Polymath Qiyməti (POLY)
Bugün üçün canlı Polymath (POLY) qiyməti 0.0232525 USD. Mövcud bazar dəyəri $ 20.89M USD. POLY / USD qiyməti real vaxtda yenilənir.
Polymath Açar Bazar Performansı:
- 24 saatlıq ticarət həcmi -- USD
- Gün ərzindəki Polymath qiymət dəyişikliyi +7.57%
- Dövrdə olan təklif: 898.55M USD.
MEXC-də POLY / USD valyutasında real vaxt yeniləmələrini əldə edin. Son məlumat və bazar analizindən xəbərdar olun. Kriptovalyuta bazarında ağıllı ticarət qərarları vermək üçün bu vacibdir. MEXC POLY ilə bağlı dəqiq qiymət məlumatları üçün əsas platformanızdır.
Bu gün ərzində Polymath / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ +0.00163653.
Son 30 gündə Polymath / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ -0.0041161528.
Son 60 gündə Polymath / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ -0.0056356177.
Son 90 gündə Polymath / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ -0.015146618401038164.
|Dövr
|Dəyişiklik (USD)
|Dəyişiklik (%)
|Bu gün
|$ +0.00163653
|+7.57%
|30 Gün
|$ -0.0041161528
|-17.70%
|60 Gün
|$ -0.0056356177
|-24.23%
|90 Gün
|$ -0.015146618401038164
|-39.44%
Polymath üzrə ən son qiymət analizini kəşf edin: 24 saat Aşağı və Yüksək, Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi və gündəlik dəyişikliklər:
-0.18%
+7.57%
-0.93%
Bazar statistikalarına nəzər salaq: bazar dəyəri, 24 saatlıq həcm və təklif:
Polymath provides technology to create, issue, and manage security tokens on the blockchain. Over 200 security tokens have been deployed using their Ethereum-based solution and they are now in the midst of launching Polymesh, an institutional-grade blockchain built specifically for regulated assets. Polymath streamlines antiquated processes and opens the door to new financial instruments by solving the inherent challenges with public infrastructure around identity, compliance, confidentiality, and governance. Recognizing that the industry lacked security-specific standards, Polymath spearheaded the creation of a unified standard for security tokens on Ethereum, ERC 1400. ERC 1400 acts as an umbrella of standards and is designed to address some of the challenges in managing security tokens by enabling the ability to conserve UBO rights for custodied assets, and automate transfer control (including KYC verification) and corporate actions (including capital distribution or voting). Polymath has brought forward many advanced innovations that address regulatory and market needs head-on. They have built a series of tools on the chain that offer non-technical users an intuitive means to access the chain’s functionality, and are also in the midst of launching Polymesh, an institutional-grade blockchain built for security tokens and the first specialized chain of this nature. Security tokens have the ability to alter the financial landscape, unlocking trillions of dollars in asset value and investment, programmably automating operations, and driving new paths to liquidity - but there are significant barriers standing in the way of institutional adoption. The foundations of Polymesh are focused on the most crucial regulatory elements addressed by four key design principles meant to meet the demands of regulators and institutions. Those four principles are Identity, Compliance, Confidentiality, and Governance. When put together, these four pillars can also support complex operations, such as settlement. When it comes to creating and managing digital securities, Polymesh’s specificity gives it, and the applications built on it, a distinct advantage over those leveraging general-purpose blockchains. The purpose-built infrastructure addresses the gaps in standard blockchain architecture to align the functioning of the blockchain with the requirements of modern capital markets. By combining Polymesh’s deep functionality with user-friendly tools, Polymath stands to transform capital markets. All transactions on the Polymath platform take place using the native POLY token. POLY is the utility token that fuels Polymath Token Studio on Ethereum and is used by issuers creating and managing security tokens on the platform.
MEXC dünyanın hər yerindən 10 milyondan çox istifadəçi tərəfindən etibar edilən qabaqcıl kriptovalyuta birjasıdır. O, ən geniş token seçimi, ən sürətli token siyahıyaalınması və bazardakı ən aşağı ticarət komissiyası ilə tanınır. İndi MEXC-ə qoşulun və bazardakı ən yüksək likvidlik və ən rəqabətli komissiyaları təcrübədən keçirərək ən yüksək səviyyəli xidmətlərdən faydalanın!
Kriptovalyuta qiymətləri yüksək bazar risklərinə və qiymət dalğalanmalarına tabedir. Yalnız tanıdığınız və risklərini anladığınız layihə və məhsullara investisiya etməlisiniz. İnvestisiya qərarları qəbul etməzdən əvvəl öz investisiya təcrübənizi, maliyyə vəziyyətinizi, məqsədlərinizi və risk tolerantlığınızı diqqətlə nəzərdən keçirin və müstəqil maliyyə məsləhətçisi ilə məsləhətləşin. Bu material maliyyə məsləhəti kimi qiymətləndirilməməlidir. Keçmiş performansınız gələcək performans üçün etibarlı göstərici deyil. İnvestisiyanızın dəyəri həm yüksələ, həm də enə bilər və investisiya etdiyiniz məbləği geri ala bilməyə bilərsiniz. İnvestisiya qərarları yalnız sizə məxsusdur. MEXC qarşılaşacağınız hər hansı bir itkiyə görə məsuliyyət daşımır. Ətraflı məlumat üçün, zəhmət olmasa, İstifadə Şərtləri və Risk Xəbərdarlığına baxın. Əlavə olaraq, burada təqdim olunan kriptovalyutalarla əlaqəli məlumatların (məsələn, cari canlı qiymət) üçüncü tərəf mənbələrinə əsaslandığını nəzərə alın. Bu məlumatlar "olduğu kimi" təqdim edilir və hər hansı bir təqdimat və ya zəmanət olmadan yalnız məlumat məqsədilə istifadə edilməlidir. Üçüncü tərəf saytların linkləri də MEXC-in nəzarəti altında deyil. MEXC bu cür üçüncü tərəf saytlarının etibarlılığı və düzgünlüyünə görə məsuliyyət daşımır.
|1 POLY / VND
₫596.2173525
|1 POLY / AUD
A$0.036506425
|1 POLY / GBP
￡0.017439375
|1 POLY / EUR
€0.020229675
|1 POLY / USD
$0.0232525
|1 POLY / MYR
RM0.102543525
|1 POLY / TRY
₺0.887082875
|1 POLY / JPY
¥3.316504075
|1 POLY / RUB
₽1.9299575
|1 POLY / INR
₹1.98901885
|1 POLY / IDR
Rp394.110110375
|1 POLY / KRW
₩32.982043575
|1 POLY / PHP
₱1.316789075
|1 POLY / EGP
￡E.1.187970225
|1 POLY / BRL
R$0.13625965
|1 POLY / CAD
C$0.03208845
|1 POLY / BDT
৳2.823086025
|1 POLY / NGN
₦37.323285325
|1 POLY / UAH
₴0.9598632
|1 POLY / VES
Bs1.6509275
|1 POLY / PKR
Rs6.51674565
|1 POLY / KZT
₸12.04153965
|1 POLY / THB
฿0.7729131
|1 POLY / TWD
NT$0.75570625
|1 POLY / AED
د.إ0.085336675
|1 POLY / CHF
Fr0.018834525
|1 POLY / HKD
HK$0.1804394
|1 POLY / MAD
.د.م0.215550675
|1 POLY / MXN
$0.46365485