Dnešní aktuální cena Lux SideQuests je 0 USD. Sledujte aktualizace cen LSQ v USD, živé grafy, tržní kapitalizaci, 24hodinový objem a další ukazatele v reálném čase. Nyní můžete na MEXC snadno prozkoumat cenový trend LSQ.Dnešní aktuální cena Lux SideQuests je 0 USD. Sledujte aktualizace cen LSQ v USD, živé grafy, tržní kapitalizaci, 24hodinový objem a další ukazatele v reálném čase. Nyní můžete na MEXC snadno prozkoumat cenový trend LSQ.

Více informací o LSQ

Informace o ceně LSQ

Co je to LSQ

Bílá kniha pro LSQ

Oficiální webové stránky LSQ

Tokenomika pro LSQ

Předpověď cen LSQ

Logo Lux SideQuests

Lux SideQuests Cena (LSQ)

Zalistování zrušeno

Aktuální cena 1 LSQ na USD

+1.60%1D
mexc
Tyto data o tokenech pocházejí od třetích stran. MEXC působí pouze jako agregátor informací. Prozkoumejte další zalistované tokeny na spotovém trhu MEXC!
USD
Graf aktuální ceny Lux SideQuests (LSQ)
Poslední aktualizace stránky: 2025-11-01 18:00:50 (UTC+8)

Informace o ceně Lux SideQuests (LSQ) (USD)

24hodinová změna ceny:
Nejnižší za 24 h
Nejvyšší za 24 h

+0.20%

+1.64%

-23.76%

-23.76%

Cena Lux SideQuests (LSQ) v reálném čase je --. Za posledních 24 hodin se LSQ obchodoval v rozmezí od minima $ 0 do maxima $ 0, což poukazuje na aktivní volatilitu trhu. Nejvyšší cena LSQ v historii je $ 0, zatímco nejnižší cena v historii je $ 0.

Pokud jde o krátkodobou výkonnost, cena LSQ se za poslední hodinu změnila o +0.20%, za 24 hodin o +1.64% a za posledních 7 dní o -23.76%. Získáte tak rychlý přehled o jeho nejnovějších cenových trendech a tržní dynamice na MEXC.

Informace o trhu Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

Aktuální tržní kapitalizace Lux SideQuests je $ 280.26K, přičemž objem obchodů za 24 hodin činí --. Objem v oběhu LSQ je 1.00B, přičemž celková zásoba je 1000000000.0. Jeho plně zředěné ocenění (FDV) je $ 280.26K.

Historie cen v USD pro Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

Během dnešního dne byla změna ceny Lux SideQuests na USD  $ 0.
Za posledních 30 dní byla změna ceny Lux SideQuests na USD  $ 0.
Za posledních 60 dní byla změna ceny Lux SideQuests na USD  $ 0.
Za posledních 90 dní byla změna ceny Lux SideQuests na USD  $ 0.

ObdobíZměnit (USD)Změnit (%)
Dnes$ 0+1.64%
30 dní$ 0--
60 dní$ 0--
90 dní$ 0--

Co je Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

What Is Lux SideQuests?

Lux SideQuests is a Twitch chatbot that enables community-funded challenges for streamers through its SideQuest Sub mechanism. Built on Solana blockchain, Lux operates directly within streamer channels, allowing viewers to collectively create and fund challenges using a standardized contribution model.

The chatbot facilitates a structure where each SideQuest Sub costs $6.99, consisting of a Twitch gifted subscription plus $1.00 additional contribution. This allows communities to pool resources for challenge prize pools while streamers receive compensation through Twitch's subscription system. The chatbot handles all transaction processing, challenge tracking, and reward distribution without requiring streamers or viewers to leave the Twitch platform.

LSQ is the native utility token used for:

  • Providing liquidity within the protocol's economy
  • Facilitating transactions between participants
  • Enabling governance participation for protocol development
  • Rewarding active community members through the chatter reward system

Lux accepts both traditional payment methods (credit and debit cards) and cryptocurrency (USDC on Solana), making participation accessible regardless of blockchain experience. When streamers complete challenges tracked by the bot, they receive accumulated gifted subscriptions directly through Twitch, while 5% of additional fees are distributed to active chat participants.

How Does Lux SideQuests Work?

