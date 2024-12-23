سعر Cartesi (CTSI)
سعر Cartesi (CTSI) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.150758. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 126.96M. يتم تحديث سعر CTSI مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Cartesi الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 12.24M
- تغيير سعر Cartesi خلال اليوم هو +1.25%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 841.73M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر CTSI مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر CTSI.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Cartesi مقابل USD هو $ +0.00186133 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Cartesi مقابل USD هو $ -0.0081049912 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Cartesi مقابل USD هو $ +0.0075885396 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Cartesi مقابل USD هو $ +0.01126402313342742 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ +0.00186133
|+1.25%
|30 يوم
|$ -0.0081049912
|-5.37%
|60 يوم
|$ +0.0075885396
|+5.03%
|90 يوم
|$ +0.01126402313342742
|+8.07%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Cartesi: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+2.05%
+1.25%
-25.44%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
About Cartesi (CTSI) Cartesi is an application-specific rollups execution layer with a Linux runtime. Cartesi’s RISC-V virtual machine allows developers to import decades of open-source wisdom to blockchain applications and build decentralized applications with their favorite libraries, compilers, and other time-tested open-source tooling. Cartesi Rollups can be deployed as layer 2 (on top of Ethereum) or as layer 3 (on top of Optimism, Arbitrum, zkEVM chains, etc.), or as sovereign rollups. What Makes Cartesi Unique and Key Highlights Cartesi is an application-specific rollup execution layer with a Linux runtime. Cartesi’s RISC-V virtual machine allows developers to import decades of open-source wisdom to blockchain applications and build decentralized applications with their favorite libraries, compilers, and other time-tested open-source tooling. DApps are deployed on their own customizable application-specific rollup chains; DApps don't compete with each other in Cartesi’s ecosystem for scarce blockspace; Provides Ethereum or L2’s with orders of magnitude more computational capacity; Developers can code decentralized logic with their favorite libraries, compilers and other time-tested open source components; DApps preserve the strong security guarantees and censorship resistance of the underlying blockchain; Cartesi Rollups can be deployed as a layer 2 (on top of Ethereum), as a layer 3 (on top of Optimism, Arbitrum, zkEVM chains, etc.), or as sovereign rollups; Cartesi Rollups opens up the design space for more expressive and computationally intensive blockchain applications. The Cartesi Team The most important asset for The Cartesi Foundation is an ecosystem of contributors, each with a team of strong professionals, researchers and engineers extremely excited to create and implement cutting edge solutions in the blockchain space. Cartesi’s core contributors come from high profile backgrounds with real-world experience at top companies such as Microsoft Research, and PhDs from top universities like ETH Zurich and Princeton. To read about the Cartesi Foundation's story and see the full lineup of contributors, visit the About page. What Can CTSI Be Used For? The token for Cartesi, CTSI, has been designed to intermediate protocol governance and to provide additional convenience and timeliness to Cartesi DApps. CTSI’s primary function is governance for the Cartesi ecosystem. Cartesi Foundation's decentralized ecosystem will use CTSI as a way for community members to signal approval or disapproval of community programs originating from Cartesi Improvement Proposals (CIPs). The first will be to govern the Cartesi Community Grant Program and ecosystem. The community grant program will fund new DApps built on Cartesi Rollups, public goods or retroactively fund successful projects in the Cartesi ecosystem. As the Cartesi Foundation becomes more and more decentralized, CTSI will be used in several aspects of governing the future ecosystem, network, and DAOs. CTSI will also play an increasingly important role in terms of convenience and timeliness for DApps through Noether. Noether is a proof-of-stake solution for race-condition problems in financially incentivized blockchain interactions. In other words, node runners and stakers participating in Nother are financially rewarded for timely executing future Cartesi Ecosystem services, such as the decentralized sequencer, automatic execution vouchers, liquidity providers, and validator claims. Noether also plays a role in Cartesi's governance. CTSI holders willing to participate in governance voting must first have their tokens delegated to a pool in the PoS system.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 CTSI إلى AUD
A$0.23970522
|1 CTSI إلى GBP
￡0.11909882
|1 CTSI إلى EUR
€0.1432201
|1 CTSI إلى USD
$0.150758
|1 CTSI إلى MYR
RM0.678411
|1 CTSI إلى TRY
₺5.30366644
|1 CTSI إلى JPY
¥23.56950572
|1 CTSI إلى RUB
₽15.49339966
|1 CTSI إلى INR
₹12.80538452
|1 CTSI إلى IDR
Rp2,431.58030474
|1 CTSI إلى PHP
₱8.86909314
|1 CTSI إلى EGP
￡E.7.66905946
|1 CTSI إلى BRL
R$0.91660864
|1 CTSI إلى CAD
C$0.21558394
|1 CTSI إلى BDT
৳17.94170958
|1 CTSI إلى NGN
₦233.01005722
|1 CTSI إلى UAH
₴6.29716166
|1 CTSI إلى VES
Bs7.688658
|1 CTSI إلى PKR
Rs41.79464034
|1 CTSI إلى KZT
₸78.84794158
|1 CTSI إلى THB
฿5.15290844
|1 CTSI إلى TWD
NT$4.91923354
|1 CTSI إلى CHF
Fr0.13417462
|1 CTSI إلى HKD
HK$1.17138966
|1 CTSI إلى MAD
.د.م1.51059516