IOTX

IoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.

AdIOTX

SıralamaNo.232

Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Bazar Payı%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.15%

Dövriyyə Təklifi9,441,368,979

Maksimum Təklif10,000,000,000

Ümumi Təchizat9,441,368,983

Dövriyyə Faizi0.9441%

Buraxılış Tarixi2018-05-21 00:00:00

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət0.007 USDT

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.2610923318933593,2021-11-13

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.00123909173461,2020-03-13

İctimai BlokçeynIOTX

TəqdimatIoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.

Hüququi Xəbərdarlıq: Məlumatlar cmc tərəfindən təmin edilir və investisiya məsləhəti kimi qəbul edilməməlidir.

MEXC kriptovalyutaya gedən ən asan yolunuzdur. Kriptovalyuta almaq, ticarət etmək və qazanc əldə etmək üçün dünyanın aparıcı kriptovalyuta birjasını kəşf edin. Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH və 3.000-dən çox alt koin ilə ticarət edin.
IOTX/USDT
IoTeX Network
24 saat Ən Yüksək
--
24 saat Ən Aşağı
--
24 saat Həcm (IOTX)
--
24 saat Məbləğ (USDT)
--
