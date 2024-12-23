سعر Vector Smart Gas (VSG)
سعر Vector Smart Gas (VSG) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.00471898. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 43.42M. يتم تحديث سعر VSG مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Vector Smart Gas الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 284.42K
- تغيير سعر Vector Smart Gas خلال اليوم هو -12.65%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 9.21B
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر VSG مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر VSG.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Vector Smart Gas مقابل USD هو $ -0.000683766503279516 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Vector Smart Gas مقابل USD هو $ +0.0054206876 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Vector Smart Gas مقابل USD هو $ +0.0209147100 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Vector Smart Gas مقابل USD هو $ +0.0032241220578408981 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ -0.000683766503279516
|-12.65%
|30 يوم
|$ +0.0054206876
|+114.87%
|60 يوم
|$ +0.0209147100
|+443.20%
|90 يوم
|$ +0.0032241220578408981
|+215.68%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Vector Smart Gas: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+0.21%
-12.65%
-45.41%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Launched in 08/12/2024 by a team based in Canada and the UK, VSC is a Layer 2 platform designed to facilitate the development of decentralized applications (dApps). VSG, or Vitalik Smart Gas, serves as the official gas token for VSC. The platform's primary objective is to address scalability issues prevalent in traditional blockchain networks by providing a scalable and efficient environment for decentralized application deployment. Leveraging Layer 2 solutions, VSC enhances transaction throughput and reduces gas fees, making it more accessible and cost-effective for developers and users alike. VSG plays a crucial role within the VSC ecosystem, acting as the fuel that powers transactions and smart contract executions on the network. With a total initial supply of 10 billion tokens and a deflationary mechanism in place, VSG aims to maintain a stable and reliable gas system while incentivizing network participation. One of the key features of VSC and VSG is their commitment to community involvement and governance. The platform encourages active participation from users, developers, and stakeholders to collectively shape the future direction of the network. Through community-driven initiatives and transparent decision-making processes, VSC strives to foster a decentralized ecosystem that reflects the needs and values of its participants. Moreover, VSC offers a range of developer tools and resources to streamline the dApp development process. From comprehensive documentation to developer support channels, the platform aims to empower developers to create innovative and scalable decentralized applications on top of VSC. In addition to its technical capabilities, VSG emphasizes security and reliability. The platform leverages robust consensus mechanisms and smart contract auditing processes to ensure the integrity of transactions and the safety of user funds. By prioritizing security, VSG aims to instill trust and confidence in its platform among users and developers
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 VSG إلى AUD
A$0.0075031782
|1 VSG إلى GBP
￡0.0037279942
|1 VSG إلى EUR
€0.004483031
|1 VSG إلى USD
$0.00471898
|1 VSG إلى MYR
RM0.0211882202
|1 VSG إلى TRY
₺0.1660609062
|1 VSG إلى JPY
¥0.7380012822
|1 VSG إلى RUB
₽0.4849695746
|1 VSG إلى INR
₹0.4010661102
|1 VSG إلى IDR
Rp76.1125699894
|1 VSG إلى PHP
₱0.276532228
|1 VSG إلى EGP
￡E.0.2400545126
|1 VSG إلى BRL
R$0.0286913984
|1 VSG إلى CAD
C$0.0067481414
|1 VSG إلى BDT
৳0.5616058098
|1 VSG إلى NGN
₦7.3048866604
|1 VSG إلى UAH
₴0.1971117946
|1 VSG إلى VES
Bs0.24066798
|1 VSG إلى PKR
Rs1.3082428254
|1 VSG إلى KZT
₸2.4680737298
|1 VSG إلى THB
฿0.161625065
|1 VSG إلى TWD
NT$0.1539331276
|1 VSG إلى CHF
Fr0.0041998922
|1 VSG إلى HKD
HK$0.0366664746
|1 VSG إلى MAD
.د.م0.0472841796