Here you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on buying crypto with Fiat currencies by using Third-Party Channel. Before you begin your Fiat purchase, please complete your Primary KYC. Step 1Here you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on buying crypto with Fiat currencies by using Third-Party Channel. Before you begin your Fiat purchase, please complete your Primary KYC. Step 1
Learn/Trading Guide/OTC/Buy Crypto ...rty Channel

Buy Crypto via Third-Party Channel

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#OTC
Octavia
VIA$0.0143-10.62%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00402+1.38%
FC Barcelona FT
BAR$0.6616-0.75%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.01779+0.56%
Here you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on buying crypto with Fiat currencies by using Third-Party Channel. Before you begin your Fiat purchase, please complete your Primary KYC.


Step 1


Click “More” on the upper navigation bar, select “Buy Crypto”, and then choose “Quick Buy/Sell” on the drop down list to access the option of Express Buy crypto. Then, proceed to click on Third-party.

Click [Buy Crypto] on the top navigation bar. Then, select [Quick Buy/Sell] from the dropdown menu to access the quick crypto purchase option. FInally, click on [Third-party].


Alternatively, you can click on this URL page: https://otc.mexc.com/creditCard


Step 2


Select the Fiat currency you want to pay for. Taking EUR as an example, there are few Third-party service providers you can choose from the list to get the best buying price.


Step 3


Select the cryptocurrency you would like to receive in your MEXC wallet address. Available options include: USDT, USDC, BTC, few altcoins and stablecoins that are commonly used.


Step 4


Enter the Fiat amount that you are willing to spend and select the Cryptocurrency you intend to receive. Choose your desired Third-party service providers and you are able to check the unit price in the Payment Details.


Note:


1）The Unit price and Amount of convertible Cryptocurrency (which indicates the real-time quotation) is for reference only. Please refer to the Third-party service provider’s website for the exact exchange rate.

2）The real-time quotation [next to the wording "Choose Payment Channel"] will be refreshed within the timeframe specified by the Third-party service provider.

3）You can check the minimum purchase limit for each currency in the input box. Taking USD as an example, the minimum purchase amount is $30 and the maximum purchase amount is $12,000

4）Adjustment of the purchase limit is solely controlled by Third-party service providers and we do encourage the user to communicate directly with the respective Third-party service providers. You may find their contact information in the Disclaimers section of our Third-party Channel trading website https://otc.mexc.com/creditCard

Step 5


Read carefully on the Disclaimer to make sure that you understand and agree with the terms and conditions. Then proceed to mark a Tick on the "Accept and Continue" button. You will be redirected to the Third-party service provider’s official webpage to continue with the purchase.


Step 6


At the Third-party service provider's official website, fill in your relevant information and follow the
purchase process to complete the transaction. After you have successfully purchased cryptocurrency, you
can click on the "Orders" to view historical transaction records.


If you have any questions, feel free to submit an OTC ticket for consultation.


Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

In the cryptocurrency market, Futures trading has become an important tool for many investors to improve capital efficiency and capture market opportunities, thanks to its features such as high levera

FAQ on Liquidation for Futures Trading

FAQ on Liquidation for Futures Trading

1. What Is Liquidation?Liquidation, also referred to as forced closure or margin call, occurs when the platform automatically closes a user's position. On MEXC, the maintenance margin rate (MMR) is th

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

1. Login1.1 How do Ilog inwhen neither mymobilenumber noremail are accessible?If you remember your account login password:On the Web: On the official login page, enter your account and password, then

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

1. What Is Liquidation (Margin Call)? When Does It Most Often Occur?Liquidation (also called &#34;margin call&#34;) happens when an account's maintenance margin rate falls below the platform's require

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus