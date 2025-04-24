DOOM Pris (DOOM)
Live prisen på DOOM (DOOM) i dag er 0 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 1.38M USD. DOOM til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle DOOM markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
DOOM Prisændring inden for dagen er +4.80%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 3,141.58T USD
Få opdateringer af DOOM til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige DOOM prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af DOOM til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af DOOM til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af DOOM til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af DOOM til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ 0
|+4.80%
|30 dage
|$ 0
|+3.88%
|60 dage
|$ 0
|-37.35%
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af DOOM: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
+0.05%
+4.80%
+21.65%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
$DOOM, based on Solana, is not just a token; it’s a bold declaration of fun, rebellion, and living life on your terms. It serves as a rallying cry for those who believe in seizing the moment and living it up before the world goes boom. Forget playing it safe – $DOOM is here to remind you that life’s too short not to YOLO. By holding $DOOM, you’re not merely holding a coin; you’re securing a front-row seat to crypto’s most exhilarating and unpredictable adventure. More than just a meme token, $DOOM represents a unique philosophy—a lifestyle centered around embracing chaos with humor, resilience, and audacity. It’s a celebration of living life to the fullest, even in the face of global uncertainty, financial turbulence, and societal challenges. $DOOM invites its community to embrace the unpredictability of the world and turn it into an opportunity for fun, value, and connection. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just joining the crypto space, $DOOM offers a thrilling experience like no other. Initial steps focus on expanding visibility through listings on major platforms like Coingecko, followed by a strategic push across Solana’s DEX ecosystem. These efforts are the foundation for $DOOM’s broader ambition to evolve into a multichain token. Looking further ahead, $DOOM’s ultimate goal is to secure listings on centralized exchanges (CEXs) in Q1 2025. The roadmap also includes exciting utility additions, such as integrating an AI conversational agent and launching a series of engaging games to foster community interaction and offer practical use cases for the token. At its core, $DOOM remains steadfast in its commitment to its community, delivering not only value but also a sense of joy and purpose. It’s more than a cryptocurrency; it’s a movement, a mindset, and a lifestyle. With $DOOM, the world of crypto becomes a stage for bold ideas, thrilling experiences, and a vibrant community united by the spirit of YOLO. Whether you’re in it for the fun, the gains, or the philosophy, $DOOM invites you to embrace the chaos and enjoy the ride.
MEXC er den førende kryptovalutaudveksling, der er betroet af over 10 millioner brugere verden over. Den er kendt som børsen med det bredeste udvalg af tokens, de hurtigste token-noteringer og de laveste handelsgebyrer på markedet. Kom med i MEXC nu for at opleve topniveau af likviditet og de mest konkurrencedygtige gebyrer på markedet!
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
|1 DOOM til VND
₫--
|1 DOOM til AUD
A$--
|1 DOOM til GBP
￡--
|1 DOOM til EUR
€--
|1 DOOM til USD
$--
|1 DOOM til MYR
RM--
|1 DOOM til TRY
₺--
|1 DOOM til JPY
¥--
|1 DOOM til RUB
₽--
|1 DOOM til INR
₹--
|1 DOOM til IDR
Rp--
|1 DOOM til KRW
₩--
|1 DOOM til PHP
₱--
|1 DOOM til EGP
￡E.--
|1 DOOM til BRL
R$--
|1 DOOM til CAD
C$--
|1 DOOM til BDT
৳--
|1 DOOM til NGN
₦--
|1 DOOM til UAH
₴--
|1 DOOM til VES
Bs--
|1 DOOM til PKR
Rs--
|1 DOOM til KZT
₸--
|1 DOOM til THB
฿--
|1 DOOM til TWD
NT$--
|1 DOOM til AED
د.إ--
|1 DOOM til CHF
Fr--
|1 DOOM til HKD
HK$--
|1 DOOM til MAD
.د.م--
|1 DOOM til MXN
$--