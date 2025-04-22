Geoff Cena (GEOFF)
Dnešní aktuální cena Geoff (GEOFF) je 0 USD. Má aktuální tržní kapitalizaci $ 209.69K USD. Cena GEOFF na USD se aktualizuje v reálném čase.
Klíčová výkonnost Geoff na trhu:
- objem obchodování za 24 h je -- USD
- změna ceny Geoff během dne je -10.98%
- Má objem v oběhu 1.00B USD
Získejte aktualizace cen GEOFF na USD na MEXC v reálném čase. Zůstaňte informováni o nejnovějších datech a analýzách trhu. To je nutnost, pokud chcete dělat chytrá obchodní rozhodnutí na rychle se rozvíjejícím trhu s kryptoměnami. MEXC je vaše platforma pro přesné informace o cenách GEOFF.
Během dnešního dne byla změna ceny Geoff na USD $ 0.
Za posledních 30 dní byla změna ceny Geoff na USD $ 0.
Za posledních 60 dní byla změna ceny Geoff na USD $ 0.
Za posledních 90 dní byla změna ceny Geoff na USD $ 0.
|Období
|Změnit (USD)
|Změnit (%)
|Dnes
|$ 0
|-10.98%
|30 dní
|$ 0
|-45.09%
|60 dní
|$ 0
|-79.48%
|90 dní
|$ 0
|--
Objevte nejnovější analýzu ceny Geoff: Nejnižší a nejvyšší za 24 h, hist. max. a denní změny:
-0.42%
-10.98%
-17.37%
Ponořte se do statistik trhu: tržní kapitalizace, objem za 24 h. a nabídka:
Launched on 14 February 2025 by a developer who previously guided Kendu Inu to a reported market capitalization of USD 280 million, $GEOFF is a meme-oriented token on the Ethereum blockchain. The project centers on humor, personal branding, and community engagement rather than technical innovation or extensive utility. Its creator, who has chosen to disclose personal identity, emphasizes transparency and a straightforward approach, distinguishing $GEOFF from meme coins that rely heavily on speculative mechanisms or intricate features. No Utility, No Complex Features $GEOFF’s defining characteristic is its intentional lack of utility. The project does not offer staking, governance, or other common DeFi functionalities. Instead, it underscores the cultural and social appeal of internet memes, aiming to build a community around lighthearted content rather than promising advanced technology or revenue-sharing models. The absence of a formal roadmap reflects this philosophy; the token’s value proposition focuses on entertainment and collective participation, rather than the pursuit of long-term adoption in traditional use cases. Ethereum as the Chosen Network By launching on Ethereum, $GEOFF leverages the widespread adoption and familiarity of the ERC-20 token standard. This decision allows for seamless integration with decentralized exchanges (DEXs), popular wallet applications, and other well-known tools within the broader Ethereum ecosystem. While the project does not claim to implement cutting-edge smart contracts or innovative protocols, the solidity of Ethereum’s underlying network offers a degree of reliability and security that can be reassuring to meme-coin enthusiasts. Personal Branding and Doxxed Developer The developer’s decision to be doxxed—revealing personal identity—stands out in a meme-coin market often characterized by anonymity. This openness aims to foster trust among participants who might be cautious about projects lacking verifiable track records. By highlighting experience in a previous meme coin that reportedly reached a nine-figure market cap, the developer positions $GEOFF as a venture led by someone with a degree of familiarity in navigating meme-driven markets. However, it is also stated that the new token is purely a personal-branded community coin, free from elaborate promises or attached functionalities. Community-Focused Strategy Since $GEOFF does not offer tangible utility or a complex feature set, community-building is at the forefront of the project’s agenda. The team prioritizes social media presence, promotional activities, and regular updates to keep participants informed about token distribution, liquidity status, and upcoming community-driven events. This approach aligns with the broader meme-coin trend, where humor, social sharing, and collective energy often drive engagement and trading volume more than foundational technology. Contract Address and Transparency $GEOFF operates under the Ethereum contract address 0xAe3013789C836345Dfd63a9DF713E3c23fB3A664, offering public verification of token details and transactions. According to the team, being transparent about the contract’s contents and parameters is a priority. This transparency extends to communication channels, where the developer and community members frequently interact, discuss token-related topics, and share memes. Although the project’s scope is limited to entertainment, the team views these open lines of communication as essential for sustaining interest in a low-utility coin. Summary In essence, $GEOFF is a meme-centric cryptocurrency launched on Ethereum, guided by a doxxed developer with prior meme-coin experience. It presents itself as a simple, humor-driven project without utility, advanced features, or a detailed roadmap. By focusing on personal branding and community interactions, $GEOFF seeks to capture the casual appeal of internet culture, relying on the shared amusement of its holders rather than promising transformative technology or long-term use cases.
