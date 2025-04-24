Monko Pris (MONKO)
Live prisen på Monko (MONKO) i dag er 0 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 1.13M USD. MONKO til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle Monko markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
Monko Prisændring inden for dagen er +8.95%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 973.38B USD
Få opdateringer af MONKO til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige MONKO prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af Monko til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af Monko til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af Monko til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af Monko til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ 0
|+8.95%
|30 dage
|$ 0
|-9.91%
|60 dage
|$ 0
|-60.35%
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af Monko: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
-0.01%
+8.95%
+14.68%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
Monko is an original Meme Character built on the Algorand Blockchain. The purpose is to bring attention to the Algorand blockchain through Humor, World Building and Low Cost NFT Discord and X Stickers. The MONKO Token Documentation is a conceptual paper that elucidates some of the main design principles and ideas for the creation of a digital token to be known as MONKO. The Token Documentation and the Website are intended for general informational purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus, an offer document, an offer of securities, a solicitation for investment, any offer to sell any product, item, or asset (whether digital or otherwise), or any offer to engage in business with any external individual or entity provided in said documentation. The information herein may not be exhaustive and does not imply any element of, or solicit in any way, a legally-binding or contractual relationship. There is no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of such information and no representation, warranty or undertaking is or purported to be provided as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. Where the Token Documentation or the Website includes information that has been obtained from third party sources, the Company, the Distributor, their respective affiliates and/or the Monko contributors have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information. Further, you acknowledge that the project development roadmap, network functionality are subject to change and that the Token Documentation or the Website may become outdated as a result; andn either the Company nor the Distributor is under any obligation to update or correct this document in connection therewith.
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
