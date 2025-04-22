Rave Cena (KRAV)
Dnešní aktuální cena Rave (KRAV) je 0.00185419 USD. Má aktuální tržní kapitalizaci $ 1.85M USD. Cena KRAV na USD se aktualizuje v reálném čase.
Klíčová výkonnost Rave na trhu:
- objem obchodování za 24 h je -- USD
- změna ceny Rave během dne je +2.57%
- Má objem v oběhu 1.00B USD
Získejte aktualizace cen KRAV na USD na MEXC v reálném čase. Zůstaňte informováni o nejnovějších datech a analýzách trhu. To je nutnost, pokud chcete dělat chytrá obchodní rozhodnutí na rychle se rozvíjejícím trhu s kryptoměnami. MEXC je vaše platforma pro přesné informace o cenách KRAV.
Během dnešního dne byla změna ceny Rave na USD $ 0.
Za posledních 30 dní byla změna ceny Rave na USD $ -0.0003390434.
Za posledních 60 dní byla změna ceny Rave na USD $ -0.0007912572.
Za posledních 90 dní byla změna ceny Rave na USD $ -0.002153475311554866.
|Období
|Změnit (USD)
|Změnit (%)
|Dnes
|$ 0
|+2.57%
|30 dní
|$ -0.0003390434
|-18.28%
|60 dní
|$ -0.0007912572
|-42.67%
|90 dní
|$ -0.002153475311554866
|-53.73%
Objevte nejnovější analýzu ceny Rave: Nejnižší a nejvyšší za 24 h, hist. max. a denní změny:
-0.76%
+2.57%
-3.15%
Ponořte se do statistik trhu: tržní kapitalizace, objem za 24 h. a nabídka:
What is the project about? Krav is a decentralized perpetual crypto quanto exchange What makes your project unique? Krav is the first-ever decentralized perpetual quanto exchange. At Krav, you can leverage BTC trades using any altcoin as collateral, and have the gains and losses settled in altcoins. What innovations does Krav offer? Catering to Traders and Liquidity Providers (LPs): Project Krav's unique mechanism allows traders to utilize altcoins to open long or short positions on Bitcoin (BTC), catering to a broad spectrum of trading strategies. Meanwhile, LPs have an opportunity to earn transaction fees each time traders modify their positions, offering a potential for steady income. Enabling Strategic Trading with Limit Orders: The ability to set limit orders offers users enhanced control over their trading strategies. The added layer of execution fees attached to limit orders means traders can further fine-tune their strategies to optimize potential profits. Risk Mitigation Measures: Krav incorporates critical risk management tools to safeguard the interests of its users. The funding fee mechanism balances the distribution of long and short positions, mitigating systemic risk. Additionally, a forced liquidation is initiated if a user's open position exceeds 90% of their pledged collateral, protecting the liquidity pool's overall health. History of your project. Stagnant Altcoins - A Lack of Utility As of today, the global cryptocurrency market cap stands at a staggering $1 trillion, with over 10,000 unique coins tracked by major data aggregators like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. This diverse landscape of cryptocurrencies paints a promising picture of the sector's growth. However, beneath the surface, a significant discrepancy becomes apparent. While established, large market cap coins have managed to carve out their space in the digital economy with clear utility and strong traction, the vast majority of altcoins remain comparatively dormant. Despite their numbers, many of these meme tokens lack substantial use cases beyond speculative investment. Often, token holders of these coins remain passive, holding their tokens with no immediate use for them, only hoping for future price appreciation. In a market as dynamic and volatile as cryptocurrency, such a passive stance can limit the potential value and versatility of these tokens. Idle Altcoins - A Missed Opportunity In a market teeming with activity, these idle altcoins represent missed opportunities. Tokens that sit unused do not contribute to market dynamics or liquidity, leaving them susceptible to becoming 'zombie' coins - tokens with little trading activity or functional utility. Furthermore, low trading volumes reduce these coins' market visibility, limiting their potential to attract new investors or users. This passive landscape of idle memecoins also impacts token holders. Instead of being able to actively use or engage with their holdings, these individuals and entities find themselves in a waiting game, hoping for a future upswing in token value. It's a restrictive scenario that counteracts the dynamic, participatory ethos that lies at the heart of the crypto world. Krav: Bringing Volatility to Altcoins Krav's vision seeks to redress this imbalance. By introducing the volatility of the two most traded cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, into lower-volume altcoins, we aim to breathe life into these tokens, turning them into underlying assets for quanto derivatives. In this model, not only does the trading volume of these altcoins increase, but their utility does as well. Token holders can actively engage with their assets, using them as collateral for leveraged trades on BTC and ETH, thereby creating a dynamic, active market space for altcoins that were previously underutilized. With Krav, we aim to unlock the potential of these altcoins, contributing to a more vibrant and diversified crypto economy. What’s next for your project? Bringing RWAs as trading pairs to crypto. Attracting more altcoin pairs with BTC/ETH. Multi-chain support What can your token be used for? Staking Staking Staked KRAV bestows three types of rewards: Escrowed KRAV Multiplier Points KRAV Rewards For more information on Escrowed KRAV and Multiplier Points, please refer to the Rewards page. 30% of the fees generated from swaps and leverage trading are converted to $KRAV and distributed to staked KRAV tokens. Please note that the fees distributed are the amount remaining after deduction of referral rewards and the network costs for keepers, which typically account for around 1% of the total fees. To stake your KRAV tokens, visit: https://krav.trade/dashboard/stake $KRAV aims to protect the interests of our community's early backers by preventing their stake from being diluted by substantial whales - it guarantees an equal opportunity playing field for all community participants.
