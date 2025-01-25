TREAT

Meet Treat, the final token in the wildly popular Shiba Inu Ecosystem, designed to give transactional rewards and access to over 30 pieces of advanced technology that serve as the operating system of the Shiba Network State. These cutting-edge innovations include, Defi innovations, Karna, Aura, Reputation, Decentralized Identity, AI agentic frameworks, Fully Homomorphic Encryption, and immersive elements within Shiba Inu’s Metaverse, to name just a few. Beyond its role in technology enablement, Treat also serves as a governance token, steering the Shiba Network State’s innovation and marketing strategies. In doing so, it cements Shiba Inu’s status as far more than a meme coin—revealing it as one of the world’s most influential brands and a true technology powerhouse.

AdTREAT

SıralamaNo.3354

Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Bazar Payı%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.00%

Dövriyyə Təklifi0

Maksimum Təklif0

Ümumi Təchizat10,000,000,000

Dövriyyə Faizi%

Buraxılış Tarixi--

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.019750864633969658,2025-01-25

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.002647948399516523,2025-05-27

İctimai BlokçeynETH

TəqdimatMeet Treat, the final token in the wildly popular Shiba Inu Ecosystem, designed to give transactional rewards and access to over 30 pieces of advanced technology that serve as the operating system of the Shiba Network State. These cutting-edge innovations include, Defi innovations, Karna, Aura, Reputation, Decentralized Identity, AI agentic frameworks, Fully Homomorphic Encryption, and immersive elements within Shiba Inu’s Metaverse, to name just a few. Beyond its role in technology enablement, Treat also serves as a governance token, steering the Shiba Network State’s innovation and marketing strategies. In doing so, it cements Shiba Inu’s status as far more than a meme coin—revealing it as one of the world’s most influential brands and a true technology powerhouse.

Sektor

Sosial Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceHüququi Xəbərdarlıq: Məlumatlar cmc tərəfindən təmin edilir və investisiya məsləhəti kimi qəbul edilməməlidir.