you'll typically find this under Security settings. For Samsung devices, go to Settings > Apps > Special access > Install unknown apps. Select your browser or file manager and enable the installation permission.

When downloading the MEXC APK directly from the official website, always verify you're accessing mexc.com with HTTPS encryption. On the official download page, you'll see three platform options: iOS, Android, and Windows, plus a "Download MEXC" button for the Android APK file.





After clicking "Download MEXC," the file will be named "MEXC.apk." Installation typically takes 30-60 seconds once you tap the file. Your device will request permissions for network access, storage, and camera (for QR code scanning) - all standard requirements for crypto trading apps.

Open the Apple App Store on your phone, search for the MEXC App in the search bar, and tap Install. Once the installation is complete, the app will be ready to use.









In certain regions, the MEXC App may not appear in the Apple App Store search results. If you encounter this issue, we recommend switching to an Apple ID registered in another region.





iOS Installation Requirements and Regional Solutions The MEXC iOS app requires iOS 14.0 or later, updated from earlier iOS 12.0 requirements. This ensures compatibility with Apple's latest security standards and provides access to enhanced trading features.

Users with older iPhone models like iPhone 6s may need to use the web version if their devices cannot support iOS 14.0. Regional availability varies across App Store regions, with the app unavailable in certain jurisdictions.

To resolve regional restrictions, create a new Apple ID with an address from a supported country, then switch to this account in the App Store. Note that changing regions may affect access to previously purchased apps.