The chatbot monitors channel activity and facilitates the SideQuest Sub mechanism, which standardizes community contributions at $6.99 per unit. This amount includes one Twitch gifted subscription valued at $5.99 plus $1.00 that contributes to the challenge prize pool. Viewers interact with Lux through chat commands to purchase SideQuest Subs, propose challenges, and track progress toward completion.

Communities can purchase multiple SideQuest Subs to increase challenge stakes, with the bot aggregating contributions in real-time. Upon challenge completion, Lux automatically distributes gifted subscriptions to the streamer through Twitch's API integration. The accumulated prize pool from additional dollar contributions is then awarded to a randomly selected viewer participant who engaged during the challenge.

The chatbot leverages Solana blockchain technology for transparent transaction processing and efficient settlement. Users can pay with traditional payment methods or USDC cryptocurrency, with all transactions recorded on-chain for verification. This infrastructure operates behind the scenes while maintaining a seamless chat experience.

Who Are the Founders of Lux SideQuests?

Information about the founding team of Lux SideQuests is not publicly disclosed in available documentation. The project focuses on building chatbot infrastructure at the intersection of live streaming, gaming, and blockchain technology.

What Makes Lux SideQuests Unique?

Lux SideQuests distinguishes itself by operating entirely within the Twitch chat environment rather than requiring external platforms or applications. The chatbot integrates with existing streaming infrastructure, allowing streamers to receive compensation through familiar channels while adding a collaborative funding layer accessible through simple chat commands.

The standardized SideQuest Sub pricing at $6.99 removes complexity from community pooling. Viewers understand exactly what their contribution represents through bot-displayed information, making it simple to coordinate larger challenges without complicated calculations or variable pricing structures.

The chatbot's payment flexibility accommodates both cryptocurrency users and those who prefer traditional payment methods. This approach lowers barriers to entry while maintaining blockchain benefits such as transparency and efficient settlement, all processed through bot interactions.

The chatter reward system, which distributes 5% of additional fees to active community members, creates an incentive structure that encourages sustained engagement. The bot tracks participation and automatically handles reward distribution, fostering more interactive streaming communities without manual intervention.

How Many LSQ Tokens Are There in Circulation?

Specific tokenomics details including total supply, circulation numbers, and distribution mechanisms for LSQ tokens have not been disclosed in available documentation.

How Is the Lux SideQuests Network Secured?

Lux SideQuests operates on the Solana blockchain, which uses a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism combined with Proof-of-History for transaction ordering. This infrastructure provides the security foundation for all on-chain transactions processed by the chatbot.

The bot's integration with Twitch relies on secure API connections to ensure proper distribution of gifted subscriptions. Payment processing for fiat transactions is handled through established payment processors that maintain industry-standard security protocols. The chatbot architecture is designed to handle multiple concurrent channel operations while maintaining transaction integrity.

Where Can I Buy Lux SideQuests (LSQ)?

Trading availability and exchange listings for LSQ tokens have not been specified in available documentation. Users interested in acquiring LSQ should check the project's official channels for updated information on token availability and supported trading platforms.

MEXC je přední kryptoměnová burza, které důvěřuje více než 10 milionů uživatelů po celém světě. Je známá jako burza s nejširším výběrem tokenů, nejrychlejšími listingy tokenů a nejnižšími poplatky za obchodování na trhu. Připojte se k MEXC a získejte špičkovou likviditu a nejkonkurenčnější poplatky na trhu!

Předpověď ceny Lux SideQuests (USD)

Jakou hodnotu v USD bude mít Lux SideQuests (LSQ) zítra, za týden nebo za měsíc? Na jakou hodnotu by mohla být vaše aktiva Lux SideQuests (LSQ) oceněna v roce 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 - nebo dokonce za 10 či 20 let? Pomocí našeho nástroje pro předpověď ceny můžete procházet krátkodobé i dlouhodobé předpovědi pro Lux SideQuests.

Zkontrolujte si nyní předpověď ceny Lux SideQuests!

LSQ na místní měny

Tokenomika pro Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

Pochopení tokenomiky Lux SideQuests (LSQ) může poskytnout podrobnější informace ohledně dlouhodobé hodnoty a růstového potenciálu tokenu. Tokenomika odhaluje základní strukturu ekonomiky projektu - od způsobu distribuce tokenů až po řízení jejich objemu. Seznamte se s podrobnou tokenomikou tokenu LSQ hned teď!

