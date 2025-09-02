How to Deposit Crypto to MEXC App: MetaMask & Wallet Transfer Guide





If you have crypto in other wallets or platforms, you can choose to transfer them to the MEXC platform for trading.









Step 1: Open the MEXC App on your mobile phone and log in to your account. Tap on [Wallets] at the bottom right corner.









Step 2: Tap on [Deposit].









In the search bar, enter the crypto you want to deposit. In this example, we'll choose MX Token. Select "MX Token" in the search results.









Step 3: Select the network.









Make sure that the network you select matches the one selected on your withdrawal platform. If you select the wrong network, your funds may be lost and they will not be recoverable.





Different networks have different transaction fees. You can select a network with lower fees for your withdrawals.





For this example, we'll choose ERC20. Tap on [ERC20].









Step 4: Tap on [Tap to generate the address] and verify the network and deposit address. Copy the MEXC deposit address and paste it on the withdrawal platform.





If someone else is depositing funds for you, you can also choose to tap on [Save as Image] or [Share Address] to share the address or image with the other person.









For certain networks like EOS, you will need to provide a Memo in addition to the address when making deposits. Otherwise, your address cannot be detected.









Let's use MetaMask wallet as an example to demonstrate how to withdraw MX Token to the MEXC platform.





Step 5: Paste the copied deposit address into the withdrawal address field in MetaMask, and make sure to select the same network as your deposit address. Tap on [Next].









Step 6: Enter the amount you want to withdraw and tap on [Next].









Review the withdrawal address and network, check the current network transaction fee, confirm that all information is correct, and then tap on [Send] to complete the withdrawal to the MEXC platform. Your funds will be deposited into your MEXC account soon.









Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.



