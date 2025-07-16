How to Choose a Trader for Copy Trading





Copy trading is an investment method where users replicate the trades of experienced traders, mirroring their every action. Choosing an exceptional trader is crucial to the success of your copy trading journey.













When assessing a trader's past performance, it is important not to focus solely on short-term high profits, as long-term stable returns are just as important. While high short-term profits may be attractive, they can sometimes result from market volatility or luck rather than skill. Consistent long-term returns often provide a more reliable measure of trading expertise.





MEXC offers comprehensive performance metrics including 7-day and 180-day data for profit and loss (PNL), return on investment (ROI), and win rates. These metrics help you make well-informed decisions when selecting traders to follow.









On the Trader Details page, you can analyze key data such as Trading Frequency and PNLRatio to determine if a trader's style aligns with your investment preferences.









Trading Frequency: This refers to the trader's average number of trades per week over a specified period. Some traders prefer short-term, high-frequency trades, while others focus on mid- to long-term strategies. Choose a trading style that aligns with your own risk tolerance and investment goals.





PNL Ratio: This is the ratio of total profits to total losses. A high win rate alone doesn't guarantee overall profitability. Consider both the size of winning trades versus losing trades—a trader with small profits but large losses may still underperform, despite a favorable win rate.





Note: Win Rate = Number of closed orders with profits / Total number of closed orders × 100%









MEXC ranks traders by multiple performance metrics, including ROI, win rates, PNL, and the number of followers. A larger follower base often indicates higher trader credibility. You can also discover new traders or view all the traders you have added to your watchlist.









It is important to remember that a trader's past performance does not guarantee future returns. Therefore, it is advisable to allocate copy trading funds carefully and set stop-loss and take-profit limits to effectively manage asset volatility.









The process of selecting a trader is similar on both Web and App. We will use the Web platform as an example to guide you through the process:





Step 1: On the Web, log in to your account and navigate to Futures → Copy Trade.









Step 2: Scroll to Top Traders/All Traders. Filter your search by High ROI, High PNL, Most Followers, and New Traders.









Step 3: On the trader card, you can view key metrics like ROI, PNL, Win Rate, Trading Pairs, Trading Frequency, Profit Share Ratio, and Number of Followers.





Tip: Click the ☆ button in the top right corner of the trader's card to add them to your watchlist.









Step 4: Click on the card to go to the Trader Details page, where you can view detailed information, including the trader's Performance, Cumulative PNL, Daily Trading Performance, Followers' PNL, Futures Preferences, Trading Pairs, and Holding Duration.





Additionally, you can click Lead Trade Stats to view details of the trader's current and historical trades.







Trader Performance Comparison: In the top right corner of the Trader Details page, click the VS button to access the Trader Performance Comparison page.





Here, you can add multiple traders you are interested in and compare them based on Basic Information and Trading Statistics. You can also check the Highlight Best Performances option to emphasize the top-performing data in the comparison chart, making it easier to analyze the information intuitively.









Step 5: Click Copy Trade on your chosen trader's card, then set your Copy Trading Parameters to begin copy trading. Enter Copy Trade Amount and Account Stop-Loss. For more advanced settings, click More Settings.





If your chosen trader has reached the follower limit, click on Copy Trade to enable the Slot Reminder. You'll be notified via push and platform notifications when a slot becomes available.













Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services. It is not an endorsement to buy, sell, or hold any asset. MEXC's Newbie Academy offers information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. Any investment actions are solely the responsibility of the user and are unrelated to this site.