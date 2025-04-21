Kintsugi Cena (KINT)
Dnešní aktuální cena Kintsugi (KINT) je 0.229358 USD. Má aktuální tržní kapitalizaci $ 738.69K USD. Cena KINT na USD se aktualizuje v reálném čase.
Klíčová výkonnost Kintsugi na trhu:
- objem obchodování za 24 h je -- USD
- změna ceny Kintsugi během dne je +0.17%
- Má objem v oběhu 3.23M USD
Získejte aktualizace cen KINT na USD na MEXC v reálném čase. Zůstaňte informováni o nejnovějších datech a analýzách trhu. To je nutnost, pokud chcete dělat chytrá obchodní rozhodnutí na rychle se rozvíjejícím trhu s kryptoměnami. MEXC je vaše platforma pro přesné informace o cenách KINT.
Během dnešního dne byla změna ceny Kintsugi na USD $ +0.00037799.
Za posledních 30 dní byla změna ceny Kintsugi na USD $ -0.0296202783.
Za posledních 60 dní byla změna ceny Kintsugi na USD $ -0.0691144186.
Za posledních 90 dní byla změna ceny Kintsugi na USD $ -0.18590416771960645.
|Období
|Změnit (USD)
|Změnit (%)
|Dnes
|$ +0.00037799
|+0.17%
|30 dní
|$ -0.0296202783
|-12.91%
|60 dní
|$ -0.0691144186
|-30.13%
|90 dní
|$ -0.18590416771960645
|-44.76%
Objevte nejnovější analýzu ceny Kintsugi: Nejnižší a nejvyšší za 24 h, hist. max. a denní změny:
+0.25%
+0.17%
+5.28%
Ponořte se do statistik trhu: tržní kapitalizace, objem za 24 h. a nabídka:
## What Is Kintsugi Network (KINT)? Kintsugi is Interlay’s canary network, an experiment with real economic value deployed on Kusama. Kintsugi and Interlay share the same code base - with the difference that Kintsugi focuses strictly on innovation and will always be ahead in terms of features. Interlay is a decentralized network dedicated to connecting crypto-currencies like Bitcoin with DeFi platforms like Polkadot and Ethereum. The Interlay network is hosted as a Polkadot parachain and will be connected to Cosmos, Ethereum, and other major DeFi networks. Read more about Interlay’s vision of blockchain interoperability. kBTC, Kintsugi's flagship product, is a 1:1 Bitcoin-backed asset on Kusama. Backed by multi-collateral insurance, it resembles an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to and redeemable 1:1 for Bitcoin (i.e. a hybrid). Users must only ever trust that Bitcoin and the DeFi platform they use are secure. KINT is the native utility token that is used for: - Governance votes to decide on protocol upgrades and determine how network resources are allocated, - Fees for processing transactions. ## How Many KINT Coins Are There in Circulation? Kintsugi network launched on October 13th, 2021. KINT has an unlimited supply, with 10 million tokens emitted over the first 4 years. Starting with year 5, there is a 2% annual inflation. 70% of the supply is distributed to the community as airdrops and block rewards: 30% to Vault rewards 5% to governance staking rewards (“stake-to-vote”), and 35% to the on-chain treasury controlled by network governance. 10% are allocated to a reserve, to be spent on network development and community & ecosystem building from the non-profit oriented organization Kintsugi Labs. 20% are airdropped to the (current and future) team and early backers who funded the initial development. ## Who Are the Founders of Kintsugi Network? Kintsugi is the canary network of the Interlay network, created by Alexei Zamyatin and Dominik Harz. The two met in 2017 during their PhDs at Imperial College London where they were the first researchers of the cryptocurrency lab. Both have been researching Bitcoin and Ethereum since 2015/16, authoring over 30 papers with over 700 citations. Both regularly presented their work at Bitcoin and Ethereum conferences, including DevCon IV, EthCC, Building on Bitcoin, and Breaking Bitcoin. The first steps towards Interlay and Kintsugi were made when the XCLAIM paper was presented at the Scaling Bitcoin in 2018 - describing the first-ever protocol to move cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin to Ethereum in an economically trustless and decentralized manner. In 2020, the