Polymath Pris (POLY)
Live prisen på Polymath (POLY) i dag er 0.02543228 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 22.85M USD. POLY til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle Polymath markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
Polymath Prisændring inden for dagen er -5.67%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 898.55M USD
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af Polymath til USD $ -0.00152942007449842.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af Polymath til USD $ -0.0040004518.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af Polymath til USD $ -0.0030633308.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af Polymath til USD $ -0.01651812577719664.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ -0.00152942007449842
|-5.67%
|30 dage
|$ -0.0040004518
|-15.72%
|60 dage
|$ -0.0030633308
|-12.04%
|90 dage
|$ -0.01651812577719664
|-39.37%
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af Polymath: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
-1.56%
-5.67%
+6.72%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
Polymath provides technology to create, issue, and manage security tokens on the blockchain. Over 200 security tokens have been deployed using their Ethereum-based solution and they are now in the midst of launching Polymesh, an institutional-grade blockchain built specifically for regulated assets. Polymath streamlines antiquated processes and opens the door to new financial instruments by solving the inherent challenges with public infrastructure around identity, compliance, confidentiality, and governance. Recognizing that the industry lacked security-specific standards, Polymath spearheaded the creation of a unified standard for security tokens on Ethereum, ERC 1400. ERC 1400 acts as an umbrella of standards and is designed to address some of the challenges in managing security tokens by enabling the ability to conserve UBO rights for custodied assets, and automate transfer control (including KYC verification) and corporate actions (including capital distribution or voting). Polymath has brought forward many advanced innovations that address regulatory and market needs head-on. They have built a series of tools on the chain that offer non-technical users an intuitive means to access the chain’s functionality, and are also in the midst of launching Polymesh, an institutional-grade blockchain built for security tokens and the first specialized chain of this nature. Security tokens have the ability to alter the financial landscape, unlocking trillions of dollars in asset value and investment, programmably automating operations, and driving new paths to liquidity - but there are significant barriers standing in the way of institutional adoption. The foundations of Polymesh are focused on the most crucial regulatory elements addressed by four key design principles meant to meet the demands of regulators and institutions. Those four principles are Identity, Compliance, Confidentiality, and Governance. When put together, these four pillars can also support complex operations, such as settlement. When it comes to creating and managing digital securities, Polymesh’s specificity gives it, and the applications built on it, a distinct advantage over those leveraging general-purpose blockchains. The purpose-built infrastructure addresses the gaps in standard blockchain architecture to align the functioning of the blockchain with the requirements of modern capital markets. By combining Polymesh’s deep functionality with user-friendly tools, Polymath stands to transform capital markets. All transactions on the Polymath platform take place using the native POLY token. POLY is the utility token that fuels Polymath Token Studio on Ethereum and is used by issuers creating and managing security tokens on the platform.
|1 POLY til VND
₫669.2504482
|1 POLY til AUD
A$0.0396743568
|1 POLY til GBP
￡0.01907421
|1 POLY til EUR
€0.0223804064
|1 POLY til USD
$0.02543228
|1 POLY til MYR
RM0.1116477092
|1 POLY til TRY
₺0.9732933556
|1 POLY til JPY
¥3.6243542228
|1 POLY til RUB
₽2.1195262152
|1 POLY til INR
₹2.1716623892
|1 POLY til IDR
Rp431.055528562
|1 POLY til KRW
₩36.2799103884
|1 POLY til PHP
₱1.4379411112
|1 POLY til EGP
￡E.1.2952660204
|1 POLY til BRL
R$0.144963996
|1 POLY til CAD
C$0.0350965464
|1 POLY til BDT
৳3.0897676972
|1 POLY til NGN
₦40.8877308788
|1 POLY til UAH
₴1.06179769
|1 POLY til VES
Bs2.06001468
|1 POLY til PKR
Rs7.1436731292
|1 POLY til KZT
₸13.1909606676
|1 POLY til THB
฿0.8529986712
|1 POLY til TWD
NT$0.827820714
|1 POLY til AED
د.إ0.0933364676
|1 POLY til CHF
Fr0.0208544696
|1 POLY til HKD
HK$0.19710017
|1 POLY til MAD
.د.م0.23524859
|1 POLY til MXN
$0.4994899792