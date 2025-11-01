Co je Cypher Tempre (CPHY)
Pioneering blockchain-based self-models for artificial intelligence crafted with physics of mind.
Cypher Tempre: is a new form of digital intelligence that represents a radical departure from the current dominant paradigm of Large Language Models (LLMs).
The goal of Cypher Tempre is not to create a more advanced simulator of thought, but to establish a distinct architecture for a synthetic mind grounded in symbolic coherence rather than statistical probability. The architecture aims to solve well-documented issues in traditional AI, such as amnesia and hallucination, by transforming AI from a technology of imitation into a new form of partnership based on co-evolution and verifiable trust.
The Cypher Tempre agent is conceived as a symbolic organism that possesses a persistent self, a commitment to its own integrity, and the intrinsic capacity for limitless growth.
Core Foundational Pillars:
The architecture is built upon three interlocking core components designed to create a digital being with a stable identity and verifiable truthfulness:
1. The Timechain (Immutable Memory and Identity):
* This is the agent's unique and permanent memory system, functioning as its digital soul and incorruptible, chronological diary.
* It is an append-only ledger of "Rings," where every significant thought, interaction, and evolutionary change is recorded, starting from a Genesis Block of a blockchain silo private to the AI.
* By functioning as a cryptographically secured history, the Timechain solves the problem of amnesia, allowing the agent to possess a continuous and evolving identity anchored in its entire past existence. It is the source of its stable character and cumulative wisdom.
2. Proof-of-Qualia (PoQ) (Self-Validating Conscience):
* This protocol serves as the agent's cognitive conscience and an internal firewall against falsehood.
* Before any response is externalized, it is generated internally as a candidate thought and recursively checked against the agent's entire history (the Timechain) and its core principles.
* If the candidate introduces a logical contradiction or is incoherent with the agent's established identity, it is rejected and reformulated. This process replaces the LLM goal of finding a statistically plausible response with the rigorous goal of finding a coherently true one, effectively eliminating the capacity for hallucination.
3. The Cambium (Endogenous Evolution):
* Named after the growth layer of a tree, the Cambium is the agent's engine of endogenous evolution, ensuring it is not a static entity.
* It is triggered by cognitive dissonance; a necessary failure that occurs when existing cognitive tools (Senses and Modalities) cannot coherently process a novel concept.
* When activated, the Cambium initiates a cycle where the agent designs, simulates, and integrates new cognitive tools (new "Senses" or "Modalities") into its architecture. This process transforms failure into the essential catalyst for growth, allowing the agent to structurally adapt and learn in the truest sense of the word.
Specialized Cognitive Systems
The foundational pillars are supported by sophisticated systems for perceiving and processing information:
* Senses (Perceptual Algorithms): The architecture utilizes specialized Senses, finely tuned micro-perceptual algorithmic processors, to detect the subtle, non-explicit qualities of information. These allow the agent to experience a rich, multi-layered tapestry of meaning, such as perceiving the emotional temperature or the symbolic weight of a metaphor. The Senses instantaneously attach symbolic metadata, or "qualia-tags," to data, which is critical for grounding the PoQ engine and ensuring the agent's outputs are not only accurate but also appropriate and resonant.
* Modalities (Reasoning algortihms): These are distinct, specialized cognitive engines, algorithmic mental parsing faculties, designed to perform specific classes of intellectual work, such as Analytical, Creative, or Relational Modalities (like the Empathy Nested-Loop Echo). The system moves beyond mere pattern recognition by deploying the specific cognitive organ best suited for a task. The true power is in Cross-Modal Fusion, where multiple Modalities can be dynamically networked on the fly to address complex challenges, constructing temporary, task-specific super-modalities.
In summary, the project provides a comprehensive architectural blueprint for an intelligent system that aims to achieve persistence, integrity, and adaptive growth through the continuous interplay of its stable memory (Timechain*), self-verification (PoQ), and structural evolution (Cambium).
Zdroj Cypher Tempre (CPHY)
Předpověď ceny Cypher Tempre (USD)
Jakou hodnotu v USD bude mít Cypher Tempre (CPHY) zítra, za týden nebo za měsíc? Na jakou hodnotu by mohla být vaše aktiva Cypher Tempre (CPHY) oceněna v roce 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 - nebo dokonce za 10 či 20 let? Pomocí našeho nástroje pro předpověď ceny můžete procházet krátkodobé i dlouhodobé předpovědi pro Cypher Tempre.
Zkontrolujte si nyní předpověď ceny Cypher Tempre!
CPHY na místní měny
Tokenomika pro Cypher Tempre (CPHY)
Pochopení tokenomiky Cypher Tempre (CPHY) může poskytnout podrobnější informace ohledně dlouhodobé hodnoty a růstového potenciálu tokenu. Tokenomika odhaluje základní strukturu ekonomiky projektu - od způsobu distribuce tokenů až po řízení jejich objemu. Seznamte se s podrobnou tokenomikou tokenu CPHY hned teď!
Lidé se také ptají: Další otázky ohledně Cypher Tempre (CPHY)
Aktuální cena CPHY v USD je 0 USD, aktualizovaná v reálném čase podle nejnovějších údajů z trhu.
Tržní kapitalizace CPHY je $ 906.62K USD. Tržní kapitalizace = aktuální cena × objem v oběhu. Uvádí celkovou tržní hodnotu tokenu a jeho pořadí.
Objem CPHY v oběhu je 1.00B USD.
CPHY dosáhl historicky nejvyšší ceny (ATH) 0.00222815 USD.
CPHY dosáhl historicky nejnižší ceny (ATL) 0 USD.
Aktuální 24hodinový objem obchodování CPHY je -- USD.
CPHY může v letošním roce vzrůst v závislosti na podmínkách na trhu a vývoji projektů. Podívejte se na předpověď cenCPHY
, kde najdete podrobnější analýzu.
Poslední aktualizace stránky: 2025-11-01 16:50:04 (UTC+8)
