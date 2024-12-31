Verse Preis (VERSE)
Der Echtzeitpreis von Verse (VERSE) beträgt heute 0 USD. Es verfügt über eine aktuelle Marktkapitalisierung von $ 5.27M USD. Der VERSE zu USD Preis wird in Echtzeit aktualisiert.
Wichtige Verse Marktentwicklung:
- Das 24-stündige Handelsvolumen beträgt $ 100.97K USD
- Die Preisänderung von Verse im Tagesverlauf beträgt +7.50%
- Es verfügt über einen Umlaufangebot in Höhe von 27.08B USD
Erhalten Sie Echtzeit-Preisaktualisierungen für den Preis von VERSE zu USD auf MEXC. Bleiben Sie mit den neuesten Daten und Marktanalysen auf dem Laufenden. Es ist unerlässlich, um kluge Handelsentscheidungen auf dem schnelllebigen Kryptowährungsmarkt zu treffen. Die MEXC Plattform ist Ihre erste Anlaufstelle für genaue VERSE-Preisinformationen.
Im Tagesverlauf liegt die Preisänderung von Verse zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 30 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Verse zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 60 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Verse zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 90 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Verse zu USD bei $ 0.
|Zeitraum
|Veränderung (USD)
|Veränderung (%)
|Heute
|$ 0
|+7.50%
|30 Tage
|$ 0
|-9.51%
|60 Tage
|$ 0
|+5.87%
|90 Tage
|$ 0
|--
Entdecke die neueste Preisanalyse von Verse: 24h-Tief & -Hoch, AZH und tägliche Änderungen:
+0.08%
+7.50%
+20.16%
Tauchen Sie in die Marktstatistiken ein: Marktkapitalisierung, 24H-Volumen und Angebot:
About VERSE Bitcoin.com's rewards and utility token VERSE accelerates global adoption of cryptocurrency in the self-custodial model through incentives and gamification. Since 2015, Bitcoin.com has been a global leader in introducing newcomers to Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. With over 50 million self-custody wallets created (as of Jun 2024) in its multichain DeFi-ready mobile app (the Bitcoin.com Wallet app), an award-winning news portal with over 2.5 million monthly readers, a wide range of educational resources, and 24-hour human support, Bitcoin.com is the world’s gateway to Bitcoin and beyond. By incentivizing and gamifying engagement in the Bitcoin.com ecosystem, VERSE supercharges Bitcoin.com’s mission to onboard the world to decentralized money and increase economic freedom. What makes VERSE different? VERSE is seamlessly integrated in the Bitcoin.com ecosystem and readily accessible to millions of users. Bitcoin.com attracts and retains millions of newcomers to crypto every year via its powerful brand, domain, and products. The ecosystem guides newcomers on their own individual journeys, enabling them to benefit from the rapidly expanding range of applications in crypto. What is the utility of VERSE token? VERSE can be earned by using products in Bitcoin.com’s ecosystem, held for discounts and perks, and used in apps and dApps. In late 2023, fxVERSE was deployed on Polygon, paving the way for a micro-rewards system. What are the key components of the Bitcoin.com VERSE ecosystem? At the heart of the ecosystem is the multichain Bitcoin.com Wallet app. Within the app, users can find a web3-enabled browser called Verse Explorer that allows for convenient interaction with a variety of dApps and web3 features. These include the multichain decentralized exchange Verse DEX, the Verse Voyager NFT collection and minting dApp, and a range of engaging dApps that are designed to educate users on how to safely interact with web3 products. How does the buy back and burn mechanism work? Bitcoin.com buys VERSE on the open market through Bitcoin.com’s decentralized exchange Verse DEX, third-party DEXs, centralized exchanges, or in Over-The-Counter trades. This VERSE is then sent to the Verse Burn Engine, where it accumulates until a burn is triggered (anyone can trigger a burn). What is the sustainable supple reduction mechanism? VERSE is allocated from the Ecosystem Fund to the Verse Burn Engine in a manner that is proportional to a given activity in the Verse/Bitcoin.com ecosystem, as well as in a manner that ensures that the reduction of supply is sustainable over the lifetime of the token.
MEXC ist die führende Kryptowährungsbörse, der weltweit über 10 Millionen Nutzer vertrauen. Sie ist bekannt für die größte Token-Auswahl, die schnellsten Token-Auflistungen und die niedrigsten Handelsgebühren auf dem Markt. Werden Sie jetzt Mitglied bei MEXC und profitieren Sie von erstklassiger Liquidität und den wettbewerbsfähigsten Gebühren auf dem Markt!
Kryptowährungenspreise unterliegen hohen Marktrisiken und Preisvolatilitäten. Sie sollten in Projekte und Produkte investieren, mit denen Sie vertraut sind und die damit verbundenen Risiken verstehen. Sie sollten Ihre Investitionserfahrung, Ihre finanzielle Situation, Ihre Anlageziele und Ihre Risikotoleranz sorgfältig abwägen und einen unabhängigen Finanzberater konsultieren, bevor Sie eine Anlage tätigen. Dieses Material darf nicht als Finanzberatung ausgelegt werden. Die Wertentwicklung in der Vergangenheit ist kein verlässlicher Indikator für die zukünftige Wertentwicklung. Der Wert Ihrer Anlage kann sowohl steigen als auch fallen, und es kann sein, dass Sie den von Ihnen investierten Betrag nicht zurückerhalten. Sie tragen die alleinige Verantwortung für Ihre Anlageentscheidungen. MEXC haftet nicht für etwaige Verluste, die Sie erleiden könnten. Weitere Informationen finden Sie in unseren Nutzungsbedingungen und Risikohinweisen. Bitte beachten Sie auch, dass die hier präsentierten Daten zu den oben genannten Kryptowährungen (wie z.B. der aktuelle Echtzeit-Kurs) auf Quellen von Dritten beruhen. Sie werden Ihnen auf einer "wie besehen"-Basis und nur zu Informationszwecken präsentiert, ohne jegliche Zusicherung oder Garantie. Links, die zu Websites Dritter führen, unterliegen ebenfalls nicht der Kontrolle von MEXC. MEXC ist nicht verantwortlich für die Zuverlässigkeit und Richtigkeit solcher Websites Dritter und deren Inhalte.
|1 VERSE zu AUD
A$--
|1 VERSE zu GBP
￡--
|1 VERSE zu EUR
€--
|1 VERSE zu USD
$--
|1 VERSE zu MYR
RM--
|1 VERSE zu TRY
₺--
|1 VERSE zu JPY
¥--
|1 VERSE zu RUB
₽--
|1 VERSE zu INR
₹--
|1 VERSE zu IDR
Rp--
|1 VERSE zu PHP
₱--
|1 VERSE zu EGP
￡E.--
|1 VERSE zu BRL
R$--
|1 VERSE zu CAD
C$--
|1 VERSE zu BDT
৳--
|1 VERSE zu NGN
₦--
|1 VERSE zu UAH
₴--
|1 VERSE zu VES
Bs--
|1 VERSE zu PKR
Rs--
|1 VERSE zu KZT
₸--
|1 VERSE zu THB
฿--
|1 VERSE zu TWD
NT$--
|1 VERSE zu CHF
Fr--
|1 VERSE zu HKD
HK$--
|1 VERSE zu MAD
.د.م--