IoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.

SıralamaNo.232

Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Bazar Payı%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.15%

Dövriyyə Təklifi9,441,368,979

Maksimum Təklif10,000,000,000

Ümumi Təchizat9,441,368,983

Dövriyyə Faizi0.9441%

Buraxılış Tarixi2018-05-21 00:00:00

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət0.007 USDT

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.2610923318933593,2021-11-13

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.00123909173461,2020-03-13

İctimai BlokçeynIOTX

