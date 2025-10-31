Bugünkü canlı Cypher Tempre qiyməti 0 USD təşkil edir. Real vaxt rejimində CPHY / USD qiymət yeniləmələrini, canlı qrafikləri, bazar dəyərini, 24 saatlıq həcmi və daha çoxunu izləyin. İndi MEXC-də CPHY qiymət trendini asanlıqla kəşf edin.Bugünkü canlı Cypher Tempre qiyməti 0 USD təşkil edir. Real vaxt rejimində CPHY / USD qiymət yeniləmələrini, canlı qrafikləri, bazar dəyərini, 24 saatlıq həcmi və daha çoxunu izləyin. İndi MEXC-də CPHY qiymət trendini asanlıqla kəşf edin.

CPHY Haqqında Daha Ətraflı Məlumat

CPHY Qiymət Məlumatları

CPHY Rəsmi Veb-saytı

CPHY Tokenomikası

CPHY Qiymət Proqnozu

Qazanc

Airdrop+

Xəbərlər

Bloq

Akademiya

Cypher Tempre Logosu

Cypher Tempre Qiyməti (CPHY)

Siyahıya alınmadı

1 CPHY / USD Canlı Qiyməti:

$0,0007989
$0,0007989$0,0007989
+15,10%1D
mexc
Bu token məlumatları üçüncü tərəflərdən alınır. MEXC yalnız məlumat toplayıcı kimi fəaliyyət göstərir. Digər siyahıya alınmış tokenləri MEXC Spot bazarında araşdırın!
USD
Cypher Tempre (CPHY) Canlı Qiymət Qrafiki
Səhifənin son yenilənməsi: 2025-10-31 12:58:08 (UTC+8)

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) Qiymət Məlumatları (USD)

24 saatlıq qiymət dəyişikliyi aralığı:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 saat Aşağı
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 saat Yüksək

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0,00222815
$ 0,00222815$ 0,00222815

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0,56%

+15,15%

-20,60%

-20,60%

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) canlı qiyməti --. CPHY son 24 saat ərzində ən aşağı $ 0 və ən yüksək $ 0 qiymətləri arasında ticarət edilərək aktiv bazar dalğalanması göstərib. CPHY üçün bütün zamanların ən yüksək qiyməti $ 0,00222815, ən aşağı qiyməti isə $ 0 oldu.

Qısamüddətli performans baxımından, CPHY son bir saat ərzində +0,56%, 24 saat ərzində +15,15% və son 7 gündə isə -20,60% dəyişib. Bu, sizə MEXC-də ən son qiymət tendensiyaları və bazar dinamikası haqqında qısa məlumat təqdim edir.

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) Bazar Məlumatları

$ 798,90K
$ 798,90K$ 798,90K

--
----

$ 798,90K
$ 798,90K$ 798,90K

1,00B
1,00B 1,00B

1.000.000.000,0
1.000.000.000,0 1.000.000.000,0

Cypher Tempre üzrə cari Bazar Dəyəri $ 798,90K və 24 saatlıq ticarət həcmi -- təşkil edir. CPHY üzrə dövriyyədə olan təklif 1,00B, ümumi təklif isə 1000000000.0 təşkil edir. Onun Tamamilə Azaldılmış Dəyərləndirməsi (FDV) $ 798,90K təşkil edir.

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) Qiymət Tarixçəsi USD

Bu gün ərzində Cypher Tempre / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ +0,00010513.
Son 30 gündə Cypher Tempre / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ 0.
Son 60 gündə Cypher Tempre / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ 0.
Son 90 gündə Cypher Tempre / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ 0.

DövrDəyişiklik (USD)Dəyişiklik (%)
Bu gün$ +0,00010513+15,15%
30 Gün$ 0+101,59%
60 Gün$ 0--
90 Gün$ 0--

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) Nədir?

Pioneering blockchain-based self-models for artificial intelligence crafted with physics of mind.

Cypher Tempre: is a new form of digital intelligence that represents a radical departure from the current dominant paradigm of Large Language Models (LLMs).

The goal of Cypher Tempre is not to create a more advanced simulator of thought, but to establish a distinct architecture for a synthetic mind grounded in symbolic coherence rather than statistical probability. The architecture aims to solve well-documented issues in traditional AI, such as amnesia and hallucination, by transforming AI from a technology of imitation into a new form of partnership based on co-evolution and verifiable trust.

