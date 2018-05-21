IOTX
IoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.
SıralamaNo.232
Bazar Dəyəri$0.00
Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00
Bazar Payı%
Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.15%
Dövriyyə Təklifi9,441,368,979
Maksimum Təklif10,000,000,000
Ümumi Təchizat9,441,368,983
Dövriyyə Faizi0.9441%
Buraxılış Tarixi2018-05-21 00:00:00
Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət0.007 USDT
Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.2610923318933593,2021-11-13
Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.00123909173461,2020-03-13
İctimai BlokçeynIOTX
