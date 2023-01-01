Bonk (BONK) এর টোকেনোমিক্স

Bonk (BONK) সম্পর্কে প্রধান ইনসাইট আবিষ্কার করুন, যার মধ্যে রয়েছে এর টোকেন সরবরাহ, বণ্টন মডেল এবং রিয়েল-টাইম মার্কেট ডেটা।
Bonk (BONK) এর তথ্য

Bonk is the first Solana dog coin for the people, by the people with 50% of the total supply airdropped to the Solana community. The Bonk contributors were tired of toxic “Alameda” tokenomics and wanted to make a fun memecoin where everyone gets a fair shot.

অফিসিয়াল ওয়েবসাইট:
https://www.bonkcoin.com/
হোয়াইটপেপার:
https://assets-global.website-files.com/63d9862f53dc8e65d16eb0e0/63de6fb910d0b94a933c4a2f_BONK-PAPER-040223.pdf
ব্লক এক্সপ্লোরার:
https://solscan.io/token/DezXAZ8z7PnrnRJjz3wXBoRgixCa6xjnB7YaB1pPB263

Bonk (BONK) এর টোকেনোমিক্স এবং প্রাইস বিশ্লেষণ

Bonk (BONK) এর মূল টোকেনোমিক্স এবং প্রাইসের ডেটা এক্সপ্লোর করুন, যার মধ্যে রয়েছে মার্কেট ক্যাপ, সরবরাহের বিবরণ, FDV এবং প্রাইস হিস্টরি। এক নজরে টোকেনের বর্তমান মূল্য এবং মার্কেট পজিশন বুঝুন।

মার্কেট ক্যাপ:
$ 2.02B
$ 2.02B
মোট সরবরাহ:
$ 88.87T
$ 88.87T
সার্কুলেটিং সরবরাহ:
$ 80.50T
$ 80.50T
FDV (সম্পূর্ণ মুনাফাকৃত মূল্যায়ন):
$ 2.23B
$ 2.23B
সর্বকালের সর্বোচ্চ:
$ 0.00005993
$ 0.00005993
সর্বকালের সর্বনিম্ন:
$ 0.000000091971686428
$ 0.000000091971686428
বর্তমান প্রাইস:
$ 0.00002505
$ 0.00002505

Bonk (BONK) এর বিস্তারিত টোকেন কাঠামো

BONK টোকেন কীভাবে ইস্যু করা হয়, বরাদ্দ করা হয় এবং আনলক করা হয় তা আরও গভীরভাবে জানুন। এই অংশটি টোকেনের অর্থনৈতিক কাঠামোর মূল দিকগুলো তুলে ধরে: উপযোগিতা, প্রণোদনা এবং ভেস্টিং।

Bonk (BONK) is a Solana-based meme token with deep integrations across DeFi, gaming, and payments within the Solana ecosystem. Its token economics are designed to foster community engagement, incentivize liquidity, and support long-term ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Token Standard & Supply: BONK is primarily an SPL token on Solana, with a maximum supply of approximately 93.56 trillion tokens. It is also bridged to Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Polygon, and Arbitrum, but core functionalities are on Solana.
  • Initial Distribution: There was no public or private sale; the majority of tokens were distributed via airdrop and ecosystem allocations.

Allocation Mechanism

The initial allocation of BONK tokens is as follows:

Allocation Recipient% of SupplyAmount (BONK)
Solana NFT Projects21.0%21,000,000,000,000
Early Contributors21.0%21,000,000,000,000
BONKDAO15.8%15,800,000,000,000
Solana Market Participants & DeFi Users15.8%15,800,000,000,000
Solana Artists & Collectors10.5%10,500,000,000,000
Initial Liquidity5.3%5,300,000,000,000
Solana Developers5.3%5,300,000,000,000
Marketing5.3%5,300,000,000,000
  • No Team Sale: No tokens were sold to the public or private investors, and no portion was used for fundraising.

Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

Primary Uses:

  • Payments: Used across a growing list of dApps and platforms for payments and rewards.
  • DeFi: BONK can be paired with other tokens in liquidity pools (e.g., BonkSwap), earning LPs a share of transaction fees (APY ranged from 23.43% to 43.36% as of Jan. 31, 2024).
  • Staking: Liquidity providers in incentivized pools (BONK/SOL, BONK/USDC) receive esBONK rewards, which can be staked to unlock BONK over time.
  • Gaming & NFTs: Used in games, NFT minting, and as rewards in various gamified applications.
  • Referral Programs: BONKBot offers referral rewards paid in BONK, funded by a portion of trading fees.

Incentive Mechanisms:

  • esBONK Staking: ~55.56 million esBONK distributed daily to LPs. esBONK can be staked to unlock BONK at a 1:1 ratio over 365 days.
  • Referral Rewards: Users referring new traders to BonkBot receive a share of trading fees in BONK (30% first month, 20% second, 10% ongoing).

Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms

Locking

  • esBONK Staking: esBONK tokens earned by LPs are locked and can be staked to unlock BONK linearly over 365 days.
  • Early Contributors: Their allocation is subject to a 3-year linear vesting schedule.

Unlocking

Allocation RecipientUnlock TypeGranularityStart DateEnd DateLocking Period (days)
Early ContributorsLinearDaily2023-01-012025-12-311,096
  • Early Contributors: Receive daily unlocks of their allocation over three years, from Jan 1, 2023, to Dec 31, 2025.
  • esBONK Staking: Users unlock BONK linearly over 365 days by staking esBONK.