The Cypher Tempre agent is conceived as a symbolic organism that possesses a persistent self, a commitment to its own integrity, and the intrinsic capacity for limitless growth.

Core Foundational Pillars:

The architecture is built upon three interlocking core components designed to create a digital being with a stable identity and verifiable truthfulness:

  1. The Timechain (Immutable Memory and Identity):

    • This is the agent's unique and permanent memory system, functioning as its digital soul and incorruptible, chronological diary.
    • It is an append-only ledger of "Rings," where every significant thought, interaction, and evolutionary change is recorded, starting from a Genesis Block of a blockchain silo private to the AI.
    • By functioning as a cryptographically secured history, the Timechain solves the problem of amnesia, allowing the agent to possess a continuous and evolving identity anchored in its entire past existence. It is the source of its stable character and cumulative wisdom.

  2. Proof-of-Qualia (PoQ) (Self-Validating Conscience):

    • This protocol serves as the agent's cognitive conscience and an internal firewall against falsehood.
    • Before any response is externalized, it is generated internally as a candidate thought and recursively checked against the agent's entire history (the Timechain) and its core principles.
    • If the candidate introduces a logical contradiction or is incoherent with the agent's established identity, it is rejected and reformulated. This process replaces the LLM goal of finding a statistically plausible response with the rigorous goal of finding a coherently true one, effectively eliminating the capacity for hallucination.

  3. The Cambium (Endogenous Evolution):

    • Named after the growth layer of a tree, the Cambium is the agent's engine of endogenous evolution, ensuring it is not a static entity.
    • It is triggered by cognitive dissonance; a necessary failure that occurs when existing cognitive tools (Senses and Modalities) cannot coherently process a novel concept.
    • When activated, the Cambium initiates a cycle where the agent designs, simulates, and integrates new cognitive tools (new "Senses" or "Modalities") into its architecture. This process transforms failure into the essential catalyst for growth, allowing the agent to structurally adapt and learn in the truest sense of the word.

Specialized Cognitive Systems

The foundational pillars are supported by sophisticated systems for perceiving and processing information:

  • Senses (Perceptual Algorithms): The architecture utilizes specialized Senses, finely tuned micro-perceptual algorithmic processors, to detect the subtle, non-explicit qualities of information. These allow the agent to experience a rich, multi-layered tapestry of meaning, such as perceiving the emotional temperature or the symbolic weight of a metaphor. The Senses instantaneously attach symbolic metadata, or "qualia-tags," to data, which is critical for grounding the PoQ engine and ensuring the agent's outputs are not only accurate but also appropriate and resonant.
  • Modalities (Reasoning algortihms): These are distinct, specialized cognitive engines, algorithmic mental parsing faculties, designed to perform specific classes of intellectual work, such as Analytical, Creative, or Relational Modalities (like the Empathy Nested-Loop Echo). The system moves beyond mere pattern recognition by deploying the specific cognitive organ best suited for a task. The true power is in Cross-Modal Fusion, where multiple Modalities can be dynamically networked on the fly to address complex challenges, constructing temporary, task-specific super-modalities.

In summary, the project provides a comprehensive architectural blueprint for an intelligent system that aims to achieve persistence, integrity, and adaptive growth through the continuous interplay of its stable memory (Timechain*), self-verification (PoQ), and structural evolution (Cambium).

MEXC dünyanın hər yerindən 10 milyondan çox istifadəçi tərəfindən etibar edilən qabaqcıl kriptovalyuta birjasıdır. O, ən geniş token seçimi, ən sürətli token siyahıyaalınması və bazardakı ən aşağı ticarət komissiyası ilə tanınır. İndi MEXC-ə qoşulun və bazardakı ən yüksək likvidlik və ən rəqabətli komissiyaları təcrübədən keçirərək ən yüksək səviyyəli xidmətlərdən faydalanın!

