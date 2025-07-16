How to Check Market Changes on MEXC





The crypto market is constantly changing, and sometimes a single piece of news can trigger significant market fluctuations. MEXC provides market change information to help users stay informed about large transactions, market fluctuations, and other changes in the market, providing informational references for individual investment decisions.









Open and log in to the official MEXC website, then click on [Markets] in the top navigation bar.









On the Market page, click on [Market].









You can filter the token market change information you want to find based on conditions such as time or trigger conditions in either the spot or futures market. You can also use the search box on the right side of "Market" to search for a token and view the relevant token market change information.





Select [Futures Market] or [Spot Market] to display all futures or spot market change information in the current market.





By selecting the start date and end date, you can find futures and spot market change information within a certain period.





Trigger conditions include "Market Changes," "Breakthrough," "Historical Price," and "Big Buy & Sell." You can choose different conditions to view corresponding futures and spot market change information.









If you only want to view specific token market change information, you can first add the tokens to your Favorites list. Then, click on [Favorites] next to [All], and you will be able to see the market change information for those specific tokens.









On the website, in the token display area on the right side of the spot trading page, or in the token dropdown options on the left side of the futures trading page, search for the token you want to add, and click the [☆] symbol to add it to Favorites.









On the app, tap on [Markets], and then select [Favorites]. In both "Spot" and "Futures" sections, tap on [Add to Favorites] respectively. Search for the token you want and tap the [☆] symbol to add it to Favorites.









Searching for market change information with multiple conditions simultaneously is supported. As shown in the figure below, between October 1 and October 18, among the spot tokens in Favorites, the tokens experiencing changes due to big buy/sell orders are ETH, MX, and DOGE . The specific buying and selling information is also displayed.









If you want to trade a token that you are viewing in market changes, click the [Trade] button on the right side, and you will be redirected to the corresponding trading page, where you can place your orders directly.





MEXC provides market change data to help you quickly understand current market trading behaviors, supporting you in making data-informed investment decisions.



