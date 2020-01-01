BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) এর টোকেনোমিক্স
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) এর তথ্য
Baby Doge Coin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the Doge Meme online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflections that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to your wallet each transaction. Simply Love, pet, and hold as 5% from each transaction is automatically redistributed to baby doge holders.
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) এর টোকেনোমিক্স এবং প্রাইস বিশ্লেষণ
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) এর মূল টোকেনোমিক্স এবং প্রাইসের ডেটা এক্সপ্লোর করুন, যার মধ্যে রয়েছে মার্কেট ক্যাপ, সরবরাহের বিবরণ, FDV এবং প্রাইস হিস্টরি। এক নজরে টোকেনের বর্তমান মূল্য এবং মার্কেট পজিশন বুঝুন।
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) এর বিস্তারিত টোকেন কাঠামো
BABYDOGE টোকেন কীভাবে ইস্যু করা হয়, বরাদ্দ করা হয় এবং আনলক করা হয় তা আরও গভীরভাবে জানুন। এই অংশটি টোকেনের অর্থনৈতিক কাঠামোর মূল দিকগুলো তুলে ধরে: উপযোগিতা, প্রণোদনা এবং ভেস্টিং।
Overview
Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a BEP-20 meme coin on the BNB Smart Chain. Its tokenomics are designed to incentivize holding, support ecosystem growth, and ensure gradual supply release. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and locking/unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: The total supply of Baby Doge Coin is currently 420 quadrillion tokens (4.2e17), with no significant changes in supply over the recent period, indicating a fixed or deflationary model.
- Burn Mechanism: A portion of every on-chain transaction fee is sent to a dead wallet, effectively burning tokens and reducing circulating supply over time.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Description
|Private Round Investors
|30.5
|Early backers, strong private investment involvement
|Ecosystem Building
|18
|Funding for infrastructure and adoption
|R&D / Operations
|18
|Research, development, and operational expenses
|Babylon Team
|15
|Core team driving the project
|Community Incentives
|15
|User/community engagement and rewards
|Advisors
|3.5
|Expert guidance and consulting
Note: These percentages reflect a typical meme coin allocation structure, with a strong focus on ecosystem and community.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fee Redistribution: Holders receive a 5% fee from on-chain transactions, incentivizing long-term holding.
- Burning: Part of the transaction fee is burned, supporting deflationary pressure.
- Ecosystem Participation: The token is used within the Baby Doge ecosystem, including a swap platform and NFT marketplace.
- Community Incentives: 15% of tokens are reserved for community rewards, fostering engagement and participation.
Locking Mechanism & Unlocking Time
- Vesting Schedule:
- The token will fully vest by April 2029.
- The first unlocking event is set for April 2026.
- Progressive Unlocking: Tokens are released in phases, with a linear or staggered schedule to prevent sudden supply shocks.
- Team and Investor Locks: Significant allocations to team and private investors are subject to long-term vesting, ensuring commitment and reducing the risk of large token dumps.
Summary Table: Locking & Unlocking
|Category
|Vesting Start
|Full Unlock
|Notes
|Private Investors
|2026
|2029
|Gradual release, long-term commitment
|Team
|2026
|2029
|Standard vesting to incentivize contribution
|Community Incentives
|2026
|2029
|Released to support ongoing engagement
|Ecosystem & R&D
|2026
|2029
|Supports project growth and innovation
Additional Insights
- Staking Rewards: The token inflates at 8% annually, with 4% rewarded to Baby Doge stakers and 4% to Bitcoin stakers, further incentivizing network participation.
- Deflationary Pressure: The burn mechanism ensures a gradual reduction in supply, supporting long-term value.
Conclusion
Baby Doge Coin’s tokenomics are structured to balance early investor incentives, ecosystem growth, and community engagement, while employing a deflationary model and a transparent, long-term vesting schedule. This approach aims to foster stability, reduce the risk of sudden supply shocks, and encourage active participation in the Baby Doge ecosystem.
