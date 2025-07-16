Here, you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on how to withdraw fiat to your bank account via SEPA. Please complete your advanced KYC, additional verification, and a fiat deposit before startingHere, you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on how to withdraw fiat to your bank account via SEPA. Please complete your advanced KYC, additional verification, and a fiat deposit before starting
Learn/Trading Guide/OTC/Fiat Withdr...sfer - SEPA

Fiat Withdraw via Bank Transfer - SEPA

Here, you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on how to withdraw fiat to your bank account via SEPA. Please complete your advanced KYC, additional verification, and a fiat deposit before starting the fiat withdrawal process.


Step 1


1）Click [Buy Crypto] in the top navigation bar, then select [Fiat Deposit]. Alternatively, you can access the trading page via https://otc.mexc.com/faitReChange


2）Select the [Fiat Withdrawal] tab to start your Fiat Withdrawal transaction. Alternatively, you can access the trading page via https://otc.mexc.com/faitReChange


Step 2


Receiving Account: You can choose the account previously used for Fiat deposits.


Step 3


1）Enter the EUR withdrawal amount as the corresponding fiat currency.

2）Select the receiving account where you intend to receive the payment from Fiat Deposit.

3）Click to continue. For the first withdrawal, a disclaimer will be displayed. Upon confirmation, the order details will appear.

Step 4


1）Confirm the order details in the confirmation pop-up.


2）Enter the six (6)-digit Google Authenticator 2FA security code from the Google Authenticator app (or switch to mobile/email verification). For a full guide, please refer to Release of tokens in P2P is now secure! Next, click [Yes] to proceed with the Fiat transaction.


Step 5


Your Fiat has been processed! The funds are expected to be deposited into your designated payment account within 2 business days.


Step 6


Check the "Orders" tab. Here, you can view all your previous Fiat deposit/withdrawal transactions.


Important Notes


  • This service is only available to KYC users from supported countries/regions.
  • Fiat Withdrawal Limits: [Maximum per transaction: 20,000 EUR]; [Daily maximum: 200,000 EUR].


Supported EUR Withdraw via SEPA
Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein

If you have any questions, feel free to submit an OTC ticket for consultation.


