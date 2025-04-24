Cryptiq browser Pris (CRYPTIQ)
Live prisen på Cryptiq browser (CRYPTIQ) i dag er 0.00360661 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 136.82K USD. CRYPTIQ til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle Cryptiq browser markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
Cryptiq browser Prisændring inden for dagen er 0.00%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 37.93M USD
Få opdateringer af CRYPTIQ til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige CRYPTIQ prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af Cryptiq browser til USD $ 0.0.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af Cryptiq browser til USD $ +0.0010091399.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af Cryptiq browser til USD $ -0.0004683161.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af Cryptiq browser til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 dage
|$ +0.0010091399
|+27.98%
|60 dage
|$ -0.0004683161
|-12.98%
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af Cryptiq browser: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
--
0.00%
+3.69%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
What is the project about? Cryptiq Web3 Browser is a revolutionary web browser that prioritizes decentralization, privacy, and security. It offers users a seamless and efficient way to access the decentralized web, interact with blockchain networks, manage digital assets, and engage with decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. The browser is designed to empower individuals by giving them control over their data and online interactions, ensuring privacy and protection from invasive tracking and malicious actors. What makes your project unique? What sets Cryptiq Web3 Browser apart is its integration of Web3 technology, which enables direct interaction with blockchain networks. This means users can seamlessly navigate the rapidly growing Web3 ecosystem, manage their digital assets, participate in smart contract transactions, and even engage in decentralized governance. The browser's commitment to user privacy, along with its focus on delivering fast and efficient browsing performance, further distinguishes it from traditional web browsers. History of your project: The history of the Cryptiq Web3 Browser project traces back to my journey as a skilled and experienced full stack developer and entrepreneur. With a background spanning the Technology, E-Commerce, and Financial sectors, I drew upon my expertise gained from Top Tier Investment Banks and a Leading Technology & E-Commerce Company. This diverse experience provided me with insights into innovation and creating solutions that drive positive change. Throughout my career, I have been instrumental in successfully launching multiple applications that reflect my deep passion for pushing the boundaries of innovation. This passion has always driven me to create solutions that not only meet client needs but also surpass their expectations. Collaboration and teamwork have been essential aspects of my approach, recognizing that remarkable results are achieved through a supportive and collaborative environment. Before entering the tech and business world, I enjoyed a successful career as a Music Producer and DJ, crafting Top 10 tracks that resonated with audiences across the globe. This background in the creative industry added a unique perspective to my problem-solving approach, allowing me to think creatively and approach challenges from diverse angles. With my transition from a Music Producer and DJ to a full stack developer, entrepreneur, and manager, I am now fully committed to utilizing my multifaceted skill set to create products that carry meaningful impact. The Cryptiq Web3 Browser project emerged as a culmination of my experiences, aiming to revolutionize the browsing experience through decentralized principles, enhanced privacy, and seamless user engagement. As I embark on this new chapter, my dedication to continuous learning and driving positive change remains unwavering. The Cryptiq Web3 Browser project represents an exciting endeavor that aligns with my values of innovation, collaboration, and fostering growth. I am enthusiastic about the project's future, as it evolves to meet the ever-changing landscape of the Web3 ecosystem while upholding the principles that have guided my career journey. What’s next for your project? The project's future involves continuous innovation and improvement. Regular updates and security enhancements are expected to keep users up-to-date with the latest advancements in web technology and security measures. As the Web3 ecosystem evolves, Cryptiq Web3 Browser will adapt to new trends and technologies, striving to remain at the forefront of decentralized browsing experiences. The project will also expand its features, integrations, and user engagement to stay aligned with the changing needs of its community. What can your token be used for? Rewarding Engagement: Tokens could be used to incentivize users to interact with the browser, engage with dApps, and contribute to the community. Access to Premium Features: Tokens might grant users access to premium features or services within the browser. Decentralized Governance: Tokens could be used for voting and decision-making in the development and evolution of the browser.
MEXC er den førende kryptovalutaudveksling, der er betroet af over 10 millioner brugere verden over. Den er kendt som børsen med det bredeste udvalg af tokens, de hurtigste token-noteringer og de laveste handelsgebyrer på markedet. Kom med i MEXC nu for at opleve topniveau af likviditet og de mest konkurrencedygtige gebyrer på markedet!
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
|1 CRYPTIQ til VND
₫94.90794215
|1 CRYPTIQ til AUD
A$0.0056263116
|1 CRYPTIQ til GBP
￡0.0027049575
|1 CRYPTIQ til EUR
€0.0031738168
|1 CRYPTIQ til USD
$0.00360661
|1 CRYPTIQ til MYR
RM0.0158330179
|1 CRYPTIQ til TRY
₺0.1380249647
|1 CRYPTIQ til JPY
¥0.5171157418
|1 CRYPTIQ til RUB
₽0.3006109435
|1 CRYPTIQ til INR
₹0.3082930228
|1 CRYPTIQ til IDR
Rp61.1289738815
|1 CRYPTIQ til KRW
₩5.1449373633
|1 CRYPTIQ til PHP
₱0.2039177294
|1 CRYPTIQ til EGP
￡E.0.1837928456
|1 CRYPTIQ til BRL
R$0.020557677
|1 CRYPTIQ til CAD
C$0.0049771218
|1 CRYPTIQ til BDT
৳0.4381670489
|1 CRYPTIQ til NGN
₦5.7983829631
|1 CRYPTIQ til UAH
₴0.1505759675
|1 CRYPTIQ til VES
Bs0.29213541
|1 CRYPTIQ til PKR
Rs1.0130606829
|1 CRYPTIQ til KZT
₸1.8706404087
|1 CRYPTIQ til THB
฿0.1210017655
|1 CRYPTIQ til TWD
NT$0.1173590894
|1 CRYPTIQ til AED
د.إ0.0132362587
|1 CRYPTIQ til CHF
Fr0.0029574202
|1 CRYPTIQ til HKD
HK$0.0279512275
|1 CRYPTIQ til MAD
.د.م0.0333611425
|1 CRYPTIQ til MXN
$0.0707977543