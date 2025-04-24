A2DAO Pris (ATD)
Live prisen på A2DAO (ATD) i dag er 0.01516888 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 137.62K USD. ATD til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle A2DAO markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
A2DAO Prisændring inden for dagen er +2.86%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 9.07M USD
Få opdateringer af ATD til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige ATD prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af A2DAO til USD $ +0.00042219.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af A2DAO til USD $ -0.0044029615.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af A2DAO til USD $ -0.0071641512.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af A2DAO til USD $ -0.020736896551130635.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ +0.00042219
|+2.86%
|30 dage
|$ -0.0044029615
|-29.02%
|60 dage
|$ -0.0071641512
|-47.22%
|90 dage
|$ -0.020736896551130635
|-57.75%
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af A2DAO: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
-0.03%
+2.86%
-32.58%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
A2DAO - Project accelerator & Investment platform for people. A2DAO aims to connect startups with smart capital while simultaneously helping to cultivate a passionate community for each individual project. Our team of experts will assist projects in marketing, development, tokenomics, and other critical areas of growth. We have reshaped the old fundraising model by distributing allocation to our community members rather than to close-knit VCs and institutions. The A2DAO (ATD) connects promising crypto projects and retail investors. Holding the ATD allows to get the opportunity to invest in crypto startups, both at an early and public stage. Depending on the type of project, each member of the A2DAO community will have guaranteed allocation based on their current tier level. Accelerator program — A2Jump A2Jump acts as a bridge between early-stage blockchain projects and the A2DAO community before a project goes fully public. Accelerator program is an excellent opportunity for early-stage ventures but it also gives ATD holders lucrative investment opportunities. Each project that applies to enter the accelerator program will be required to purchase a certain number of tokens in order to pass further audit by our team. When projects receive the status of “accelerator project” they will receive the status of “partner” and have access to all of our marketing tools. Chosen projects will receive expertise as part of the A2Jump accelerator program. We believe that the blockchain movement is a fully democratic one and projects that reflect this value deserve to receive the best global expertise and adequate funding. The success of blockchain models applied to solve real-world problems has popularized the technology. In addition, the massive potential of digital assets has caused traditional financial institutions to take notice and the current market rally is largely attributed to an inflow of institutional capital. This has also attracted millions of retail investors and crypto enthusiasts. However many of these new investors are setting foot into the world of crypto for the first time. They lack the expertise, financial knowledge, and technical capabilities to approach the market with confidence and truly succeed. A2DAO will provide its community investment opportunities with a clear and thorough understanding of each respective project’s strengths and weaknesses. Projects will be rated through the A2DAO voting system and internal audit by founders, team members, and our community. This means that all projects selected by the A2DAO community represent a great opportunity for retail investors, which wouldn’t have been possible without an adequate understanding of core fundamentals.
|1 ATD til VND
₫399.1690772
|1 ATD til AUD
A$0.0238151416
|1 ATD til GBP
￡0.01137666
|1 ATD til EUR
€0.0133486144
|1 ATD til USD
$0.01516888
|1 ATD til MYR
RM0.0665913832
|1 ATD til TRY
₺0.5805130376
|1 ATD til JPY
¥2.1677846408
|1 ATD til RUB
₽1.264326148
|1 ATD til INR
₹1.2967875512
|1 ATD til IDR
Rp257.099622452
|1 ATD til KRW
₩21.6698069016
|1 ATD til PHP
₱0.8574967864
|1 ATD til EGP
￡E.0.7725510584
|1 ATD til BRL
R$0.086462616
|1 ATD til CAD
C$0.0209330544
|1 ATD til BDT
৳1.8428672312
|1 ATD til NGN
₦24.426447464
|1 ATD til UAH
₴0.63330074
|1 ATD til VES
Bs1.22867928
|1 ATD til PKR
Rs4.2607867032
|1 ATD til KZT
₸7.8676429896
|1 ATD til THB
฿0.5083091688
|1 ATD til TWD
NT$0.4934436664
|1 ATD til AED
د.إ0.0556697896
|1 ATD til CHF
Fr0.0124384816
|1 ATD til HKD
HK$0.11755882
|1 ATD til MAD
.د.م0.14031214
|1 ATD til MXN
$0.2977651144