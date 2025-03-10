سعر Tether (USDT)
سعر Tether (USDT) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.999965. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 142.80B. يتم تحديث سعر USDT مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Tether الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 33.93B
- تغيير سعر Tether خلال اليوم هو +0.02%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 142.80B
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر USDT مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر USDT.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Tether مقابل USD هو $ +0.00021147 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Tether مقابل USD هو $ -0.0000943966 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Tether مقابل USD هو $ +0.0004471843 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Tether مقابل USD هو $ -0.0001984828988322 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ +0.00021147
|+0.02%
|30 يوم
|$ -0.0000943966
|-0.00%
|60 يوم
|$ +0.0004471843
|+0.04%
|90 يوم
|$ -0.0001984828988322
|-0.01%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Tether: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+0.01%
+0.02%
+0.03%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Tether (USDT) is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the U.S. dollar. The idea was to create a stable cryptocurrency that can be used like digital dollars. Coins that serve this purpose of being a stable dollar substitute are called “stable coins.” Tether is the most popular stable coin and even acts as a dollar replacement on many popular exchanges! According to their site, Tether converts cash into digital currency, to anchor or “tether” the value of the coin to the price of national currencies like the US dollar, the Euro, and the Yen. Like other cryptos it uses blockchain. Unlike other cryptos, it is [according to the official Tether site] “100% backed by USD” (USD is held in reserve). The primary use of Tether is that it offers some stability to the otherwise volatile crypto space and offers liquidity to exchanges who can’t deal in dollars and with banks (for example to the sometimes controversial but leading exchange Bitfinex). The digital coins are issued by a company called Tether Limited that is governed by the laws of the British Virgin Islands, according to the legal part of its website. It is incorporated in Hong Kong. It has emerged that Jan Ludovicus van der Velde is the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex, which has been accused of being involved in the price manipulation of bitcoin, as well as tether. Many people trading on exchanges, including Bitfinex, will use tether to buy other cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. Tether Limited argues that using this method to buy virtual currencies allows users to move fiat in and out of an exchange more quickly and cheaply. Also, exchanges typically have rocky relationships with banks, and using Tether is a way to circumvent that. USDT is fairly simple to use. Once on exchanges like Poloniex or Bittrex, it can be used to purchase Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. It can be easily transferred from an exchange to any Omni Layer enabled wallet. Tether has no transaction fees, although external wallets and exchanges may charge one. In order to convert USDT to USD and vise versa through the Tether.to Platform, users must pay a small fee. Buying and selling Tether for Bitcoin can be done through a variety of exchanges like the ones mentioned previously or through the Tether.to platform, which also allows the conversion between USD to and from your bank account.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 USDT إلى AUD
A$1.5799447
|1 USDT إلى GBP
￡0.76997305
|1 USDT إلى EUR
€0.9199678
|1 USDT إلى USD
$0.999965
|1 USDT إلى MYR
RM4.4198453
|1 USDT إلى TRY
₺36.50872215
|1 USDT إلى JPY
¥147.6748312
|1 USDT إلى RUB
₽89.06688255
|1 USDT إلى INR
₹87.16694905
|1 USDT إلى IDR
Rp16,392.8662296
|1 USDT إلى PHP
₱57.38799135
|1 USDT إلى EGP
￡E.50.6782262
|1 USDT إلى BRL
R$5.799797
|1 USDT إلى CAD
C$1.42994995
|1 USDT إلى BDT
৳121.4557489
|1 USDT إلى NGN
₦1,512.79705025
|1 USDT إلى UAH
₴41.198558
|1 USDT إلى VES
Bs63.99776
|1 USDT إلى PKR
Rs279.86020455
|1 USDT إلى KZT
₸490.65282655
|1 USDT إلى THB
฿33.78881735
|1 USDT إلى TWD
NT$32.8588499
|1 USDT إلى CHF
Fr0.86996955
|1 USDT إلى HKD
HK$7.76972805
|1 USDT إلى MAD
.د.م9.7196598
|1 USDT إلى MXN
$20.2592909