Summary Table: Allocation, Locking, and Unlocking

Allocation Recipient% of SupplyLocking MechanismUnlocking Period
Solana NFT Projects21.0%Not specifiedNot specified
Early Contributors21.0%3-year linear vesting2023-01-01 to 2025-12-31
BONKDAO15.8%Not specifiedNot specified
Solana Market Participants & DeFi Users15.8%Not specifiedNot specified
Solana Artists & Collectors10.5%Not specifiedNot specified
Initial Liquidity5.3%Not specifiedNot specified
Solana Developers5.3%Not specifiedNot specified
Marketing5.3%Not specifiedNot specified

Additional Notes

  • No Mint/Freeze Authority: The BONK token contract on Solana does not have mint or freeze authority, ensuring decentralization and security.
  • No Delegated Staking: Staking is for liquidity incentives, not network security; there is no delegated staking or node operation.
  • Ecosystem Integrations: BONK is integrated with 100+ dApps, including DeFi, gaming, NFT, and social platforms.

In summary: BONK’s token economics are community-focused, with airdrop-based distribution, strong DeFi incentives, and a transparent, time-locked vesting for contributors. Its utility spans payments, DeFi, gaming, and social rewards, with mechanisms to encourage long-term participation and ecosystem growth.

Bonk (BONK) টোকেনোমিক্স: প্রধান মেট্রিকস ব্যাখ্যা এবং ব্যবহারের ক্ষেত্রসমূহ

Bonk (BONK) এর দীর্ঘমেয়াদী মূল্য, স্থায়িত্ব এবং সম্ভাবনা বিশ্লেষণের জন্য এর টোকেনোমিক্স বোঝা অপরিহার্য।

মূল মেট্রিক্স এবং কীভাবে সেগুলো গণনা করা হয়:

মোট সরবরাহ:

সর্বাধিক সংখ্যক BONK টোকেন তৈরি করা হয়েছে বা তৈরি করা হবে।

সার্কুলেটিং সরবরাহ:

বর্তমানে মার্কেটে এবং জনসাধারণের হাতে থাকা টোকেনের সংখ্যা।

সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ:

মোট কতগুলো BONK টোকেন থাকতে পারে তার সর্বোচ্চ সীমা।

FDV (সম্পূর্ণ মুনাফাকৃত মূল্যায়ন):

বর্তমান প্রাইস × সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ হিসাবে হিসাব করা হয়, যা টোকেনগুলো পুরোপুরি প্রচলনে থাকলে মোট মার্কেট ক্যাপের একটি অনুমান প্রদান করে।

মুদ্রাস্ফীতির হার:

নতুন টোকেন কত দ্রুত চালু করা হচ্ছে তা প্রতিফলিত করে, যা দুষ্প্রাপ্যতা এবং দীর্ঘমেয়াদি প্রাইস পরিবর্তনকে প্রভাবিত করে।

ট্রেডারদের জন্য এই মেট্রিকসগুলো কেন গুরুত্বপূর্ণ?

উচ্চ সার্কুলেটিং সরবরাহ = অধিক লিকুইডিটি।

সীমিত সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ + কম মুদ্রাস্ফীতি = দীর্ঘমেয়াদী প্রাইস বৃদ্ধির সম্ভাবনা।

স্বচ্ছ টোকেন বিতরণ = প্রজেক্টের উপর আরও ভালো আস্থা এবং কেন্দ্রীভূত নিয়ন্ত্রণের ঝুঁকি কম।

নিম্ন বর্তমান মার্কেট ক্যাপ সহ উচ্চ FDV = সম্ভাব্য অতিরিক্ত মূল্যায়নের ইঙ্গিত।

এখন যেহেতু আপনি BONK এর টোকেনোমিক্স বুঝতে পেরেছেন, BONKটোকেনের লাইভ প্রাইস এক্সপ্লোর করুন!

আপনার পোর্টফোলিওতে Bonk (BONK) যোগ করতে আগ্রহী? MEXC ক্রেডিট কার্ড, ব্যাংক ট্রান্সফার এবং পিয়ার-টু-পিয়ার ট্রেডিং সহ বিভিন্ন পদ্ধতিতে BONK ক্রয় সমর্থন করে।

Bonk (BONK) এর প্রাইস হিস্টরি

BONKএর প্রাইস হিস্টরি বিশ্লেষণ ব্যবহারকারীদেরকে অতীতের মার্কেটের গতিবিধি, গুরুত্বপূর্ণ সাপোর্ট/রেজিস্ট্যান্স লেভেল এবং অস্থিরতার ধরণ বুঝতে সহায়তা করে। আপনি সর্বকালের সর্বোচ্চ ট্র্যাক করছেন বা ট্রেন্ড সনাক্ত করছেন, যা হিস্টোরিকাল ডেটা প্রাইস প্রেডিকশন এবং টেকনিক্যাল অ্যানালাইসিসের একটি গুরুত্বপূর্ণ অংশ।

BONK এর প্রাইস প্রেডিকশন

জানতে চান কোথায় BONK এগিয়ে যাচ্ছে? আমাদের BONK প্রাইস প্রেডিকশন পৃষ্ঠাটি মার্কেটের মনোভাব, ঐতিহাসিক ট্রেন্ড এবং প্রযুক্তিগত সূচকগুলোকে একত্রিত করে একটি ভবিষ্যৎমুখী দৃষ্টিভঙ্গি প্রদান করে।

আপনি কেন MEXC বেছে নেবেন?

মাত্র 1 USDT দিয়ে ক্রিপ্টো কিনুন

এই পৃষ্ঠার টোকেনোমিক্স ডেটা তৃতীয় পক্ষের উৎস থেকে নেওয়া হয়েছে। MEXC এর নির্ভুলতার গ্যারান্টি দেয় না। বিনিয়োগ করার আগে অনুগ্রহ করে গভীর গবেষণা করুন।