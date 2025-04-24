Pine Pris (PINE)
Live prisen på Pine (PINE) i dag er 0.00139144 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 30.48K USD. PINE til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle Pine markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
Pine Prisændring inden for dagen er +5.06%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 21.90M USD
Få opdateringer af PINE til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige PINE prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af Pine til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af Pine til USD $ -0.0003816936.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af Pine til USD $ -0.0006669490.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af Pine til USD $ -0.001603131440179925.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ 0
|+5.06%
|30 dage
|$ -0.0003816936
|-27.43%
|60 dage
|$ -0.0006669490
|-47.93%
|90 dage
|$ -0.001603131440179925
|-53.53%
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af Pine: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
-0.21%
+5.06%
+6.81%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
The native cryptographically-secured fungible protocol token of Pine (ticker symbol $PINE) is a transferable representation of attributed governance and utility functions specified in the protocol/code of Pine, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token thereon. $PINE functions as the native governance token, access token, and economic incentives which will be distributed to encourage users to exert efforts towards contribution and participation in the ecosystem on Pine, thereby creating a mutually beneficial system where every participant is fairly compensated for its efforts. $PINE is an integral and indispensable part of Pine, because without $PINE, there would be no incentive for users to expend resources to participate in activities or provide services for the benefit of the entire ecosystem on Pine. Given that additional $PINE will be awarded to a user based only on its actual usage, activity and efforts made on Pine and/or proportionate to the frequency and volume of transactions, users of Pine and/or holders of $PINE which did not actively participate will not receive any $PINE incentives. $PINE Holders will have control over the PineDAO which governs both the Pine protocol and the Pine Platform and manages their future development. $PINE would allow holders to propose and vote on on-chain governance proposals to determine future features and/or parameters of Pine, with voting weight calculated in proportion to the tokens staked (the right to vote is restricted solely to voting on features of Pine; it does not entitle $PINE holders to vote on the operation and management of the Company, its affiliates, or their assets or the disposition of such assets to token holders, or select the board of directors of these entities, or determine the development direction of these entities, nor does $PINE constitute any equity interest in any of these entities or any collective investment scheme; the arrangement is not intended to be any form of joint venture or partnership). For example, users may propose usage of the PineDAO Treasury (which holds protocol funds) for platform/protocol maintenance, enhancements, grants, strategic partnership budgets, governance initiatives and other incentive programs. After governance launch there will be no individual or corporate entity or other active promoter, sponsor, or group or affiliated party that maintains sole control over Pine. Pine itself is simply a blockchain protocol that, by design, does not offer any resources for utilisation As such, in order for the protocol to perform its core function as a NFT liquidity protocol, users would need to be incentivised to deposit assets in the borrowing liquidity pools to provide liquidity for loans. As their reward, these liquidity providers which help to promote adoption of Pine by staking or including assets to liquidity pools in exchange for LP tokens would be rewarded with $PINE, according to each user's relative contribution after various adjustment and correction parameters. By distributing $PINE in this manner, it ensures that the governance token will be distributed primarily to key network contributors and allow them to have a say in protocol parameters. Likewise, users which deposit their NFTs and take out loans may also participate in the user incentive programs. $PINE functions as a loyalty membership point, so users will be classified into different loyalty tiers based on the amount of $PINE held, user activity, and/or volume of transactions. $PINE Holders will get exclusive access to tier-based special perks and access rights, some examples are exclusive first rights to buy certain liquidated NFT assets, interest rate or service fee discount for borrowing, or achieving seniority in the platform which will allow the lender to charge more favourable interest rates on loans.
MEXC er den førende kryptovalutaudveksling, der er betroet af over 10 millioner brugere verden over. Den er kendt som børsen med det bredeste udvalg af tokens, de hurtigste token-noteringer og de laveste handelsgebyrer på markedet. Kom med i MEXC nu for at opleve topniveau af likviditet og de mest konkurrencedygtige gebyrer på markedet!
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
|1 PINE til VND
₫36.6157436
|1 PINE til AUD
A$0.0021845608
|1 PINE til GBP
￡0.00104358
|1 PINE til EUR
€0.0012244672
|1 PINE til USD
$0.00139144
|1 PINE til MYR
RM0.0061084216
|1 PINE til TRY
₺0.0533060664
|1 PINE til JPY
¥0.1990315776
|1 PINE til RUB
₽0.11548952
|1 PINE til INR
₹0.1189542056
|1 PINE til IDR
Rp23.583725276
|1 PINE til KRW
₩1.9849309032
|1 PINE til PHP
₱0.078685932
|1 PINE til EGP
￡E.0.0709077824
|1 PINE til BRL
R$0.007931208
|1 PINE til CAD
C$0.0019201872
|1 PINE til BDT
৳0.1690460456
|1 PINE til NGN
₦2.2370320024
|1 PINE til UAH
₴0.05809262
|1 PINE til VES
Bs0.11270664
|1 PINE til PKR
Rs0.3908415816
|1 PINE til KZT
₸0.7216981848
|1 PINE til THB
฿0.0467106408
|1 PINE til TWD
NT$0.045291372
|1 PINE til AED
د.إ0.0051065848
|1 PINE til CHF
Fr0.0011409808
|1 PINE til HKD
HK$0.01078366
|1 PINE til MAD
.د.م0.01287082
|1 PINE til MXN
$0.0273278816