MEXC je přední kryptoměnová burza, které důvěřuje více než 10 milionů uživatelů po celém světě. Je známá jako burza s nejširším výběrem tokenů, nejrychlejšími listingy tokenů a nejnižšími poplatky za obchodování na trhu. Připojte se k MEXC a získejte špičkovou likviditu a nejkonkurenčnější poplatky na trhu!
Ceny kryptoměn podléhají vysokým tržním rizikům a volatilitě cen. Měli byste investovat do projektů a produktů, které dobře znáte a u kterých chápete související rizika. Před jakoukoli investicí byste měli pečlivě zvážit své investiční zkušenosti, finanční situaci, investiční cíle a toleranci k riziku a poradit se s nezávislým finančním poradcem. Tento materiál by neměl být vykládán jako finanční poradenství. Minulý výkon není spolehlivým ukazatelem budoucích výsledků. Hodnota vaší investice může klesnout stejně jako stoupnout a nemusí se vám vrátit investovaná částka. Za svá investiční rozhodnutí nesete výhradní odpovědnost. MEXC nenese odpovědnost za případné ztráty, které vám mohou vzniknout. Další informace naleznete v našich podmínkách používání a varování před rizikem. Pamatujte, že údaje týkající se výše uvedené kryptoměny (jako je její aktuální cena) jsou založeny na zdrojích třetích stran. Jsou vám předkládány ve stavu „jak leží a běží“, a to výhradně pro informační účely, bez jakékoli záruky nebo garance. Odkazy na stránky třetích stran také nejsou pod kontrolou společnosti MEXC. Společnost MEXC neodpovídá za spolehlivost a přesnost těchto stránek třetích stran ani jejich obsahu.
|1 KRAV na VND
₫47.54328579
|1 KRAV na AUD
A$0.0028925364
|1 KRAV na GBP
￡0.0013721006
|1 KRAV na EUR
€0.0015946034
|1 KRAV na USD
$0.00185419
|1 KRAV na MYR
RM0.0080842684
|1 KRAV na TRY
₺0.0707929742
|1 KRAV na JPY
¥0.2611441196
|1 KRAV na RUB
₽0.150560228
|1 KRAV na INR
₹0.1579213623
|1 KRAV na IDR
Rp31.4269444385
|1 KRAV na KRW
₩2.6337841855
|1 KRAV na PHP
₱0.1049100702
|1 KRAV na EGP
￡E.0.0936736788
|1 KRAV na BRL
R$0.010754302
|1 KRAV na CAD
C$0.0025587822
|1 KRAV na BDT
৳0.2251728336
|1 KRAV na NGN
₦2.9809998049
|1 KRAV na UAH
₴0.0767820079
|1 KRAV na VES
Bs0.1483352
|1 KRAV na PKR
Rs0.5225849096
|1 KRAV na KZT
₸0.9657177777
|1 KRAV na THB
฿0.0613180633
|1 KRAV na TWD
NT$0.0602055493
|1 KRAV na AED
د.إ0.0068048773
|1 KRAV na CHF
Fr0.001483352
|1 KRAV na HKD
HK$0.0143885144
|1 KRAV na MAD
.د.م0.0171327156
|1 KRAV na MXN
$0.0364719173