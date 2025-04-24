LockTrip Pris (LOC)
Live prisen på LockTrip (LOC) i dag er 0.088274 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 1.46M USD. LOC til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle LockTrip markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
LockTrip Prisændring inden for dagen er -0.50%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 16.51M USD
Få opdateringer af LOC til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige LOC prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af LockTrip til USD $ -0.00044391398672838.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af LockTrip til USD $ -0.0029518560.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af LockTrip til USD $ -0.0156438476.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af LockTrip til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ -0.00044391398672838
|-0.50%
|30 dage
|$ -0.0029518560
|-3.34%
|60 dage
|$ -0.0156438476
|-17.72%
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af LockTrip: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
+0.36%
-0.50%
+0.25%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
"Disrupting the Travel Industry LockTrip.com is a blockchain-based travel marketplace that allows users to save up to 60% on their bookings by cutting out middlemen and their commissions. Choose among various payment methods such as credit card, popular cryptocurrencies and the native LOC token to bypass payment fees. More than 2.1 Million Hotels & Properties LockTrip is working with the strongest brands in the travel industry to offer its customers first class inventory around the globe. Thanks to our vast network of partners, we are not only fulfilling the needs of our customers, but also let the strongest brands compete with each other. Thanks to our unique reverse-auctioning model, customers will always be presented the lowest price possible. More than 1,000 Airlines to Choose From With more than 1,000 Airlines to choose from globally, LockTrip is better connected than any other marketplace in the industry. Both Hotels & Flights are bookable from the same marketplace in a one-stop shop solution. About the LOC Token LockTrip's unique business model funnels the entire economy through the LOC token. Each booking made on the marketplace results in 3% of the booking value being used to buy LOC from exchanges and burn them. The process is fully automated and can be verified transparently on the blockchain. Deflationary Model Contrary to most other tokens and coins, the LOC supply is not growing or remaining constant. Indeed it is shrinking with each booking and it's subsequent burn. This mechanism will continue indefinitely as there is no limit in time or number of LOC to be burnt. LockTrip is powered by the Hydra chain, which emerged through the combination of the best features of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Qtum chains. It thus presents cutting-edge technology with unique economic features."
MEXC er den førende kryptovalutaudveksling, der er betroet af over 10 millioner brugere verden over. Den er kendt som børsen med det bredeste udvalg af tokens, de hurtigste token-noteringer og de laveste handelsgebyrer på markedet. Kom med i MEXC nu for at opleve topniveau af likviditet og de mest konkurrencedygtige gebyrer på markedet!
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
|1 LOC til VND
₫2,322.93031
|1 LOC til AUD
A$0.13859018
|1 LOC til GBP
￡0.0662055
|1 LOC til EUR
€0.07768112
|1 LOC til USD
$0.088274
|1 LOC til MYR
RM0.38752286
|1 LOC til TRY
₺3.38265968
|1 LOC til JPY
¥12.66467078
|1 LOC til RUB
₽7.326742
|1 LOC til INR
₹7.54654426
|1 LOC til IDR
Rp1,496.1692671
|1 LOC til KRW
₩125.92550922
|1 LOC til PHP
₱4.9918947
|1 LOC til EGP
￡E.4.49844304
|1 LOC til BRL
R$0.5031618
|1 LOC til CAD
C$0.12181812
|1 LOC til BDT
৳10.72440826
|1 LOC til NGN
₦141.91899254
|1 LOC til UAH
₴3.6854395
|1 LOC til VES
Bs7.150194
|1 LOC til PKR
Rs24.79528386
|1 LOC til KZT
₸45.78507558
|1 LOC til THB
฿2.96335818
|1 LOC til TWD
NT$2.87420144
|1 LOC til AED
د.إ0.32396558
|1 LOC til CHF
Fr0.07326742
|1 LOC til HKD
HK$0.6841235
|1 LOC til MAD
.د.م0.8165345
|1 LOC til MXN
$1.73281862