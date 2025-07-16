At the bottom of the spot trading page, you can see various trading records, including open orders, order history, trade history, and open positions. This article introduces complex concepts withinAt the bottom of the spot trading page, you can see various trading records, including open orders, order history, trade history, and open positions. This article introduces complex concepts within
Learn/Trading Guide/Spot/Concepts Ex...ing Records

Concepts Explained in Spot Trading Records

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Spot
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.27738+0.16%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1601-2.31%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05233+2.68%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007236-0.09%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%


At the bottom of the spot trading page, you can see various trading records, including open orders, order history, trade history, and open positions. This article introduces complex concepts within these trading records, while straightforward concepts will not be elaborated.

1. Open Orders


Under Open Orders, you can see the transaction details of your current open orders, including trading pair, date, type, side, price, quantity, order amount, filled percentage, and trigger conditions.

1.1 Type


The term "Type" here refers to the order type, including limit order, market order, and stop-limit order. Specific differences between these order types can be found in the article "Different Types of Spot Orders."

1.2 Filled


The term "Filled" refers to the progress of the order being filled, usually represented as a percentage. When the filled percentage is 100%, it means the order has been fully filled.

2. Order History


Under Order History, records of the recent 100 orders within the past 180 days, including filled and canceled orders, are displayed. Specific information includes: trading pair, date, type, side, average filled price, price, executed quantity, order quantity, order amount, and total amount.

2.1 Average Filled Price and Price


In the details of order history, "Average Filled Price" and "Price" are related concepts. The average filled price is the average price at which your order was actually executed. When the total order quantity is relatively large, the order may be split into multiple smaller orders and executed sequentially, and each of these smaller orders may have slightly different execution prices. The average of these actual execution prices is the average filled price. "Price" refers to the expected execution price you entered when placing the order. For limit orders and stop-limit orders, "Price" is equal to the price you input. If you choose a market order, the order will be executed at the best market price, and the final price will depend on the actual trade results.

2.2 Executed and Quantity


"Executed" and "Quantity" are also related concepts. "Quantity" refers to the expected quantity to be traded when placing an order. Due to market fluctuations, an order may not be entirely filled in one go and might be split into smaller orders that are executed sequentially. The actual quantity that has been executed will be displayed in the "Executed" column. When the executed quantity equals the order quantity, it means that the order has been completely filled.

2.3 Order Amount and Total


"Order Amount" and "Total" are concepts closely related to the previously mentioned concepts. The order amount is calculated as follows: Order Amount = Price * Quantity, representing the total expected value of your order when you placed it. The total amount is calculated as follows: Total = Average Filled Price * Executed, representing the total value of the orders that have been actually executed in your trade.

3. Trade History


Under Trade History, you will find records of the recent 100 trades that have been completed within the past 180 days. The specific information displayed includes the trading pair, execution date, side, average filled price, executed quantity, total amount, role, and fee.

3.1 Role


There are two roles: maker and taker. A maker, also known as a liquidity provider, is a trader who places an order at a specific price and quantity and waits for another user to match it. This action adds liquidity to the market. On the other hand, a taker, also known as a liquidity taker, is a trader who matches their order with an existing limit order or market order on the order book. This action consumes liquidity from the market.

3.2 Fee


"Fee" refers to the fees associated with buying and selling. 


4. Open Positions


Under Open Positions, you can view relevant information about the tokens you are holding, including the token name, position quantity, frozen amount, average buy price, last price, estimated cost, estimated value, and estimated unrealized PNL.

4.1 Est. Cost and Est. Value


"Est. Cost" refers to the cost at which you purchased your tokens. The estimated position cost is calculated as follows: Est. Cost = Position Quantity * Average Buy Price. The lower your average buy price, the lower your position cost will be.
"Est. Value" and "Last Price" are related to "Position Quantity." The current estimated value is calculated as follows: Est. Value = Position Quantity * Last Price.

4.2 Est. Unrealized PNL


"Est. Unrealized PNL" refers to your current unrealized PNL, typically represented as numerical values and percentages. The estimated unrealized PNL is calculated as follows: Est. Unrealized PNL = Est. Value - Est. Cost.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All user investment activities are based on their own independent decisions.

Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

In the cryptocurrency market, Futures trading has become an important tool for many investors to improve capital efficiency and capture market opportunities, thanks to its features such as high levera

FAQ on Liquidation for Futures Trading

FAQ on Liquidation for Futures Trading

1. What Is Liquidation?Liquidation, also referred to as forced closure or margin call, occurs when the platform automatically closes a user's position. On MEXC, the maintenance margin rate (MMR) is th

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

1. Login1.1 How do Ilog inwhen neither mymobilenumber noremail are accessible?If you remember your account login password:On the Web: On the official login page, enter your account and password, then

What Is MEXC Earn？

What Is MEXC Earn？

1. What is MEXC Earn?MEXC Earn is a one-stop product launched by MEXC to help users discover a variety of token-holding earning opportunities. It covers flexible savings, fixed savings, and on-chain e

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus