Turbo (TURBO) এর টোকেনোমিক্স
Turbo (TURBO) এর তথ্য
Turbo Token (TURBO) is a revolutionary meme coin featuring a futuristic toad mascot.
Turbo (TURBO) এর টোকেনোমিক্স এবং প্রাইস বিশ্লেষণ
Turbo (TURBO) এর মূল টোকেনোমিক্স এবং প্রাইসের ডেটা এক্সপ্লোর করুন, যার মধ্যে রয়েছে মার্কেট ক্যাপ, সরবরাহের বিবরণ, FDV এবং প্রাইস হিস্টরি। এক নজরে টোকেনের বর্তমান মূল্য এবং মার্কেট পজিশন বুঝুন।
Turbo (TURBO) এর বিস্তারিত টোকেন কাঠামো
TURBO টোকেন কীভাবে ইস্যু করা হয়, বরাদ্দ করা হয় এবং আনলক করা হয় তা আরও গভীরভাবে জানুন। এই অংশটি টোকেনের অর্থনৈতিক কাঠামোর মূল দিকগুলো তুলে ধরে: উপযোগিতা, প্রণোদনা এবং ভেস্টিং।
Turbo ($TURBO) is a memecoin on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to be fully decentralized, community-driven, and simple in its tokenomics. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.
Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: Turbo has a total supply of 69 billion tokens.
- No Ongoing Issuance: All tokens were minted at launch; there is no inflation or further issuance. The contract ownership has been renounced, ensuring no party can mint additional tokens.
- Initial Distribution: The tokens were distributed as follows:
- Crowdfunded: 60 billion tokens
- Founder Allocation: 9 billion tokens
- All Tokens in Circulation: There are no tokens held in reserve or subject to future unlocks.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (Billion)
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Notes
|Crowdfunded
|60
|87%
|Distributed to community
|Founder Allocation
|9
|13%
|Allocated to founder
|Total
|69
|100%
|All tokens in circulation
- No Team, Treasury, or Reserve: There are no allocations for team, treasury, or ecosystem funds. The project is entirely community-driven.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Decentralized and Permissionless: Anyone can use, trade, or integrate Turbo into platforms or applications without central approval.
- No Transaction Taxes: Turbo imposes no taxes or fees on transactions, ensuring frictionless peer-to-peer trading.
- No Staking, Yield, or Rewards: There are no built-in staking, yield farming, or incentive programs. Turbo does not generate profit, nor does it maintain a treasury.
- Community-Driven Utility: The token’s value and use cases are determined organically by the community, including integration into third-party platforms, meme culture, and community events.
- No Governance Mechanism: Turbo operates without formal governance; all decisions and developments are community-led.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking or Vesting: All tokens were made available at launch. There are no vesting schedules, lockups, or delayed unlocks for any allocation.
- Renounced Contract Ownership: The smart contract is immutable, and no party can introduce new locking or vesting mechanisms.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Unlock: All tokens were unlocked and distributed at launch. There are no future unlock events.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, all tokens minted at launch, no further issuance
|Allocation
|87% crowdfunded, 13% founder, 0% team/treasury, all in circulation
|Usage/Incentives
|No taxes, no staking/yield, fully community-driven, no profit/treasury
|Locking
|None; all tokens unlocked and distributed at launch
|Unlocking
|Immediate; no future unlocks or vesting
Additional Notes
- Decentralization: Turbo’s contract ownership is renounced, ensuring no central authority or unilateral changes.
- Legal and Regulatory: Users are responsible for compliance with local laws and regulations.
- No Guarantees: There are no guarantees of profit, future value, or ongoing development; participation is at users’ own risk.
In summary: Turbo’s tokenomics are intentionally simple and transparent, with all tokens distributed at launch, no ongoing issuance, no vesting or locking, and no built-in incentives beyond community-driven use and adoption. This structure is designed to empower the community and ensure true decentralization.