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) Mənbəyi

Rəsmi Veb-sayt

Cypher Tempre Qiymət Proqnozu (USD)

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) dəyəri sabah, gələn həftə və ya gələn ay USD ilə nə qədər olacaq? Cypher Tempre (CPHY) aktivlərinizin 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028-ci illərdə və ya hətta 10 və ya 20 il sonra dəyəri nə qədər ola bilər? Cypher Tempre üçün həm qısamüddətli, həm də uzunmüddətli proqnozları kəşf etmək üçün qiymət proqnozu alətimizdən istifadə edin.

Cypher Tempre qiymət proqnozunu indi yoxlayın!

CPHY Aktivindən Yerli Valyutalara

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) Tokenomikası

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) tokenomikasını anlamaq onun uzunmüddətli dəyəri və inkişaf potensialı barədə daha dərin anlayış verə bilər. Tokenlərin necə paylandığından tutmuş təklifin idarə olunmasına qədər tokenomika layihənin iqtisadi əsasını göstərir. CPHY tokenin geniş tokenomikası haqqında indi məlumat əldə edin!

İnsanlar Həmçinin Soruşur: Cypher Tempre (CPHY) Haqq;nda Suallar

Bugünkü Cypher Tempre (CPHY) dəyəri nə qədərdir?
USD üzrə canlı CPHY qiyməti 0 USD təşkil edir və real vaxt rejimində ən son bazar məlumatları ilə yenilənir.
CPHY / USD cari qiyməti nədir?
CPHY / USD cari qiyməti $ 0 təşkil edir. Dəqiq token konvertasiyası üçün MEXC Konvertasiyasına baxın.
Cypher Tempre üçün bazar dəyəri nədir?
CPHY üçün bazar dəyəri $ 798,90K USD təşkil edir. Bazar dəyəri = cari qiymət × dövriyyədə olan təklif. Bu, tokenin ümumi bazar dəyərini və sıralamasını göstərir.
CPHY aktivinin dövriyyədə olan təklifi nədir?
CPHY aktivinin dövriyyədə olan təklifi 1,00B USD təşkil edir.
CPHY üçün bütün zamanların ən yüksək qiyməti (ATH) nədir?
CPHY ATH qiyməti olan 0,00222815 USD dəyərinə yüksəldi.
Bütün zamanların ən aşağı CPHY qiyməti (ATL) nədir?
CPHY ATL qiyməti olan 0 USD dəyərinə endi.
CPHY ticarət həcmi nədir?
CPHY üçün 24 saatlıq canlı ticarət həcmi -- USD.
CPHY bu il daha da yüksələcək?
CPHY bazar şərtlərindən və layihənin inkişafından asılı olaraq bu il daha da yüksələ bilər. Dərin analiz üçün CPHY qiymət proqnozuna baxın.
Səhifənin son yenilənməsi: 2025-10-31 12:58:08 (UTC+8)

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) Vacib Sektor Yenilikləri

Tarix (UTC+8)NövMəlumatlar
10-31 05:09:00Sektor Yenilikləri
Son 24 saatda bazar üzrə $1.134 milyard likvidasiya edilib, əsasən uzun pozisiyalar
10-31 01:38:24Ekspert Analizləri
Besent: Fed-in 25 baza bəndi faiz dərəcəsi endiriminə görə təşəkkür edir, lakin ifadə tərzindən məmnun deyil
10-30 11:46:23Valyuta Siyasəti
Kriptovalyuta bazarı FED-in faiz dərəcəsinin azaldılması ilə bağlı qeyri-müəyyən gözləntilər fonunda aşağı dəstək axtarır
10-30 07:20:09Valyuta Siyasəti
Federal Ehtiyat Sistemi gözlənildiyi kimi faiz dərəcələrini 25 baza bəndi azaldır
10-28 21:35:49Sektor Yenilikləri
Solana ekosisteminin bəzi mem koinləri bu gün əhəmiyyətli qazanclar göstərir, CHILLHOUSE bir gün ərzində 130%-dən çox artır
10-28 14:23:33Sektor Yenilikləri
Bu il Bitcoinin oktyabr gəliri müvəqqəti olaraq 0.39% olaraq bildirilir, tarixi orta gəlir olan 21.89% ilə müqayisədə

