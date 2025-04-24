Fluffington Pris (FLUFFI)
Live prisen på Fluffington (FLUFFI) i dag er 0 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 188.97K USD. FLUFFI til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle Fluffington markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
Fluffington Prisændring inden for dagen er -5.38%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 999.90M USD
Få opdateringer af FLUFFI til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige FLUFFI prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af Fluffington til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af Fluffington til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af Fluffington til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af Fluffington til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ 0
|-5.38%
|30 dage
|$ 0
|+47.76%
|60 dage
|$ 0
|+32.27%
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af Fluffington: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
-1.67%
-5.38%
+89.28%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
• The Meme Connection: Fluffington, or SFLUFFl, has been dubbed by some on X as the "first Grok-generated meme." This isn't about a literal generation from Grok's Al (that would be too straightforward for the internet), but rather, it's a meme that's been recognized and perhaps inspired by the ethos of Grok, which, remember, is all about humor, wit, and a rebellious streak against the overly serious Al world. • The Elon Musk Connection: Elon Musk, the man behind Grok, has been known to throw his weight behind memes, especially those that resonate with the rebellious, outside-the-box thinking that Grok embodies. Fluffington, being recognized by Musk, taps into this narrative of being an Al- endorsed meme, even if indirectly. • The Crypto Angle: In the world of cryptocurrency, where memes can moon (rise dramatically in value), $FLUFFI has been riding this narrative wave. It's not just about the meme; it's about the story, the recognition, and the community's belief in something that's both absurd and, in the crypto world, potentially profitable. • The Fluffington Phenomenon: From the posts on X, there's a sentiment that $FLUFFI could be the next big thing, partly because of its association with Grok. This isn't about Fluffington being a part of Grok's programming or anything that technical; it's more about cultural osmosis. Grok's rebellious spirit, its humor, and its willingness to tackle spicy questions have somehow found a mascot in Fluffington, making it a symbol of the kind of Al and community interaction Musk envisioned. So, what's Fluffington's relation to Grok? It's not a direct relation in terms of tech or functionality. Instead, think of Fluffington as: • A Meme Spirit Animal: It embodies the spirit of what Grok stands for in the cultural landscape of Al and internet culture. • A Symbol of Rebellion: Against the overly serious, overly cautious Al models, Fluffington, with its meme status, represents the playful, unpredictable side of Al interaction that Grok champions. • A Crypto Meme with Legs: In the crypto world, where narratives drive value, Fluffington's story with Grok adds layers of intrigue, making it not just another meme coin but a symbol of a movement towards more human, humorous Al interactions.
MEXC er den førende kryptovalutaudveksling, der er betroet af over 10 millioner brugere verden over. Den er kendt som børsen med det bredeste udvalg af tokens, de hurtigste token-noteringer og de laveste handelsgebyrer på markedet. Kom med i MEXC nu for at opleve topniveau af likviditet og de mest konkurrencedygtige gebyrer på markedet!
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
|1 FLUFFI til VND
₫--
|1 FLUFFI til AUD
A$--
|1 FLUFFI til GBP
￡--
|1 FLUFFI til EUR
€--
|1 FLUFFI til USD
$--
|1 FLUFFI til MYR
RM--
|1 FLUFFI til TRY
₺--
|1 FLUFFI til JPY
¥--
|1 FLUFFI til RUB
₽--
|1 FLUFFI til INR
₹--
|1 FLUFFI til IDR
Rp--
|1 FLUFFI til KRW
₩--
|1 FLUFFI til PHP
₱--
|1 FLUFFI til EGP
￡E.--
|1 FLUFFI til BRL
R$--
|1 FLUFFI til CAD
C$--
|1 FLUFFI til BDT
৳--
|1 FLUFFI til NGN
₦--
|1 FLUFFI til UAH
₴--
|1 FLUFFI til VES
Bs--
|1 FLUFFI til PKR
Rs--
|1 FLUFFI til KZT
₸--
|1 FLUFFI til THB
฿--
|1 FLUFFI til TWD
NT$--
|1 FLUFFI til AED
د.إ--
|1 FLUFFI til CHF
Fr--
|1 FLUFFI til HKD
HK$--
|1 FLUFFI til MAD
.د.م--
|1 FLUFFI til MXN
$--