Lidé se také ptají: Další otázky ohledně Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

Jakou hodnotu má dnes Lux SideQuests (LSQ)?
Aktuální cena LSQ v USD je 0 USD, aktualizovaná v reálném čase podle nejnovějších údajů z trhu.
Jaká je aktuální cena LSQ v USD?
Aktuální cena LSQ v USD je $ 0. Podívejte se na nástroj MEXC pro konverzi pro přesnou konverzi tokenů.
Jaká je tržní kapitalizace Lux SideQuests?
Tržní kapitalizace LSQ je $ 280.26K USD. Tržní kapitalizace = aktuální cena × objem v oběhu. Uvádí celkovou tržní hodnotu tokenu a jeho pořadí.
Jaký je objem LSQ v oběhu?
Objem LSQ v oběhu je 1.00B USD.
Jaká byla historicky nejvyšší cena (ATH) LSQ?
LSQ dosáhl historicky nejvyšší ceny (ATH) 0 USD.
Jaká byla historicky nejnižší cena (ATL) LSQ?
LSQ dosáhl historicky nejnižší ceny (ATL) 0 USD.
Jaký je objem obchodování LSQ?
Aktuální 24hodinový objem obchodování LSQ je -- USD.
Dosáhne LSQ letos vyšší ceny?
LSQ může v letošním roce vzrůst v závislosti na podmínkách na trhu a vývoji projektů. Podívejte se na předpověď cenLSQ, kde najdete podrobnější analýzu.
Poslední aktualizace stránky: 2025-11-01 18:00:50 (UTC+8)

Důležité novinky z odvětví týkající se Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

Čas (UTC+8)TypInformace
11-01 15:13:00Novinky z odvětví
Říjnová měsíční svíčka Bitcoinu uzavřela s poklesem 3,69 %, což znamená třetí klesající říjen v historii
11-01 13:14:00Novinky z odvětví
Kryptotrh vykazuje mírné oteplení, všechny tři hlavní americké akciové indexy zaznamenávají nejméně šest po sobě jdoucích měsíčních růstů
10-31 18:37:21Novinky z odvětví
Index kryptoměnového strachu a chamtivosti je aktuálně na hodnotě 29, nálada na trhu zůstává ve "Strachu"
10-31 15:48:21Novinky z odvětví
Data: Maximální obchodní objem CEX na tomto kryptoměnovém býčím trhu je stále hluboko pod úrovní roku 2021
10-31 05:09:00Novinky z odvětví
$1,134 miliardy likvidováno na trhu za posledních 24 hodin, převážně dlouhé pozice
10-31 01:38:24Informace od odborníků
Besent: Oceňuje snížení sazby Fedu o 25 bazických bodů, ale není spokojen s formulací

Prohlášení

Ceny kryptoměn podléhají vysokým tržním rizikům a volatilitě cen. Měli byste investovat do projektů a produktů, které dobře znáte a u kterých chápete související rizika. Před jakoukoli investicí byste měli pečlivě zvážit své investiční zkušenosti, finanční situaci, investiční cíle a toleranci k riziku a poradit se s nezávislým finančním poradcem. Tento materiál by neměl být vykládán jako finanční poradenství. Minulý výkon není spolehlivým ukazatelem budoucích výsledků. Hodnota vaší investice může klesnout stejně jako stoupnout a nemusí se vám vrátit investovaná částka. Za svá investiční rozhodnutí nesete výhradní odpovědnost. MEXC nenese odpovědnost za případné ztráty, které vám mohou vzniknout. Další informace naleznete v našich podmínkách používání a varování před rizikem. Pamatujte, že údaje týkající se výše uvedené kryptoměny (jako je její aktuální cena) jsou založeny na zdrojích třetích stran. Jsou vám předkládány ve stavu „jak leží a běží“, a to výhradně pro informační účely, bez jakékoli záruky nebo garance. Odkazy na stránky třetích stran také nejsou pod kontrolou společnosti MEXC. Společnost MEXC neodpovídá za spolehlivost a přesnost těchto stránek třetích stran ani jejich obsahu.