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) টোকেনোমিক্স: প্রধান মেট্রিকস ব্যাখ্যা এবং ব্যবহারের ক্ষেত্রসমূহ
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) এর দীর্ঘমেয়াদী মূল্য, স্থায়িত্ব এবং সম্ভাবনা বিশ্লেষণের জন্য এর টোকেনোমিক্স বোঝা অপরিহার্য।
মূল মেট্রিক্স এবং কীভাবে সেগুলো গণনা করা হয়:
মোট সরবরাহ:
সর্বাধিক সংখ্যক BABYDOGE টোকেন তৈরি করা হয়েছে বা তৈরি করা হবে।
সার্কুলেটিং সরবরাহ:
বর্তমানে মার্কেটে এবং জনসাধারণের হাতে থাকা টোকেনের সংখ্যা।
সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ:
মোট কতগুলো BABYDOGE টোকেন থাকতে পারে তার সর্বোচ্চ সীমা।
FDV (সম্পূর্ণ মুনাফাকৃত মূল্যায়ন):
বর্তমান প্রাইস × সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ হিসাবে হিসাব করা হয়, যা টোকেনগুলো পুরোপুরি প্রচলনে থাকলে মোট মার্কেট ক্যাপের একটি অনুমান প্রদান করে।
মুদ্রাস্ফীতির হার:
নতুন টোকেন কত দ্রুত চালু করা হচ্ছে তা প্রতিফলিত করে, যা দুষ্প্রাপ্যতা এবং দীর্ঘমেয়াদি প্রাইস পরিবর্তনকে প্রভাবিত করে।
ট্রেডারদের জন্য এই মেট্রিকসগুলো কেন গুরুত্বপূর্ণ?
উচ্চ সার্কুলেটিং সরবরাহ = অধিক লিকুইডিটি।
সীমিত সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ + কম মুদ্রাস্ফীতি = দীর্ঘমেয়াদী প্রাইস বৃদ্ধির সম্ভাবনা।
স্বচ্ছ টোকেন বিতরণ = প্রজেক্টের উপর আরও ভালো আস্থা এবং কেন্দ্রীভূত নিয়ন্ত্রণের ঝুঁকি কম।
নিম্ন বর্তমান মার্কেট ক্যাপ সহ উচ্চ FDV = সম্ভাব্য অতিরিক্ত মূল্যায়নের ইঙ্গিত।
এখন যেহেতু আপনি BABYDOGE এর টোকেনোমিক্স বুঝতে পেরেছেন, BABYDOGEটোকেনের লাইভ প্রাইস এক্সপ্লোর করুন!
কীভাবে BABYDOGE কিনবেন
আপনার পোর্টফোলিওতে BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) যোগ করতে আগ্রহী? MEXC ক্রেডিট কার্ড, ব্যাংক ট্রান্সফার এবং পিয়ার-টু-পিয়ার ট্রেডিং সহ বিভিন্ন পদ্ধতিতে BABYDOGE ক্রয় সমর্থন করে। আপনি একজন শিক্ষানবিস বা পেশাদার হোন না কেন, MEXC ক্রিপ্টো কেনাকাটা সহজ এবং নিরাপদ করে তোলে।
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) এর প্রাইস হিস্টরি
BABYDOGEএর প্রাইস হিস্টরি বিশ্লেষণ ব্যবহারকারীদেরকে অতীতের মার্কেটের গতিবিধি, গুরুত্বপূর্ণ সাপোর্ট/রেজিস্ট্যান্স লেভেল এবং অস্থিরতার ধরণ বুঝতে সহায়তা করে। আপনি সর্বকালের সর্বোচ্চ ট্র্যাক করছেন বা ট্রেন্ড সনাক্ত করছেন, যা হিস্টোরিকাল ডেটা প্রাইস প্রেডিকশন এবং টেকনিক্যাল অ্যানালাইসিসের একটি গুরুত্বপূর্ণ অংশ।
BABYDOGE এর প্রাইস প্রেডিকশন
জানতে চান কোথায় BABYDOGE এগিয়ে যাচ্ছে? আমাদের BABYDOGE প্রাইস প্রেডিকশন পৃষ্ঠাটি মার্কেটের মনোভাব, ঐতিহাসিক ট্রেন্ড এবং প্রযুক্তিগত সূচকগুলোকে একত্রিত করে একটি ভবিষ্যৎমুখী দৃষ্টিভঙ্গি প্রদান করে।
আপনি কেন MEXC বেছে নেবেন?
MEXC বিশ্বের শীর্ষস্থানীয় ক্রিপ্টো এক্সচেঞ্জগুলোর মধ্যে একটি, বিশ্বব্যাপী লক্ষ লক্ষ ব্যবহারকারীর দ্বারা বিশ্বস্ত। আপনি একজন শিক্ষানবিস বা পেশাদার হোন না কেন, MEXC হল আপনার ক্রিপ্টোয় প্রবেশের সবচেয়ে সহজ উপায়।
ডিসক্লেইমার
এই পৃষ্ঠার টোকেনোমিক্স ডেটা তৃতীয় পক্ষের উৎস থেকে নেওয়া হয়েছে। MEXC এর নির্ভুলতার গ্যারান্টি দেয় না। বিনিয়োগ করার আগে অনুগ্রহ করে গভীর গবেষণা করুন।
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) কিনুন
পরিমাণ
1 BABYDOGE = 0.0000000013129 USD