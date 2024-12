什麼是Dog Emoji On Solana (🐕)

Dog Emoji (🐕) is a community-driven dog-based memecoin on the Solana blockchain. Dog Emoji (🐕) was launched on October 28th, 2024 by an anonymous party, and has since been taken over and driven by the community. The Dog Emoji (🐕) community incorporates the emoji into memes as the core subject of content, as well as incorporating it into phrases such as "I've got that 🐕 in me," and spamming the emoji en masse in threads on social media.

Dog Emoji On Solana (🐕) 資源 官網