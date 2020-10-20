Injective (INJ) Tokenomikası
Injective (INJ) Məlumatları
Injective’s mission is to create a truly free and inclusive financial system through decentralization. With the fastest blockchain built for finance and plug-and-play Web3 modules, Injective’s ecosystem is reshaping a broken financial system with dApps that are highly interoperable, scalable and truly decentralized.
Injective (INJ) Tokenomikası və Qiymət Analizi
Injective (INJ) üçün bazar dəyəri, təklif detalları, FDV və qiymət tarixçəsi daxil olmaqla əsas tokenomikanı və qiymət məlumatlarını kəşf edin. Tokenin cari dəyərini və bazar mövqeyini bir baxışda anlayın.
Injective (INJ) Tokenin Dərin Analizi
INJ tokenin necə buraxıldığını, paylandığını və kilidinin açıldığını daha dərindən araşdırın. Bu bölmə tokenin iqtisadi quruluşunun əsas aspektləri olan istifadə, təşviqlər və haqq qazanma prosesini vurğulayır.
Injective Protocol’s token economics are designed to balance growth incentives, robust network security, and long-term value accrual. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the INJ token’s issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with a detailed table for allocations and unlocks.
Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Supply: The initial total supply was set at 100 million INJ tokens.
- Inflation/Deflation: The supply is dynamically managed through inflation (minting) and deflation (burning). The inflation rate is determined by the staking ratio, ranging from 5% to 10% based on a target staking rate of 85%. As staking increases, inflation can decrease to near zero, making INJ increasingly deflationary over time.
- Burn Mechanism: 60% of protocol fees are used in weekly auctions where users bid with INJ; the winning INJ bid is burned, reducing supply.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation of INJ tokens is as follows:
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Unlock Mechanism / Schedule
|Ecosystem Development
|36%
|Multiple instant unlocks
|Team
|20%
|Instant unlocks in tranches
|Private Sale
|17%
|Instant unlocks in tranches
|Community Growth
|10%
|Monthly unlocks over 12 months
|Binance Launchpad
|9%
|Instant unlock
|Seed Sale
|6%
|Instant unlocks in tranches
|Advisors
|2%
|Instant unlocks in tranches
Unlock Table (Sample):
|Recipient
|Start Date
|Unlock Granularity
|Amount Unlocked
|Unique Unlock Periods
|Binance Launchpad
|2020-10-20
|instant
|9,000,000
|1
|Ecosystem Development
|2020-10-20
|instant
|6,220,000
|1
|Community Growth
|2020-11-20
|monthly
|10,000,000
|12
|Private Sale
|2021-04-20
|instant
|5,556,666.67
|1
|Team
|2021-07-20
|instant
|3,333,333.33
|1
|Advisors
|2021-07-20
|instant
|333,333.33
|1
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
Note: The full unlock schedule includes multiple tranches for each category, with most allocations unlocking instantly at various dates, except for Community Growth, which unlocks monthly over a year.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Staking & Security: INJ is used for staking in a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) system. Validators and delegators secure the network and earn inflationary rewards. There is a 21-day unbonding period for unstaking.
- Governance: INJ holders can propose and vote on governance decisions. A minimum of 500 INJ is required to submit a proposal.
- Fee Payment: INJ is used to pay transaction (gas) fees across the Injective ecosystem.
- Medium of Exchange: Used for trading, buying NFTs, and as collateral in derivatives markets.
- Liquidity Incentives: Programs like Trade & Earn and the Open Liquidity Program (OLP) distribute INJ rewards to traders and liquidity providers. For example, 7 million INJ were allocated to Trade & Earn, and OLP distributes tokens in 28-day epochs.
- Buyback and Burn: 60% of protocol fees are used to buy back and burn INJ, directly reducing supply and incentivizing holding.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Staking Lock: Tokens staked for network security are locked and subject to a 21-day unbonding period.
- Vesting/Unlocks: Most allocations (team, advisors, private sale, seed sale, ecosystem development) are unlocked instantly in tranches, while Community Growth is unlocked monthly over 12 months.
- Trade & Earn Staking Requirement: To earn more than 100 INJ in Trade & Earn rewards, users must stake an equivalent amount of INJ, incentivizing long-term holding and network participation.
Summary Table: Allocation and Unlocks
Additional Notes
- Migration: INJ was initially launched as an ERC-20 token; users can migrate ERC-20 INJ to native INJ via the Injective Bridge.
- Deflationary Dynamics: The combination of staking, buyback-and-burn, and dynamic inflation parameters is designed to make INJ increasingly deflationary as the network matures.
- Ecosystem Focus: The largest allocation is for ecosystem development, highlighting a strong focus on long-term growth and adoption.
Injective’s tokenomics are engineered to reward active participation, ensure robust network security, and drive long-term value through a combination of inflationary rewards, deflationary burns, and targeted incentive programs.
Injective (INJ) Tokenomikası: Əsas Göstəricilər və İstifadə Halları
Injective (INJ) tokenomikasını anlamaq onun uzunmüddətli dəyərini, davamlılığını və potensialını təhlil etmək üçün vacibdir.
Əsas Göstəricilər və Hesablanma Üsulları:
Ümumi Təchizat:
Yaradılmış və ya yaradılacaq maksimum INJ token sayı.
Dövriyyədə Olan Təklif:
Hal-hazırda bazarda olan və hərkəs tərəfindən saxlanıla bilən token sayı.
Maksimum Təklif:
INJ tokenin ümumi sayına qoyulmuş maksimum limit.
FDV (Tamamilə Azaldılmış Dəyərləndirmə):
Hazırkı qiymət × maksimum təklif kimi hesablanır və bu, bütün tokenlər dövriyyədə olduqda ümumi bazar dəyərinin proqnozunu verir.
İnflyasiya Faizi:
Yeni tokenlərin nə qədər sürətlə buraxıldığını əks etdirir və azlıq və uzunmüddətli qiymət hərəkətinə təsir göstərir.
Bu Göstəricilər Treyderlər Üçün Niyə Vacibdir?
Yüksək dövriyyədə olan təklif = Daha çox likvidlik.
Limitli maksimum təklif + aşağı inflyasiya = Uzunmüddətli qiymət artımı potensialı.
Şəffaf token paylanması = Layihəyə daha çox etimad və mərkəzləşdirilmiş idarəetmə riskinin azalması.
Yüksək FDV və aşağı cari bazar dəyəri = Mümkün həddən artıq dəyərləndirmə siqnalları.
