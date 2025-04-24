BEINGAI Pris (BEING_AI)
Live prisen på BEINGAI (BEING_AI) i dag er 0 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 31.66K USD. BEING_AI til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle BEINGAI markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
BEINGAI Prisændring inden for dagen er +3.62%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 991.48M USD
Få opdateringer af BEING_AI til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige BEING_AI prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af BEINGAI til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af BEINGAI til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af BEINGAI til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af BEINGAI til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ 0
|+3.62%
|30 dage
|$ 0
|+4.61%
|60 dage
|$ 0
|-49.52%
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af BEINGAI: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
+1.33%
+3.62%
+9.92%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
|1 BEING_AI til VND
₫--
|1 BEING_AI til AUD
A$--
|1 BEING_AI til GBP
￡--
|1 BEING_AI til EUR
€--
|1 BEING_AI til USD
$--
|1 BEING_AI til MYR
RM--
|1 BEING_AI til TRY
₺--
|1 BEING_AI til JPY
¥--
|1 BEING_AI til RUB
₽--
|1 BEING_AI til INR
₹--
|1 BEING_AI til IDR
Rp--
|1 BEING_AI til KRW
₩--
|1 BEING_AI til PHP
₱--
|1 BEING_AI til EGP
￡E.--
|1 BEING_AI til BRL
R$--
|1 BEING_AI til CAD
C$--
|1 BEING_AI til BDT
৳--
|1 BEING_AI til NGN
₦--
|1 BEING_AI til UAH
₴--
|1 BEING_AI til VES
Bs--
|1 BEING_AI til PKR
Rs--
|1 BEING_AI til KZT
₸--
|1 BEING_AI til THB
฿--
|1 BEING_AI til TWD
NT$--
|1 BEING_AI til AED
د.إ--
|1 BEING_AI til CHF
Fr--
|1 BEING_AI til HKD
HK$--
|1 BEING_AI til MAD
.د.م--
|1 BEING_AI til MXN
$--