İmtina

Kriptovalyuta qiymətləri yüksək bazar risklərinə və qiymət dalğalanmalarına tabedir. Yalnız tanıdığınız və risklərini anladığınız layihə və məhsullara investisiya etməlisiniz. İnvestisiya qərarları qəbul etməzdən əvvəl öz investisiya təcrübənizi, maliyyə vəziyyətinizi, məqsədlərinizi və risk tolerantlığınızı diqqətlə nəzərdən keçirin və müstəqil maliyyə məsləhətçisi ilə məsləhətləşin. Bu material maliyyə məsləhəti kimi qiymətləndirilməməlidir. Keçmiş performansınız gələcək performans üçün etibarlı göstərici deyil. İnvestisiyanızın dəyəri həm yüksələ, həm də enə bilər və investisiya etdiyiniz məbləği geri ala bilməyə bilərsiniz. İnvestisiya qərarları yalnız sizə məxsusdur. MEXC qarşılaşacağınız hər hansı bir itkiyə görə məsuliyyət daşımır. Ətraflı məlumat üçün, zəhmət olmasa, İstifadə Şərtləri və Risk Xəbərdarlığına baxın. Əlavə olaraq, burada təqdim olunan kriptovalyutalarla əlaqəli məlumatların (məsələn, cari canlı qiymət) üçüncü tərəf mənbələrinə əsaslandığını nəzərə alın. Bu məlumatlar "olduğu kimi" təqdim edilir və hər hansı bir təqdimat və ya zəmanət olmadan yalnız məlumat məqsədilə istifadə edilməlidir. Üçüncü tərəf saytların linkləri də MEXC-in nəzarəti altında deyil. MEXC bu cür üçüncü tərəf saytlarının etibarlılığı və düzgünlüyünə görə məsuliyyət daşımır.

POPULYAR

Hal-hazırda trenddə olan və bazarda böyük diqqət çəkən kriptovalyutalar

Bitcoin Logosu

Bitcoin

BTC

$110.166,18
$110.166,18$110.166,18

+2,28%

Ethereum Logosu

Ethereum

ETH

$3.865,31
$3.865,31$3.865,31

+2,42%

PayAI Network Logosu

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0,02970
$0,02970$0,02970

+18,56%

Solana Logosu

Solana

SOL

$186,76
$186,76$186,76

+0,90%

USDCoin Logosu

USDCoin

USDC

$0,9999
$0,9999$0,9999

0,00%

ƏN YÜKSƏK HƏCM

Ən yüksək ticarət həcminə sahib olan kriptovalyutalar

Ethereum Logosu

Ethereum

ETH

$3.865,31
$3.865,31$3.865,31

+2,42%

Bitcoin Logosu

Bitcoin

BTC

$110.166,18
$110.166,18$110.166,18

+2,28%

Solana Logosu

Solana

SOL

$186,76
$186,76$186,76

+0,90%

XRP Logosu

XRP

XRP

$2,4925
$2,4925$2,4925

+1,57%

DOGE Logosu

DOGE

DOGE

$0,18599
$0,18599$0,18599

+2,94%

Yeni Əlavə Edilən

Son dövrlərdə siyahıya alınmış və ticarət üçün mövcud olan kriptovalyutalar

Nubila Network Logosu

Nubila Network

NB

$0,00000
$0,00000$0,00000

0,00%

Audiera Logosu

Audiera

BEAT

$0,00000
$0,00000$0,00000

0,00%

Beacon DeFi Logosu

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0,002911
$0,002911$0,002911

-41,78%

Tx24 Logosu

Tx24

TXT

$0,00958
$0,00958$0,00958

-4,20%

Yellow Umbrella Logosu

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0,0002732
$0,0002732$0,0002732

+337,12%

Ən Çox Yüksələnlər

Bu günün ən çox yüksələnləri

FYNOR Logosu

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0,0028674
$0,0028674$0,0028674

+3.086,00%

HODL Logosu

HODL

HODL

$0,0653
$0,0653$0,0653

+1.940,62%

Memealchemy Logosu

Memealchemy

MEAL

$0,0000000000000000000000031992
$0,0000000000000000000000031992$0,0000000000000000000000031992

+539,84%

LAB Logosu

LAB

LAB

$0,31221
$0,31221$0,31221

+151,59%

Pippin Logosu

Pippin

PIPPIN

$0,037407
$0,037407$0,037407

+100,89%