Turbo (TURBO) টোকেনোমিক্স: প্রধান মেট্রিকস ব্যাখ্যা এবং ব্যবহারের ক্ষেত্রসমূহ
Turbo (TURBO) এর দীর্ঘমেয়াদী মূল্য, স্থায়িত্ব এবং সম্ভাবনা বিশ্লেষণের জন্য এর টোকেনোমিক্স বোঝা অপরিহার্য।
মূল মেট্রিক্স এবং কীভাবে সেগুলো গণনা করা হয়:
মোট সরবরাহ:
সর্বাধিক সংখ্যক TURBO টোকেন তৈরি করা হয়েছে বা তৈরি করা হবে।
সার্কুলেটিং সরবরাহ:
বর্তমানে মার্কেটে এবং জনসাধারণের হাতে থাকা টোকেনের সংখ্যা।
সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ:
মোট কতগুলো TURBO টোকেন থাকতে পারে তার সর্বোচ্চ সীমা।
FDV (সম্পূর্ণ মুনাফাকৃত মূল্যায়ন):
বর্তমান প্রাইস × সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ হিসাবে হিসাব করা হয়, যা টোকেনগুলো পুরোপুরি প্রচলনে থাকলে মোট মার্কেট ক্যাপের একটি অনুমান প্রদান করে।
মুদ্রাস্ফীতির হার:
নতুন টোকেন কত দ্রুত চালু করা হচ্ছে তা প্রতিফলিত করে, যা দুষ্প্রাপ্যতা এবং দীর্ঘমেয়াদি প্রাইস পরিবর্তনকে প্রভাবিত করে।
ট্রেডারদের জন্য এই মেট্রিকসগুলো কেন গুরুত্বপূর্ণ?
উচ্চ সার্কুলেটিং সরবরাহ = অধিক লিকুইডিটি।
সীমিত সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ + কম মুদ্রাস্ফীতি = দীর্ঘমেয়াদী প্রাইস বৃদ্ধির সম্ভাবনা।
স্বচ্ছ টোকেন বিতরণ = প্রজেক্টের উপর আরও ভালো আস্থা এবং কেন্দ্রীভূত নিয়ন্ত্রণের ঝুঁকি কম।
নিম্ন বর্তমান মার্কেট ক্যাপ সহ উচ্চ FDV = সম্ভাব্য অতিরিক্ত মূল্যায়নের ইঙ্গিত।
এখন যেহেতু আপনি TURBO এর টোকেনোমিক্স বুঝতে পেরেছেন, TURBOটোকেনের লাইভ প্রাইস এক্সপ্লোর করুন!
কীভাবে TURBO কিনবেন
আপনার পোর্টফোলিওতে Turbo (TURBO) যোগ করতে আগ্রহী? MEXC ক্রেডিট কার্ড, ব্যাংক ট্রান্সফার এবং পিয়ার-টু-পিয়ার ট্রেডিং সহ বিভিন্ন পদ্ধতিতে TURBO ক্রয় সমর্থন করে। আপনি একজন শিক্ষানবিস বা পেশাদার হোন না কেন, MEXC ক্রিপ্টো কেনাকাটা সহজ এবং নিরাপদ করে তোলে।
Turbo (TURBO) এর প্রাইস হিস্টরি
TURBOএর প্রাইস হিস্টরি বিশ্লেষণ ব্যবহারকারীদেরকে অতীতের মার্কেটের গতিবিধি, গুরুত্বপূর্ণ সাপোর্ট/রেজিস্ট্যান্স লেভেল এবং অস্থিরতার ধরণ বুঝতে সহায়তা করে। আপনি সর্বকালের সর্বোচ্চ ট্র্যাক করছেন বা ট্রেন্ড সনাক্ত করছেন, যা হিস্টোরিকাল ডেটা প্রাইস প্রেডিকশন এবং টেকনিক্যাল অ্যানালাইসিসের একটি গুরুত্বপূর্ণ অংশ।
TURBO এর প্রাইস প্রেডিকশন
জানতে চান কোথায় TURBO এগিয়ে যাচ্ছে? আমাদের TURBO প্রাইস প্রেডিকশন পৃষ্ঠাটি মার্কেটের মনোভাব, ঐতিহাসিক ট্রেন্ড এবং প্রযুক্তিগত সূচকগুলোকে একত্রিত করে একটি ভবিষ্যৎমুখী দৃষ্টিভঙ্গি প্রদান করে।
আপনি কেন MEXC বেছে নেবেন?
MEXC বিশ্বের শীর্ষস্থানীয় ক্রিপ্টো এক্সচেঞ্জগুলোর মধ্যে একটি, বিশ্বব্যাপী লক্ষ লক্ষ ব্যবহারকারীর দ্বারা বিশ্বস্ত। আপনি একজন শিক্ষানবিস বা পেশাদার হোন না কেন, MEXC হল আপনার ক্রিপ্টোয় প্রবেশের সবচেয়ে সহজ উপায়।
ডিসক্লেইমার
এই পৃষ্ঠার টোকেনোমিক্স ডেটা তৃতীয় পক্ষের উৎস থেকে নেওয়া হয়েছে। MEXC এর নির্ভুলতার গ্যারান্টি দেয় না। বিনিয়োগ করার আগে অনুগ্রহ করে গভীর গবেষণা করুন।
Turbo (TURBO) কিনুন
পরিমাণ
1 TURBO = 0.004634 USD