two founded Interlay to bring research into practice. Today, Interlay employs 18 staff, including developers with experience at Google, Morgan Stanley, Trivago, Accenture, PwC, Worldpay, and Hyperledger. ## What Makes Kintsugi Unique? Kintsugi's flagship product, is a 1:1 Bitcoin-backed asset on Kusama. Backed by multi-collateral insurance, it resembles an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to and redeemable 1:1 for Bitcoin (i.e. a hybrid). What makes Kintsugi’s kBTC unique is the strict dedication to being trustless and decentralized. - Secured by Insurance. Vaults lock collateral on the kBTC parachain in various digital assets in a MakerDAO-inspired multi-collateral system. If Vaults misbehave, their collateral is slashed and users reimbursed. - Radically Open. Anyone can become a Vault and help secure kBTC, anytime. Hence, as a holder of kBTC, you have the following guarantee: You can always redeem kBTC for BTC, or be reimbursed in the collateral currency at a beneficial rate. In case a Vault misbehaves, you will be reimbursed from the Vault’s collateral and will end up making a profitable trade between BTC and the collateral asset(s). At launch, collateral will be put down in DOT. In the mid/long run, this may be extended to stablecoins or token-sets to improve stability. Summarizing, to trust interBTC, you only need to: - Trust that Bitcoin is secure. Meaning: trust that Bitcoin blocks are final after X confirmations. The bridge will recommend a minimum of 6 confirmations, though users and apps are encouraged to set higher thresholds. - Trust that Kusama / the chain you are using kBTC on is secure. This assumption is made by all applications running on top of Polkadot.
MEXC je přední kryptoměnová burza, které důvěřuje více než 10 milionů uživatelů po celém světě. Je známá jako burza s nejširším výběrem tokenů, nejrychlejšími listingy tokenů a nejnižšími poplatky za obchodování na trhu. Připojte se k MEXC a získejte špičkovou likviditu a nejkonkurenčnější poplatky na trhu!
Ceny kryptoměn podléhají vysokým tržním rizikům a volatilitě cen. Měli byste investovat do projektů a produktů, které dobře znáte a u kterých chápete související rizika. Před jakoukoli investicí byste měli pečlivě zvážit své investiční zkušenosti, finanční situaci, investiční cíle a toleranci k riziku a poradit se s nezávislým finančním poradcem. Tento materiál by neměl být vykládán jako finanční poradenství. Minulý výkon není spolehlivým ukazatelem budoucích výsledků. Hodnota vaší investice může klesnout stejně jako stoupnout a nemusí se vám vrátit investovaná částka. Za svá investiční rozhodnutí nesete výhradní odpovědnost. MEXC nenese odpovědnost za případné ztráty, které vám mohou vzniknout. Další informace naleznete v našich podmínkách používání a varování před rizikem. Pamatujte, že údaje týkající se výše uvedené kryptoměny (jako je její aktuální cena) jsou založeny na zdrojích třetích stran. Jsou vám předkládány ve stavu „jak leží a běží“, a to výhradně pro informační účely, bez jakékoli záruky nebo garance. Odkazy na stránky třetích stran také nejsou pod kontrolou společnosti MEXC. Společnost MEXC neodpovídá za spolehlivost a přesnost těchto stránek třetích stran ani jejich obsahu.
|1 KINT na VND
₫5,880.968478
|1 KINT na AUD
A$0.3555049
|1 KINT na GBP
￡0.16972492
|1 KINT na EUR
€0.19954146
|1 KINT na USD
$0.229358
|1 KINT na MYR
RM1.00000088
|1 KINT na TRY
₺8.75918202
|1 KINT na JPY
¥32.3165422
|1 KINT na RUB
₽18.64451182
|1 KINT na INR
₹19.53671444
|1 KINT na IDR
Rp3,887.4231457
|1 KINT na KRW
₩325.7915711
|1 KINT na PHP
₱12.97707564
|1 KINT na EGP
￡E.11.59863406
|1 KINT na BRL
R$1.3302764
|1 KINT na CAD
C$0.31651404
|1 KINT na BDT
৳27.85323552
|1 KINT na NGN
₦368.14940654
|1 KINT na UAH
₴9.49771478
|1 KINT na VES
Bs18.34864
|1 KINT na PKR
Rs64.5528091
|1 KINT na KZT
₸119.45652714
|1 KINT na THB
฿7.5917498
|1 KINT na TWD
NT$7.44725426
|1 KINT na AED
د.إ0.84174386
|1 KINT na CHF
Fr0.1834864
|1 KINT na HKD
HK$1.77981808
|1 KINT na MAD
.د.م2.11926792
|1 KINT na MXN
$4.50229754