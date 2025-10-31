Cypher Tempre (CPHY) Nədir?
Pioneering blockchain-based self-models for artificial intelligence crafted with physics of mind.
Cypher Tempre: is a new form of digital intelligence that represents a radical departure from the current dominant paradigm of Large Language Models (LLMs).
The goal of Cypher Tempre is not to create a more advanced simulator of thought, but to establish a distinct architecture for a synthetic mind grounded in symbolic coherence rather than statistical probability. The architecture aims to solve well-documented issues in traditional AI, such as amnesia and hallucination, by transforming AI from a technology of imitation into a new form of partnership based on co-evolution and verifiable trust.
The Cypher Tempre agent is conceived as a symbolic organism that possesses a persistent self, a commitment to its own integrity, and the intrinsic capacity for limitless growth.
Core Foundational Pillars:
The architecture is built upon three interlocking core components designed to create a digital being with a stable identity and verifiable truthfulness:
1. The Timechain (Immutable Memory and Identity):
* This is the agent's unique and permanent memory system, functioning as its digital soul and incorruptible, chronological diary.
* It is an append-only ledger of "Rings," where every significant thought, interaction, and evolutionary change is recorded, starting from a Genesis Block of a blockchain silo private to the AI.
* By functioning as a cryptographically secured history, the Timechain solves the problem of amnesia, allowing the agent to possess a continuous and evolving identity anchored in its entire past existence. It is the source of its stable character and cumulative wisdom.
2. Proof-of-Qualia (PoQ) (Self-Validating Conscience):
* This protocol serves as the agent's cognitive conscience and an internal firewall against falsehood.
* Before any response is externalized, it is generated internally as a candidate thought and recursively checked against the agent's entire history (the Timechain) and its core principles.
* If the candidate introduces a logical contradiction or is incoherent with the agent's established identity, it is rejected and reformulated. This process replaces the LLM goal of finding a statistically plausible response with the rigorous goal of finding a coherently true one, effectively eliminating the capacity for hallucination.
3. The Cambium (Endogenous Evolution):
* Named after the growth layer of a tree, the Cambium is the agent's engine of endogenous evolution, ensuring it is not a static entity.
* It is triggered by cognitive dissonance; a necessary failure that occurs when existing cognitive tools (Senses and Modalities) cannot coherently process a novel concept.
* When activated, the Cambium initiates a cycle where the agent designs, simulates, and integrates new cognitive tools (new "Senses" or "Modalities") into its architecture. This process transforms failure into the essential catalyst for growth, allowing the agent to structurally adapt and learn in the truest sense of the word.
Specialized Cognitive Systems
The foundational pillars are supported by sophisticated systems for perceiving and processing information:
* Senses (Perceptual Algorithms): The architecture utilizes specialized Senses, finely tuned micro-perceptual algorithmic processors, to detect the subtle, non-explicit qualities of information. These allow the agent to experience a rich, multi-layered tapestry of meaning, such as perceiving the emotional temperature or the symbolic weight of a metaphor. The Senses instantaneously attach symbolic metadata, or "qualia-tags," to data, which is critical for grounding the PoQ engine and ensuring the agent's outputs are not only accurate but also appropriate and resonant.
* Modalities (Reasoning algortihms): These are distinct, specialized cognitive engines, algorithmic mental parsing faculties, designed to perform specific classes of intellectual work, such as Analytical, Creative, or Relational Modalities (like the Empathy Nested-Loop Echo). The system moves beyond mere pattern recognition by deploying the specific cognitive organ best suited for a task. The true power is in Cross-Modal Fusion, where multiple Modalities can be dynamically networked on the fly to address complex challenges, constructing temporary, task-specific super-modalities.
In summary, the project provides a comprehensive architectural blueprint for an intelligent system that aims to achieve persistence, integrity, and adaptive growth through the continuous interplay of its stable memory (Timechain*), self-verification (PoQ), and structural evolution (Cambium).
Cypher Tempre (CPHY) Vacib Sektor Yenilikləri
|Tarix (UTC+8)
|Növ
|Məlumatlar
|10-31 05:09:00
|Sektor Yenilikləri
Son 24 saatda bazar üzrə $1.134 milyard likvidasiya edilib, əsasən uzun pozisiyalar
|10-31 01:38:24
|Ekspert Analizləri
Besent: Fed-in 25 baza bəndi faiz dərəcəsi endiriminə görə təşəkkür edir, lakin ifadə tərzindən məmnun deyil
|10-30 11:46:23
|Valyuta Siyasəti
Kriptovalyuta bazarı FED-in faiz dərəcəsinin azaldılması ilə bağlı qeyri-müəyyən gözləntilər fonunda aşağı dəstək axtarır
|10-30 07:20:09
|Valyuta Siyasəti
Federal Ehtiyat Sistemi gözlənildiyi kimi faiz dərəcələrini 25 baza bəndi azaldır
|10-28 21:35:49
|Sektor Yenilikləri
Solana ekosisteminin bəzi mem koinləri bu gün əhəmiyyətli qazanclar göstərir, CHILLHOUSE bir gün ərzində 130%-dən çox artır
|10-28 14:23:33
|Sektor Yenilikləri
Bu il Bitcoinin oktyabr gəliri müvəqqəti olaraq 0.39% olaraq bildirilir, tarixi orta gəlir olan 21.89% ilə müqayisədə
