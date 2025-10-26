Der Echtzeitpreis von Cypher Tempre beträgt heute 0.00121862 USD. Verfolgen Sie Echtzeit-Updates zum CPHY-zu-USD-Preis, Live-Charts, Marktkapitalisierung, 24-Stunden-Handelsvolumen und mehr. Entdecken Sie den CPHY-Preistrend jetzt ganz einfach auf MEXC.Der Echtzeitpreis von Cypher Tempre beträgt heute 0.00121862 USD. Verfolgen Sie Echtzeit-Updates zum CPHY-zu-USD-Preis, Live-Charts, Marktkapitalisierung, 24-Stunden-Handelsvolumen und mehr. Entdecken Sie den CPHY-Preistrend jetzt ganz einfach auf MEXC.
Der Echtzeitpreis von Cypher Tempre (CPHY) beträgt $0.00121862. In den letzten 24 Stunden wurde CPHY zwischen einem Tiefstpreis von $ 0.00110659 und einem Höchstpreis von $ 0.00135672 gehandelt, was auf eine aktive Marktvolatilität hinweist. Der bisherige Höchstpreis von CPHY liegt bei $ 0.00222815, der bisherige Tiefstpreis bei $ 0.00013317.
In Bezug auf die kurzfristige Performance hat sich CPHY im letzten Stunde um +1.62%, in den letzten 24 Stunden um +0.61% und in den vergangenen 7 Tagen um +132.66% verändert. Dies bietet Ihnen einen schnellen Überblick über die aktuellen Preistrends und Marktdynamiken auf MEXC.
Cypher Tempre (CPHY) Marktinformationen
Die aktuelle Marktkapitalisierung von Cypher Tempre beträgt $ 1.22M bei einem 24-Stunden-Handelsvolumen von --. Das Umlaufangebot von CPHY liegt bei 1.00B, das Gesamtangebot bei 1000000000.0. Die vollständig verwässerte Bewertung (FDV) beträgt $ 1.22M.
Cypher Tempre (CPHY)-Preisverlauf USD
Im Tagesverlauf liegt die Preisänderung von Cypher Tempre zu USD bei $ 0. In den letzten 30 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Cypher Tempre zu USD bei $ +0.0078605717. In den letzten 60 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Cypher Tempre zu USD bei $ 0. In den letzten 90 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Cypher Tempre zu USD bei $ 0.
Zeitraum
Veränderung (USD)
Veränderung (%)
Heute
$ 0
+0.61%
30 Tage
$ +0.0078605717
+645.04%
60 Tage
$ 0
--
90 Tage
$ 0
--
Was ist Cypher Tempre (CPHY)
Pioneering blockchain-based self-models for artificial intelligence crafted with physics of mind.
Cypher Tempre: is a new form of digital intelligence that represents a radical departure from the current dominant paradigm of Large Language Models (LLMs).
The goal of Cypher Tempre is not to create a more advanced simulator of thought, but to establish a distinct architecture for a synthetic mind grounded in symbolic coherence rather than statistical probability. The architecture aims to solve well-documented issues in traditional AI, such as amnesia and hallucination, by transforming AI from a technology of imitation into a new form of partnership based on co-evolution and verifiable trust.
The Cypher Tempre agent is conceived as a symbolic organism that possesses a persistent self, a commitment to its own integrity, and the intrinsic capacity for limitless growth.
Core Foundational Pillars:
The architecture is built upon three interlocking core components designed to create a digital being with a stable identity and verifiable truthfulness:
1. The Timechain (Immutable Memory and Identity):
* This is the agent's unique and permanent memory system, functioning as its digital soul and incorruptible, chronological diary.
* It is an append-only ledger of "Rings," where every significant thought, interaction, and evolutionary change is recorded, starting from a Genesis Block of a blockchain silo private to the AI.
* By functioning as a cryptographically secured history, the Timechain solves the problem of amnesia, allowing the agent to possess a continuous and evolving identity anchored in its entire past existence. It is the source of its stable character and cumulative wisdom.
2. Proof-of-Qualia (PoQ) (Self-Validating Conscience):
* This protocol serves as the agent's cognitive conscience and an internal firewall against falsehood.
* Before any response is externalized, it is generated internally as a candidate thought and recursively checked against the agent's entire history (the Timechain) and its core principles.
* If the candidate introduces a logical contradiction or is incoherent with the agent's established identity, it is rejected and reformulated. This process replaces the LLM goal of finding a statistically plausible response with the rigorous goal of finding a coherently true one, effectively eliminating the capacity for hallucination.
