ULTIMA টোকেন কীভাবে ইস্যু করা হয়, বরাদ্দ করা হয় এবং আনলক করা হয় তা আরও গভীরভাবে জানুন। এই অংশটি টোকেনের অর্থনৈতিক কাঠামোর মূল দিকগুলো তুলে ধরে: উপযোগিতা, প্রণোদনা এবং ভেস্টিং।

Overview

Ultima (ULTIMA) is a deflationary cryptocurrency with a capped supply, designed to power a broad ecosystem of financial products, including wallets, a debit card, a crowdfunding platform, and a marketplace. The tokenomics are structured to incentivize participation, ensure long-term sustainability, and provide utility across various applications.

Issuance Mechanism

Consensus & Minting: Ultima uses a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism for scalability and security. Token issuance is managed through a minting process facilitated by smart contracts within the Ultima Farm application. Users "freeze" (lock) ULTIMA tokens in the Farm app to earn rewards over a fixed period.

Allocation Mechanism

Minting/Farming: Tokens are primarily distributed through the Ultima Farm minting process. Participants receive rewards for freezing tokens, with the system designed to operate over a three-year period.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

ULTIMA tokens serve as the backbone of a diverse ecosystem, providing utility and incentives across multiple platforms:

Application Area Description Payments Instant cross-border payments and everyday transactions via the Ultima Card and wallets Crowdfunding Participation in charity and startup crowdfunding platforms Marketplace Buying and selling goods and services in the Ultima Store Exchange Trading on the ULTIMEX exchange and other supported platforms Freezing Games Incentives for token freezing, such as vouchers and rewards Travel Club Discounts and offers on travel bookings Community Incentives Earning from price appreciation and ecosystem growth

Locking Mechanism

Token Freezing: Users must freeze (lock) their ULTIMA tokens in the Ultima Farm app to participate in minting. This process is governed by smart contracts, ensuring security and transparency.

Unlocking Time

Reward Unlocking: Minting rewards are distributed monthly over a 12 to 24-month period, depending on the specific farming contract.

Summary Table

Feature Details Total Supply 100,000 ULTIMA (capped) Issuance Mechanism Minting via smart contracts (Ultima Farm), DPoS consensus, halving, and token burns Allocation Minting rewards (60% available, 40% upgrade), distributed via farming Usage Payments, crowdfunding, marketplace, exchange, travel, community incentives Locking Mechanism Tokens frozen in Ultima Farm for 1-year minting periods Unlocking Time Rewards unlocked monthly; principal unlocked after minting period

Additional Notes

Security: Users retain exclusive control of their private keys and wallets.

Ultima’s tokenomics are designed to balance scarcity, utility, and incentives, supporting a sustainable and growing ecosystem for global users.