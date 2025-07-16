MEXC’s Airdrop+ event offers users a chance to earn free tokens and Futures bonuses simply by participating in events related to newly listed projects. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or a cryptoMEXC’s Airdrop+ event offers users a chance to earn free tokens and Futures bonuses simply by participating in events related to newly listed projects. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or a crypto
A Comprehensive Guide to MEXC Airdrop+ Events

A Comprehensive Guide to MEXC Airdrop+ Events

Jul 16, 2025
0m
#Popular Events#Beginners
MEXC’s Airdrop+ event offers users a chance to earn free tokens and Futures bonuses simply by participating in events related to newly listed projects. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or a crypto newbie, this event provides diverse earning opportunities while boosting your engagement on the platform.

1. How the Airdrop+ Event Works


The Airdrop+ event includes events like deposits, Spot trading, Futures trading, and referrals. By completing these tasks, users can earn rewards tailored to their level of participation, making it accessible for both experienced traders and newcomers.

2. Airdrop+ Event Types


2.1 Deposit (New Users Only)

New users can kickstart their journey by depositing specific tokens into their MEXC account. The more they deposit, the higher their rewards—perfect for those looking to grow their balances without active trading.

2.2 Futures Trading Challenge

During the event, users can earn additional rewards by trading specified Futures contracts. The event requires meeting a minimum trading volume, and top traders based on trading volume will receive extra rewards. This presents a great opportunity for active traders to earn more profits.

2.3 Referral Rewards

Users can invite friends to participate in the Airdrop+ event. For each successful referral, where the new user registers and completes a qualifying trade, the referrer will receive a referral reward. This is a great opportunity for users with extensive networks to earn generous rewards.

2.4 Social Media Promotion

Some Airdrop+ events also encourage social media interaction, where users share the event or token-related information on platforms like X (formerly Twitter). High-quality or creative content can earn additional rewards.

3. Why Participate in the Airdrop+ Event


Participating in MEXC's Airdrop+ event offers the following advantages:
  • Diverse Earning Opportunities: From deposits and trading to social media sharing and referrals, the Airdrop+ event provides diverse opportunities for every user to earn.
  • Easy Participation: The event is easy to participate in, making it accessible to users of all experience levels.
  • Early Access to New Projects: Participate in the event to be among the first to experience and potentially benefit from new projects as they develop.
  • Community Building: Engage with other users and help build a stronger, more connected MEXC community.

4. How to Participate


  • Log in or Register: Log in or sign up for a MEXC account.
  • Participate in the Event: Engage in any of the available activities, such as deposits, trading, or referrals.
  • Meet Requirements: Complete the necessary conditions for each event to qualify for rewards.

5. Conclusion


MEXC’s Airdrop+ event is a great way to earn rewards while exploring exciting new and exciting projects on the platform. Be it seasoned traders or new users, the event offers multiple ways to get involved, earn rewards, and strengthen ties within the MEXC community.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