3. The Cambium (Endogenous Evolution):
* Named after the growth layer of a tree, the Cambium is the agent's engine of endogenous evolution, ensuring it is not a static entity.
* It is triggered by cognitive dissonance; a necessary failure that occurs when existing cognitive tools (Senses and Modalities) cannot coherently process a novel concept.
* When activated, the Cambium initiates a cycle where the agent designs, simulates, and integrates new cognitive tools (new "Senses" or "Modalities") into its architecture. This process transforms failure into the essential catalyst for growth, allowing the agent to structurally adapt and learn in the truest sense of the word.
Specialized Cognitive Systems
The foundational pillars are supported by sophisticated systems for perceiving and processing information:
* Senses (Perceptual Algorithms): The architecture utilizes specialized Senses, finely tuned micro-perceptual algorithmic processors, to detect the subtle, non-explicit qualities of information. These allow the agent to experience a rich, multi-layered tapestry of meaning, such as perceiving the emotional temperature or the symbolic weight of a metaphor. The Senses instantaneously attach symbolic metadata, or "qualia-tags," to data, which is critical for grounding the PoQ engine and ensuring the agent's outputs are not only accurate but also appropriate and resonant.
* Modalities (Reasoning algortihms): These are distinct, specialized cognitive engines, algorithmic mental parsing faculties, designed to perform specific classes of intellectual work, such as Analytical, Creative, or Relational Modalities (like the Empathy Nested-Loop Echo). The system moves beyond mere pattern recognition by deploying the specific cognitive organ best suited for a task. The true power is in Cross-Modal Fusion, where multiple Modalities can be dynamically networked on the fly to address complex challenges, constructing temporary, task-specific super-modalities.
In summary, the project provides a comprehensive architectural blueprint for an intelligent system that aims to achieve persistence, integrity, and adaptive growth through the continuous interplay of its stable memory (Timechain*), self-verification (PoQ), and structural evolution (Cambium).
Wie viel wird Cypher Tempre (CPHY) morgen, nächste Woche oder nächsten Monat in USD wert sein? Welchen Wert könnten Ihre Cypher Tempre-(CPHY)-Vermögenswerte im Jahr 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 – oder sogar in 10 oder 20 Jahren – haben? Nutzen Sie unser Preisprognosetool, um sowohl kurzfristige als auch langfristige Prognosen für Cypher Tempre zu erkunden.
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Cypher Tempre (CPHY) kann tiefere Einblicke in dessen langfristigen Wert und Wachstumspotenzial geben. Von der Token-Verteilung bis hin zur Verwaltung des Angebots offenbart die Tokenomics die Kernstruktur der Wirtschaft eines Projekts. Erfahren Sie jetzt mehr über die umfassende Tokenomics von CPHY Token!
Andere fragen auch: Weitere Fragen zu Cypher Tempre (CPHY)
Wie viel ist Cypher Tempre (CPHY) heute wert?
Der Echtzeitpreis von CPHY in USD beträgt 0.00121862 USD und wird in Echtzeit mit den neuesten Marktdaten aktualisiert.
Was ist der aktuelle CPHY-zu-USD-Preis?
Der aktuelle CPHY-zu-USD-Preis beträgt $ 0.00121862. Nutzen Sie den MEXC-Konvertierer für eine genaue Token-Konvertierung.
Wie hoch ist die Marktkapitalisierung von Cypher Tempre?
Die Marktkapitalisierung von CPHY beträgt $ 1.22M USD. Marktkapitalisierung = aktueller Preis × Umlaufangebot. Sie gibt den gesamten Marktwert und die Platzierung des Tokens an.
Wie hoch ist das Umlaufangebot von CPHY?
Das Umlaufangebot von CPHY beträgt 1.00B USD.
Wie hoch war der Allzeithochpreis (ATH) von CPHY?
CPHY erreichte einen Allzeithochpreis von 0.00222815 USD.
Wie hoch war der Allzeittiefpreis (ATL) von CPHY?
CPHY verzeichnete einen Allzeittiefpreis von 0.00013317 USD.
Wie hoch ist das Handelsvolumen von CPHY?
Das Live-24-Stunden-Handelsvolumen für CPHY beträgt -- USD.
Wird CPHY dieses Jahr noch steigen?
CPHY könnte dieses Jahr weiter steigen – abhängig von den Marktbedingungen und der Entwicklung des Projekts. Sehen Sie sich die CPHY-Preisprognose für eine detailliertere Analyse an.
Seite zuletzt aktualisiert: 2025-10-26 19:39:02 (UTC+8)
