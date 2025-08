DOGS (DOGS) Məlumatları

The image of DOGS is inspired by Spotty, a mascot created by TON founder Pavel Durov for the Telegram community, embodying its unique spirit and culture. According to the project's community announcement, this coin is not just for fun. All its sales revenue supports orphanages and children's homes, continuing Spotty's charitable legacy.

Rəsmi Veb-sayt: http://dogs.dev/?utm_source=coinmarketcap Block Explorer https://tonviewer.com/EQCvxJy4eG8hyHBFsZ7eePxrRsUQSFE_jpptRAYBmcG_DOGS