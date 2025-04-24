Request Pris (REQ)
Live prisen på Request (REQ) i dag er 0.116695 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 86.78M USD. REQ til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle Request markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
Request Prisændring inden for dagen er +2.21%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 744.29M USD
Få opdateringer af REQ til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige REQ prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af Request til USD $ +0.00252524.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af Request til USD $ +0.0023653142.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af Request til USD $ +0.0106516395.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af Request til USD $ +0.00111477646914573.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ +0.00252524
|+2.21%
|30 dage
|$ +0.0023653142
|+2.03%
|60 dage
|$ +0.0106516395
|+9.13%
|90 dage
|$ +0.00111477646914573
|+0.96%
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af Request: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
+0.53%
+2.21%
+18.61%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
What Is Request (REQ)? The Request (REQ) utility token, launched in 2017, ensures the performance and stability of the Request Network. The Request Network itself is an Ethereum-based decentralized payment system where anyone can request a payment and receive money through secure means. It removes the requirement for third parties in order to provide a cheaper, more secure payment solution that works with all global currencies. When a user creates a request for payment, they define to which address the payment needs to be allocated and what the amount is. The user can also define the terms and conditions of the payment, upgrading a simple request into an invoice. Once this is completed, the user can share their request to be paid by their counterparty. Every step is documented and stored on the Request network, allowing everyone involved to easily keep track of all the invoices and payments for accounting purposes. Request is also integrated with legislation across the world to remain compliant with the trade laws of each individual country. Who Are the Founders of Request? The founders of Request are Christophe Lassuyt and Etienne Tatur. Christophe Lassuyt is currently the chief financial officer at Request. Before this position, he co-founded MONEYTIS. Etienne Tatur is the chief technical officer of Request. Prior to this, he also co-founded MONEYTIS and worked as a lead developer at QOBUZ, a music streaming service. What Makes Request Unique? The payments on Request are performed by simply sending an invoice through the blockchain; the counterparty can then detect the request and pay it with one click in a peer-to-peer manner. The fact that the payments are push-generated instead of pull-generated is one of Request’s key advantages. There is no need for users to share their account information. The use of blockchain technology also eliminates the need for third-party processors, resulting in a reduction in transaction costs. The Request Network leverages decentralized blockchains such as Ethereum and IPFS for an increased level of security, privacy and data ownership for the end-user. The platform does have transaction fees, which is a cost that is required to broadcast a change to the blockchain network. The transaction fees are used to incentivize miners to reach consensus on the state of the network. REQ can be stored on wallets such as Metamask, MyEtherWallet, Ledger, imToken, Trezor, Atomic Wallet, Jaxx Liberty and Trust Wallet. How Many Request (REQ) Coins Are There in Circulation? REQ is an ERC-20 token that can be spent to use the Request Network. A portion of the REQ fee is burned at a rate that is determined by the current supply and the exchange rate with other currencies. Request’s (REQ) circulating supply is at 999,912,165 REQ as of February 2021 and the maximum supply is 999,983,984 tokens. How Is the Request Network Secured? REQ is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum platform. The requests made with REQ are stored on an immutable digital ledger. This ledger also serves as proof for all auditing purposes.
|1 REQ til VND
₫3,070.828925
|1 REQ til AUD
A$0.1820442
|1 REQ til GBP
￡0.08752125
|1 REQ til EUR
€0.1026916
|1 REQ til USD
$0.116695
|1 REQ til MYR
RM0.51229105
|1 REQ til TRY
₺4.46591765
|1 REQ til JPY
¥16.64654175
|1 REQ til RUB
₽9.72652825
|1 REQ til INR
₹9.9680869
|1 REQ til IDR
Rp1,977.88105925
|1 REQ til KRW
₩166.46891835
|1 REQ til PHP
₱6.5979353
|1 REQ til EGP
￡E.5.9444433
|1 REQ til BRL
R$0.66399455
|1 REQ til CAD
C$0.1610391
|1 REQ til BDT
৳14.17727555
|1 REQ til NGN
₦187.61171845
|1 REQ til UAH
₴4.87201625
|1 REQ til VES
Bs9.452295
|1 REQ til PKR
Rs32.77845855
|1 REQ til KZT
₸60.52619565
|1 REQ til THB
฿3.91511725
|1 REQ til TWD
NT$3.7995892
|1 REQ til AED
د.إ0.42827065
|1 REQ til CHF
Fr0.0956899
|1 REQ til HKD
HK$0.90438625
|1 REQ til MAD
.د.م1.07942875
|1 REQ til MXN
$2.29072285